If high school baseball is an arms race, the top teams in Central Texas own well-stocked gun cabinets.
The UIL baseball season officially opened Monday, and several area teams should tower from the mound again in 2019. Last year, Clifton and Abbott reached the state tournament from the area, and both the Cubs and Panthers welcome back key pieces, on the pitching staff and otherwise, from those clubs.
But they’re hardly alone among Centex teams with legitimate state tournament aspirations. Eddie Cornblum’s Midway team won 29 games and advanced to the regional quarterfinals in 2018 before falling in a pair of tight games to Flower Mound Marcus. The Panthers boast arguably the area’s top returning pitcher in Will Rigney, a thunder-throwing Baylor signee who went 10-2 with a 0.72 ERA as a junior. Rigney also received the unique opportunity to play in a big-league park when he participated in the Perfect Game All-American Classic at San Diego’s Petco Park last August.
Rigney doesn’t have to shoulder too much of a load, though, because the Panthers are popping with experienced talent. Jackson Berry gives Cornblum another top pitching option after going 8-0 with a 2.65 ERA, and the lineup has the potential to provide plenty of run support behind the likes of infielder Couper Cornblum (.341, 29 RBIs) and outfielders J.J. Davis (.398, 26 RBIs) and Hunter Jones (.309, 21 RBIs).
In Class 4A, Bryan Kent has established a peerless program at Robinson that made four state tournament appearances this decade before being halted in the regional semifinals last season. The fourth-ranked Rockets’ mission impossible is to find a way to replace one of the school’s all-time best players in Braxton Ashcraft, but junior pitcher Jordan Rogers (8-1, 1.69 ERA) and senior hurler Chris Morrow (4-1, 2.97) are prime candidates to help pick up the slack. Robinson also should benefit from the return of Peyton Powell (.430) behind the plate.
Elsewhere, don’t sleep on Lorena (22-9 in 2018) or China Spring (20-12-1), as both tradition-rich programs seem to be back on the rise.
It’s one of the more memorable cries in baseball lore — “Cubs win! Cubs win!” — and in Clifton last year, it echoed up and down the Highway 6 corridor. The Cubs surged all the way to the Class 3A state championship game before falling to Beckville, 5-4, making their first-ever state appearance in the process.
They should be plenty motivated to get back. The lineup is still loaded, led by pitcher/outfielder Mason Brandenberger (8-3, 108 Ks; .375 batting average) and catcher/outfielder Riley Perry (.365, 43 runs). But Clifton will find plenty of competition right within its own district, as West and Grandview should be formidable.
Elsewhere in 3A, Groesbeck will break in a new head coach in Ryan Cook, but the Goats feature an experienced lineup, highlighted by senior second baseman/pitcher Dylan Rand (.495, 31 steals).
Riesel opens the season as the area’s highest-ranked 2A team, coming in at No. 9 in the THSBCA poll. Expect Tanner Smith to shine as one of the area’s most dynamic mound men, after going 7-2 with a 2.04 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 47.2 innings. The Indians can also mash the ball, led by Steven Searcy (.492), Collin Dieterich (.381) and Chandler Dodge (.338).
District 14-2A promises to be a slugfest, as Valley Mills, Bosqueville and Crawford all possess title-contending teams. McLennan Community College signee Chase Keeton (13-2, 2.03 ERA; .514 batting average) leads a Valley Mills club with enough studs in the dugout to make a run at Dell Diamond.
Abbott has made consecutive state appearances in both of the past two seasons, ever since 1A added a separate state baseball tournament. A third straight trip will partially ride on the arms of senior Paxton Miller and junior Larry Hromadka.
Trio of Centex girls teams still dribbling
For three Central Texas girls basketball teams, the dream of a state championship still remains intact.
The wood chipper of the postseason has thinned the field for the vast majority of Centex squads, but Fairfield and Marlin remain alive in the UIL playoffs while Reicher is still in the mix for a TAPPS state title.
Fairfield (28-8) will meet Silsbee (24-6) in the Region III-4A semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Sam Houston State’s Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville. The Lady Eagles sewed up that spot with a 66-57 win over Connally on Tuesday, a game in which Fairfield’s fourth-quarter flourish saved the day. The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Cadets, 22-10, in the final period.
Expect Fairfield to try to harass Silsbee into turnovers with its full-court press.
“That’s what we do. We don’t do a whole lot different than that,” said Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker after Tuesday’s game. “We kind of live and die by it. It got us through today, and that was good.”
Marlin (28-8) has been eyeing this year’s playoff run ever since the Class 3A state championship game ended in 2018. The Lady Bulldogs came up just shy of a title with a 51-47 loss to Mount Vernon last year. Ever since then, they’ve been motivated to get back and make someone else watch them celebrate on the Alamodome court, rather than vice versa.
Marlin’s Class 2A playoff foes – the school dropped a class in UIL realignment – haven’t been able to keep up. The Lady Bulldogs have won their three playoff games by an average of 18.7 points. And Mystique Womack hasn’t had to do it all. The Alabama signee is averaging 21.7 points per game in the playoffs, but the Lady Bulldogs have had multiple double-figure scorers in every outing.
Marlin will meet Timpson in the Region III-2A semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at Bryan High School. If the Lady Bulldogs win that one, they’ll get the Grapeland-Woden winner for the regional title at 1 p.m. Saturday, also at Bryan.
And then there’s Reicher (18-14), which is a win away from reaching the TAPPS 4A Final Four. The Lady Cougars tallied a 52-47 win over League City Bay Area Christian on Tuesday to move on to the state quarterfinals. Next up is a date with Houston Lutheran North (15-9), at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Allen Academy.
If Reicher can win that one, it’ll get to play in Central Texas for the TAPPS state tournament. The state semifinals are slated for March 1 at Robinson High School, while the state title game is 4 p.m. March 2 at West High School.
China Spring’s Stephens hits 2K scoring milestone
China Spring senior Antwan Stephens is almost always one of the smallest guys on the basketball court — the guard stands just 5-foot-8 — but that hasn’t stopped him from putting together a gigantic career.
Stephens reached a special career milestone in the Cougars’ 69-41 bi-district win over Hillsboro on Tuesday night. He scored 21 points in the win to surpass 2,000 points for his high school career. He’s just the second player in China Spring basketball history to ascend to that plateau, along with Eric Weiser, class of 1990.
Stephens and the Cougars will next play Huntington in the area playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Madisonville.
Powerhouse South Garland awaits Midway basketball
They never said the playoffs would be easy.
Midway’s prize for winning its bi-district basketball game over Mesquite is a date with seventh-ranked South Garland, a state semifinalist from 2018. One of the Panthers’ chief challenges will be figuring out how to slow down senior guard Tyrese Maxey, a Kentucky signee and one of the top players in the state. Maxey pumped in a state tournament-tying record 46 points in the state semis last year.
And if that’s not enough, the Colonels (27-6) have all five starters back from last year, including Texas A&M-bound guard Chris Harris Jr.
However it turns out, Midway (25-11) should be commended for its 2018-19 season. The Panthers’ 60-45 win over Mesquite marked the program’s first playoff win in 6A and the first overall in the postseason since 2011.
Super Centex nominations sought
Central Texas basketball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex Girls and Boys Basketball Teams.
Nominations should include a player’s position, height, classification, statistics, and any pertinent honors or awards they have won. The Trib will also select a Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Coach of the Year, so suggestions to that end are encouraged as well.
Nominations can be emailed to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.