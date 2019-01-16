You won’t hear “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” or “Rhinestone Cowboy” playing over the P.A. system before a lot of high school basketball games, but you will in Crawford, America. Both of those classic country tunes were among the playlist before a recent Pirates’ district game.
Truthfully, though, it doesn’t necessarily what style of music the Pirates play, because you might not hear them coming at all.
Which is just fine and dandy with Crawford coach Brent Elmore.
“I like it that way,” Elmore admitted. “I don’t want them to know about us. Now, on the other hand, you want your kids to get some recognition for the work they’ve done, but our guys don’t even care about recognition. They’re just out there having fun, and trying to win.”
Win, they have. Crawford has moseyed to a 19-1 overall record along with a 6-0 mark in District 17-2A, tops in the district. Yet the Pirates are still wallflowers in the state rankings, as they remain unranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 for Class 2A.
Elmore isn’t surprised, considering he didn’t completely know what to expect himself when the season tipped off in November.
“Coming in, I wasn’t sure what we’d have,” Elmore said. “We have a couple of seniors, a couple of juniors, some freshmen, and I wasn’t sure how we’d play together. But they’ve been a coach’s dream – they enjoy being together, they eat together outside of basketball, and I think that’s just been one of the biggest things, is how well they get along. It shows on the court, because they’re unselfish, and they don’t care who scores.”
If you thought your most recent CrossFit workout was tough, the Pirates have been playing basketball with an eight-player varsity roster. That puts the impetus on them to play fundamentally sound defense without fouling, because the bench isn’t long enough to survive a host of players in foul trouble.
“We talk about it a lot,” Elmore said. “There’s a stat, the team that fouls the most loses 67 percent of the time. We’ve had to adjust our defense to how we play, but for the most part the guys have done a good job of staying out of foul trouble.”
Defensively, Crawford can put the clamps on you without actually hand-checking or bumping its opponent. In four of its past five games, the Pirates have limited their foe to under 30 points – total. The other? They gave up 31.
Crawford’s most recent win was an impressive 49-28 win over Chilton on Tuesday. Both sets of Pirates were 5-0 entering this first-place clash, but it was Crawford that did what it needed to tally yet another triumph by a comfortable margin.
“The kids just executed the game plan,” Elmore said. “That was the biggest thing. They did what they had to do, got after it defensively, executed the offense. Chilton has a good big kid, a really athletic basketball team, but our guys just went out and executed.”
Elmore praised the leadership he’s received from seniors Joshua Criss and Hogan Hall, as well as complementary support from juniors Jed Whitney and Tate Abel. “They all play their roles, and sometimes those roles change from game to game,” the coach said.
Who knows how far Crawford can travel this season? With apologies to John Denver, it’s a funny, funny riddle. But however long the Pirates’ playoff run lasts, Elmore expects he’ll enjoy it – whether the Pirates’ opponent hears them coming or not.
“When you’ve got kids who don’t care who scores, who play hard, it really makes it fun as a coach,” he said.
La Vega plans championship parade, banquet
Strike up the band, the parade is coming.
The City of Bellmead will hold a victory parade for the football state champion La Vega Pirates beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 24. The parade will begin at the Sam’s Club store and will travel down Highway 84 before hooking up with Loop 340 and ending at La Vega High School. Following the parade, a community pep rally will be held at Willie Williams Stadium, weather permitting.
Additionally, La Vega will hold a banquet for the Pirates at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
Itasca sharpshooter reaches milestone
Itasca’s Malacia Guy has been playing her own version of “NBA 2K19” the last couple of years. Only she’s been doing it in real life, not on a video game.
The 5-foot-4 senior guard scored her 2,000th career point of her high school basketball career in Itasca’s 58-31 win over Italy last Friday. She had it going in that game, scoring 32 points (outscoring the Lady Gladiators by herself) to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists.
For the season, Guy is averaging 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3 steals per game. Itasca has ridden her hot shooting to a 22-5 record and a 3-1 mark in District 19-2A.
Central Texas teams dot baseball rankings
High school baseball season will be here before you know it – the first UIL games start on Feb. 18 – and some familiar Central Texas faces are again expected to do well.
The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association released its preseason rankings this week, and several Centex teams will enter the year ranked in the state’s top 10. In Class 1A, Abbott, coming off a 21-10-1 season that ended in the state semifinals, opens up as the No. 2 team behind D’Hanis, which boasts one of the top players in the state in Texas A&M commit Alex Magers.
In 2A, Riesel (17-12 last year) is ranked ninth, while Clifton (30-7-1) comes in at No. 4 in 3A after reaching the state final in 2018. Robinson (27-5-1) must replace two-time Super Centex Player of the Year Braxton Ashcraft, but the Rockets are always highly regarded by coaches, and sit at No. 4 in 4A.