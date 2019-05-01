With freshman pitcher Kolby Killough and third baseman Trace Necessary in the lineup, China Spring coach Jesse Lopez likes what the future holds for his baseball team.
But he’s also enjoying what they’re giving the Cougars right now.
Killough threw a five-hitter while Necessary collected four RBIs as the Cougars run-ruled Hillsboro, 12-2, in six innings in the Class 4A bi-district opener.
After the Cougars (17-11-1) hosted Wednesday night’s opener, the best-of-three series will shift to Hillsboro at 7 p.m. Thursday. But Lopez is glad the Cougars have the first game in the bag.
“It was really important,” Lopez said. “They’re really scrappy and a really good team. They were one inning away from winning a district championship. It’s going to be a dogfight again in game two, so we just wanted to make sure we put ourselves in a good spot.”
Hillsboro scored both of its runs in the first inning before Killough threw five straight shutout innings. The right-hander walked three batters while amassing eight strikeouts.
“He’s cool and level headed,” Lopez said. “He doesn’t throw terribly hard, but he throws strikes and he’s always ahead. If you do that you’re going to be successful, that’s for sure.”
Necessary has endured ups and downs throughout his freshman year, but he drilled a two-run double in the fourth and a two-run single in the sixth. He also scored the final run of the game in the sixth on a Hillsboro error.
“Coming out of a slump, I felt like I did pretty good,” Necessary said. “I thought I hit the ball pretty well tonight. Our team’s a great hitting team, so we got it done.”
The Cougars finished the night with eight hits but they got plenty of help as Hillsboro’s pitchers walked 10 batters and hit two others.
Run-scoring singles by Will Flowers and Cameron Fitch gave the Eagles a quick lead in the first, but the Cougars answered with a run in the bottom of the inning.
With Hillsboro pitcher Spencer Garcia walking four batters in the second inning, China Spring scored five runs to open up a 6-2 lead.
Michael Barrett opened the second with a double before Garcia walked Coy Collins, Peyton Hofferichter, Jacob Kuligowski and Jaxon Pitts in succession to bring in the first two runs. Josh Edwards ripped a two-run single before freshman Brayden Faulkner brought in the fifth run of the inning with a sacrifice fly.
The Cougars scored three more runs in the fourth after Flowers relieved, including Necessary’s two-run double to left-center.
“He’s just a freshman and has struggled a lot this year,” Lopez said. “He’s just learning how to stay back and hit these guys who are a little older and have a good fastball and slider and that kind of stuff. He’s done great, he’s battled.”
Crawford 11, Lindsay 2
The Crawford Lady Pirates scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back as they claimed an area-round victory over Lindsay on Wednesday night in Crowley.
Crawford starting pitcher Makey Dunbar struck out seven Lindsay batters in the first three innings. The Lady Pirates’ Cambree Aguirre relieved Dunbar in the fourth and continued to keep the Lindsay bats quiet as she worked the final four innings.
The Lady Pirates (29-3) advance in the 2A playoffs to face the Collinsville-Valley Mills winner in next week’s regional quarterfinal round.
Plano West 2, Midway 0
Plano West scored a pair of runs to break a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth and shut out Midway to claim Game 1 of their best-of-three 6A Region II area-round series at Cleburne High School.
The Pantherettes (18-11) will try to even the series when it continues with Game 2 at 6 p.m. Thursday back in Cleburne.