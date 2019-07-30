Crawford senior catcher Bowden Hooser represented Central Texas on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Baseball First Team, which was announced on Tuesday.
Hooser hit .481 with 38 RBI and 9 home runs to catch the voters’ attention.
Valley Mills senior Chase Keeton, who earned Super Centex Player of the Year after leading the Eagles to the state tournament, was selected for the TSWA 2A All-State second team at shortstop.
Crawford senior first baseman Landry Bruce, sophomore outfielder Garrett Pearson, and Valley Mills junior third baseman Elijah Degrate landed on the TSWA All-State third team.
Central Texas baseball players earning honorable mention on the 2A team included Riesel senior pitcher Steven Searcy and senior second baseman Chandler Dodge, and Bosqueville senior shortstop Jacob Bravo.