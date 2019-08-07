As Midway ISD evaluates a possible November bond package, other things besides athletic facilities are at the top of the school district's major project list.
Midway is sizing up what it will take to build new school building and renovate others.
But Midway High School athletics does have some needs, just the same. Although the Panthers have some of Central Texas’ premiere high school sports venues and an indoor multi-sport practice facility, other behind-the-scenes necessities have been outgrown.
The potential Midway bond proposal includes a locker room addition that would be about 8 percent of the $129 million package the Midway Board of Trustees discussed at a meeting last week.
Midway athletic director Brad Shelton said participation in Panthers athletics has increased by more than 30 percent since he arrived at the school in 2006. As a result, Midway doesn’t currently have enough lockers for several sports.
“We’re over capacity,” Shelton said. “It’s not based on gender or sport, it’s across the board. Girls’ soccer is dressing in tennis locker rooms and it’s the same with baseball before we have cuts and boys’ soccer.”
Shelton said the current locker rooms for volleyball and basketball currently have 12 lockers for teams with as many as 15 players.
Because of the now limited facilities, some Panther athletes have to make awkward adjustments as they transition from morning athletic periods to the next class on their schedule.
“Say we have 16 boys’ basketball players, well we have just a couple of shower heads (in the boys' basketball locker room),” Shelton said. “So they have to go across the hallway to our P.E. locker room to shower and then come back to their locker room to change for class.”
The locker room update would also include increased square footage for training facilities. Shelton said an average of 20 athletes per day are treated before school by the trainers, causing long lines of players from all sports.
The Midway trustees agreed last week to continue looking at a bond package that would not raise taxes for school district residents. The board is scheduled to meet again on Thursday and will likely call for a bond election.
China Spring launches Hall of Fame with first class
China Spring ISD will induct its inaugural class into the China Spring Athletics Hall of Fame with a banquet at 5 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the high school cafeteria.
The first class to enter the Cougars’ hall includes coaches Randy Leasley and Jim Bird, and athletes Sorrel Richman Peterson, Jessica Hanna Sifers, Shawn Bell, Jared Clements, Mike Hicks and Jimmy Holcomb.
For more information or to buy tickets, search “China Spring Hall of Fame” at eventbrite.com, or contact Steve May at gocscougars@gmail.com.
Super Poll heating up, headed for semifinals
There are just two days left to vote in the first round of this year's Tribune-Herald Super Poll, where fans pick their favorite football players in Central Texas.
Almost 5,700 voters cast ballots as of Wednesday evening, contributing a whopping 40,000 votes (and counting). The top five vote-getters in each category will advance to next week's semifinal round.
At quarterback, Jake Boozer of Reicher holds a commanding 300-vote lead over Brayden Faulkner of China Spring.
Robinson's Ethan Linder and Reicher's A.J. Morales are neck-and-neck at running back, with just 45 votes separating them, while Riesel's Nolan Slagle is topping the wide receiver/tight end ballot over Connally's Korie Black. Reicher is running over the competition at offensive and defensive line, with all-state performer Noah Plsek lapping the rest of the field at both positions. And the Cougars are in a fight for top linebacker, too, as Bryce Tonkin narrowly leads Texas Wind's Caden Crabtree.
China Spring cornerback Jacob Kuligowski is in a dead heat with Midway safety Eli Garvin at defensive back while Slagle's fans have shown up in droves to give the Riesel punter a comfortable lead at specialist.
In the six-man ranks, Parkview's Timmy Skains and Cranfills Gap's Cruz Flores are fighting for the top position.
The deadline for first-round voting and write-in players is Friday night, at wacotrib.com/superpoll. Then we'll cut down the ballot in each category to a five-man semifinal round. Voting will then run for one week beginning Sunday and then a final head-to-head round concludes from Aug. 18-24.
Winners will be revealed the next week in the Tribune-Herald's high school football preview.