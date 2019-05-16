Clifton could have easily gone into a deep funk after watching Franklin send Thursday night’s playoff game into extra innings with a four-run seventh inning.
But the Cubs persevered as Mason Brandenberger drilled a run-scoring single in the 10th to pull out a 10-9 win in the Class 3A Region III quarterfinal opener.
The win was the fifth straight for the Cubs (26-5) in the playoffs, and they’ll try to sweep the best-of-three series at 7:30 p.m. Friday. If Franklin (23-10) wins, a second game will follow.
With the game tied at 9-9, Riley Perry opened the top of the 10th by pounding a double down the left-field line. He then raced home from second on Brandenberger’s single off Luke Ely.
Reliever Alfredo Rodriguez did the rest as he retired the Lions in order in the bottom of the 10th to finish off a scoreless relief stint of 3.1 innings.
Trailing 9-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Lions quickly loaded the bases with no outs as Colton Ortner singled, Ely reached on a fielder’s choice and Jackson Phillips walked Avery Archibald. Ortner scored on Kohlten Parlari’s ground out before Phillips walked Jake Atomenczyk to load the bases again with one out.
Second baseman Jake Woosley’s error on James Little’s grounder allowed two runs to score as the Lions cut the lead to 9-8. Phillips walked Kobe Lebreche to load the bases and then walked Will Fannin to bring in the game-tying run to send the game into extra innings.
The Cubs looked like they were headed for the win in seven innings when they scored three sixth-inning runs.
Parlari walked Phillips to open the inning. After Perry moved Phillips to second with a sacrifice bunt, Brandenberger drew an intentional walk.
After Ely relieved Parlari, second baseman Atomenczyk’s error on Rodriguez’s error brought across the go-ahead run. Mason Ochoa followed with a run-scoring bloop infield single before Rodriguez scored on a balk to give the Cubs an 8-5 lead.
The Cubs added another run in the ninth, but couldn’t hold the lead as the Lions scored four runs to send the game into extra innings.
The Cubs struck first with a three-run opening inning.
Phillips opened the game by drawing a walk from Parlari before Franklin shortstop Dylan Rhoden threw wildly past second base after fielding Perry’s grounder.
Brandenberger followed with a run-scoring single and scored on catcher Ely’s throwing error. Ochoa reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Brandon Ernst’s infield single off the third base bag.
The Lions answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first off Phillips. Ortner walked and advanced to third on Ely’s single before stealing home. Archibald walked and scored on Atomenczyk’s squeeze bunt.
With Fannin hitting a run-scoring single and Ortner drilling a run-scoring triple to deep center, the Lions grabbed a 4-3 lead in the second.
Parlari opened the fourth by hitting Clifton’s Hayden Newton with a pitch before Ernst reached on a fielder’s choice bunt and Colby Caniford loaded the bases with a bunt single.
Phillips and Perry followed with run-scoring singles to give the Cubs a 5-4 lead.
Phillips walked Brett Sebastian to open the bottom of the fourth. After moving to second on Lebreche’s sacrifice bunt, Sebastian scored on Rodriguez’s error to tie the game at 5-5.