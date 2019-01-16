High school baseball season will be here before you know it — the first UIL games start on Feb. 18 — and some familiar Central Texas faces are again expected to do well.
The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association released its preseason rankings this week, and several Centex teams will enter the year ranked in the state’s top 10. In Class 1A, Abbott, coming off a 21-10-1 season that ended in the state semifinals, opens up as the No. 2 team behind D’Hanis, which boasts one of the top players in the state in Texas A&M commit Alex Magers.
In 2A, Riesel (17-12 last year) is ranked ninth, while Clifton (30-7-1) comes in at No. 4 in 3A after reaching the state final in 2018. Robinson (27-5-1) must replace two-time Super Centex Player of the Year Braxton Ashcraft, but the Rockets are always highly regarded by coaches, and sit at No. 4 in 4A.