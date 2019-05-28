ROCKWALL — For the first time in the past three years, Abbott will not play in the UIL state baseball tournament.
Dodd City’s Zayne Kennon delivered a two-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to drive home the winning run in a 6-5 victory over Abbott in the Region II-1A final on Tuesday night. The Panthers (16-13) finish a win shy of their third straight state tourney appearance.
Abbott appeared to be in good shape after building a 4-0 lead after two innings. Matthew Pevehouse banged a two-run double and Kyle Gerik added an RBI single in a three-run opening inning, and then the Panthers scored again on a fielder’s choice grounder from Pevehouse in the second.
But Dodd City (19-5) kept plugging away and rallied to tie the game in the sixth when Brayden Vaught smacked an RBI single to center. Both teams added another run apiece in the seventh, and then Kennon pushed home the game-winner in the eighth.
Pevehouse went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs in the loss for Abbott.
Connally’s Sunday makes pledge to Washington
Connally’s Jay’Veon Sunday knew he’d get a chance to play on Saturdays, and now he knows where.
Sunday announced his commitment on Tuesday night via Twitter.
“This has been a long and thoughtful process, but deep down inside I knew this would be a great opportunity to take advantage of,” Sunday wrote. “I want to thank Coach (Shane) Anderson for guiding me and always being there for me. I want to thank all my coaches, and thank all my family (and) friends for supporting me. This was all a dream, now it’s a reality. And with that said, I am excited to commit to the University of Washington.”
Sunday, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back, chose Washington over offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Houston and Kansas State, among others. He rushed for 2,329 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior in 2018, on his way to being named Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year.