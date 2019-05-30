Three Central Texas players have been selected to play in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games set for June 15 at Dell Diamond.
Midway’s Couper Cornblum will play in the Class 5A-6A game for the north team. Cornblum is a reigning Super Centex infielder and a Wichita State signee.
Meanwhile, Robinson’s Peyton Powell and Lorena’s Caidon Livingston have been selected to play in the 2A-4A game, at catcher and third base, respectively.
The 2-4A game will be played at 10 a.m., and the 5-6A game is set for a 1 p.m. start.