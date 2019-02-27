The high school baseball season is still less than two weeks old, but it comes at you like a fastball.
Some districts in the state have already started playing district games, including 12-6A. The teams still have nondistrict games and upcoming tournaments on their dockets, but they’ve also started the district chase early. Every team in 12-6A has already played at least one district game and, in some cases, two.
Eddie Cornblum’s defending district champion Midway Panthers got league play started right with an 11-1 run-rule win over Killeen last week. The Panthers (1-0 in 12-6A) join Belton (2-0), Ellison (2-0) and Copperas Cove (1-0) as the league’s unbeaten teams. Cove opened up in big-time fashion, as pitcher Josh Ropple threw a five-inning no-hitter on Tuesday against Waco High in a 17-0 taming of the Lions.