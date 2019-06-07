BELTON – Central Texas athletes and coaches gathered for a festival atmosphere at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl baseball and softball games at Mary-Hardin Baylor on Friday evening.
The tension of competing for district titles or a berth in the state tournament was replaced by pure enjoyment of competition between the Red and Blue teams in the respective games. That spirit was especially evident in the softball game where the Red and Blue squads finished in a 15-15 tie after nine innings.
Belton’s Madison Ward drove in the tying run in the top of the ninth for the Red team and the Blue team couldn’t answer in the bottom half of the inning.
Although the seven-inning format is standard in both high school and college softball, the all-star game played nine innings to allow both teams to use their entire rosters.
The Red team built a 10-1 lead through its first four at bats. Crawford’s Cambree Aguirre had an RBI single in the first and Callie Poore doubled to drive in West’s Kayleigh Hannah and Hillsboro’s Hannah Wood in the second to ignite the high-scoring game.
Connally’s Josh Coker singled to drive in two runs, and Fairfield’s Andre Carter added another RBI during a four-run rally for the Blue team in the bottom of the third of the baseball game.
That rally stuck as Blue went on to defeat Red 9-4 in the Victory Bowl baseball game. Like the softball game, the baseball squads played nine frames to give everyone more at-bats.