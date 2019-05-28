Nobody expected Robinson to fall off the Texas high school baseball map when the Pittsburgh Pirates picked two-time Tribune-Herald Super Centex player of the year Braxton Ashcraft in the second round of last year’s draft.
Rockets coach Bryan Kent has built too formidable a program for the loss of one gifted player to cause a full-scale collapse.
The No. 7 Rockets will try to reach the state semifinals for the fifth time since 2011 when they play No. 4 Sweeny in a best of three series in the Class 4A Region III finals at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Wednesday’s opener will start at 5 p.m. followed by a second game. A third game will be Saturday at noon if necessary.
The Rockets (30-4-1) have won eight straight playoff games, including 3-1 and 13-1 wins over Huffman Hargrave in the region semifinals.
“You always hear people talk about peaking too soon and things like that, but I don’t think that’s the case with us,” Kent said. “The last two weeks we’ve played about as well as we can play. When you talk about advancing deep in the playoffs, you want to be playing your best at that time. We are and that’s all we can ask for.”
All year, the Rockets veterans have talked about winning a state championship, and the steps they need to get there. Eight players were members of the 2017 team that advanced all the way to the state championship game before losing a 6-5 heartbreaker to Abilene Wylie.
That team went a step further in the state tournament than the 2016 squad that lost in the state semifinals to Salado.
“The people who have been there the last few years, there’s a burning desire to get back,” said senior catcher Peyton Powell. “It’s a burning desire for the guys who haven’t made it yet. Everyone wants the same goal.”
With Sweeny (28-8) coming off a 5-0 loss to Argyle in last year’s state championship game, this will be one of the most intriguing region finals matchups.
“They return almost everybody from last year’s team,” Kent said. “They pose the biggest challenge we’ve faced this year, but you get to the fifth round you’re not going to play a cupcake. Everybody left is more than capable of winning a state championship. We can’t play average baseball no matter who you play.”
The Rockets have ridden the arms of senior Chris Morrow and junior Jordan Rogers to great success. Taking over Ashcraft’s ace role, Morrow is 13-0 with a 1.65 ERA while Rogers is 10-1 with a 1.53 ERA.
“Chris is a guy who has just gotten better every year since he was a freshman,” Kent said. “He’s matured a lot this year and is having an outstanding year on the mound. Jordan has just kind of picked up where he left off last year. He was a big part of our success last year and also as a freshman when we played in the state championship game.”
Powell has been the Rockets’ most powerful offensive force as he’s hit a team-high .495 with five homers and 43 RBIs. After playing shortstop as a freshman, Powell switched to catcher as a sophomore and has learned the position so well that he earned a scholarship with the Texas Longhorns.
“Peyton has been the definition of a selfless player,” Kent said. “We asked him to move behind the plate because we have some really good arms. He had played a little bit of catcher before, but to make the move full-time took a leap of faith. He trusted us in that it wouldn’t just help us, it would help further his athletic career after high school. He has developed into an outstanding catcher.”
Morrow has also been a major offensive force, with a .417 batting average and 41 RBIs while Rogers is hitting .375 with 30 RBIs. Outfielder Easton Slovacek is the Rockets’ second leading hitter with a .446 average with five homers and 31 RBIs, and shortstop Robert Villa is hitting .429 with 21 RBIs.
Infielder Jace Walker is hitting .342 and has burned up the bases for a team-high 22 steals. Outfielder Jake Strain has been a consistent threat with a .369 average and 16 RBIs.
“I always say if you can pitch and play defense you have a chance to win, and we’ve been able to throw strikes and make the routine plays,” Kent said. “You throw into that the fact that we’ve had a really strong offensive year, that just kind of adds to it. That’s what adds up to a 30-4 record so far.”
As one of the best Class 4A teams in the state most seasons, the Rockets have high standards. Though they play in a tough region, their goal is always to reach the final four and have a shot to win the state title.
“The dogpile going to state is the best feeling in the world,” Rogers said. “That’s our goal is to make it to state every year. Our motto this year is ‘Earn everything.’ We’ve earned everything and we’re just going to keep earning it.”