A pair of stalwarts from Clifton’s state tournament baseball team were recognized on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Baseball Team.
Clifton outfielder Mason Brandenberger and pitcher Carter Guinn both earned third-team honors on the all-state squad, along with reliever Brayden Bradley of Groesbeck.
Brandenberger was the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore for the Cubs. He hit .375 with 23 RBIs and 15 stolen bases, along with recording an 8-3 record on the mound. Guinn, meanwhile, tallied a spotless 9-0 record with a 0.98 ERA.
The Goats’ Bradley recorded a 5-2 record with a 1.34 ERA.
Grayson Rodriguez of Nacogdoches Central Heights was the 3A Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound right-hander who signed with the Baltimore Orioles was 12-0 with a 0.19 earned run average, striking out 156 in 75 innings.
West’s Jarek Rozyskie and Tyler Kaluza, Troy’s Jayden Hernandez, Clifton’s Edgar Rodriguez and Groesbeck’s Mark Smith all made the honorable mention list.