WEST -- With Midlothian Heritage ace Creed Spenrath spinning a no-hitter for six innings, Connally could have easily faded away in the final inning.
But the Class 4A bi-district game got interesting in the seventh when Connally picked up its first hit and loaded the bases following two Jaguars’ errors.
The Cadets couldn’t come through with a run as the Jaguars held on for a 2-0 win Saturday morning to advance to the area playoffs. But Connally went down swinging.
“These kids have battled all year,” said Connally coach Cody Ashley. “They’ve come a long way and we have great senior leadership. They never quit. Four or five games this year, we’ve been down in the sixth or seventh inning and came back and won.”
With two outs in the seventh, Connally’s Keagan Alejo reached base on Midlothian Heritage third baseman Roc Martinez’s error. Kavian Gather followed with a single to right field before John Ramos loaded the bases when he reached on Spenrath’s error.
The drama ended when Brandon Flatt’s line drive was caught by leftfielder Blake Wilhoite for the final out as the Cadets ended their season with a 10-16 record. Wilhoite celebrated Midlothian Heritage's tight win with a backflip.
Spenrath threw a gem as he walked three batters and struck out eight, but the Cadets looked more confident at the plate as the game progressed against the Jaguars (22-5), who are coming off their first District 17-4A championship.
“He was painting the inside corner and we made a decision to hit it, and we did later in the game,” Alejo said. “We needed to do it earlier. But it (the playoffs) was a very good experience. It was an outstanding year and our seniors leading us did a very good job.”
Showing tremendous poise for a sophomore, Alejo kept the Cadets in the game by scattering nine hits and allowing no walks.
“I was focusing on spotting up and living low,” Alejo said. “Against a good team like that, you can’t leave it high or else they’re going to drive you all day long. Sometimes I missed a spot and they took care of it, but for the most part I was low in the zone.”
The Jaguars struck first in the opening inning when Martinez singled and scored on Connally third baseman Devin Pullin’s throwing error.
Midlothian Heritage took a 2-0 lead in the fifth as Martinez reached on a fielder’s choice, moved to second on Cody Moore’s single and scored on Kendall Cavery’s single.
Ashley wasn’t surprised by Alejo’s gutsy performance against a strong Midlothian Heritage hitting attack.
“He’s a great kid and battles all the time, no matter what the score is or the situation,” Ashley said. “He’s a gamer and has a lot of grit. He was throwing all his pitches and spotting up. He was getting his curve ball over and kept them off-balance pretty well.”