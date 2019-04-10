Last year, Clifton’s baseball team rolled off a slew of monumental wins in breaking through to the UIL state tournament for the first time in program history.
On Tuesday night, the 2019 Cubs tallied one of their biggest wins of the regular season.
Clifton handed Grandview its first loss in District 17-3A play, topping the Zebras, 4-1. The win also allowed the Cubs to exact a 2-1 loss to the Zebras earlier in district, and locks the two teams in a tie atop the league standings with identical 8-1 records.
Clifton (17-4 overall) fell behind 1-0 in the first inning when Easton Hoard tagged an RBI double off Cub ace Mason Brandenberger. That’s the way the score stayed until the fifth, when Mason Ochoa came through with a clutch run-scoring double for the Cubs.
Then Clifton pushed ahead the winning runs with a three-run sixth, highlighted by a two-run triple from Brandenberger.