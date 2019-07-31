A trio of Central Texas baseball players landed on the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Third Team, which was announced on Wednesday.
Clifton senior third baseman Alfredo Rodriguez and junior outfielder Mason Brandenberger, and Troy pitcher Hagen Rose all garnered third-team honors.
Brandenberger also received honorable mention at pitcher. Joining him in the honorable mention category on the TSWA All-State squad were Groesbeck senior Dylan Reed, who earned recognition at pitcher and second base, Groesbeck senior catcher Grant Johnson, Troy junior second baseman Kyle Torres, Clifton senior shortstop Jackson Phillips, and West senior third baseman Tyler Kaluza.