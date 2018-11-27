Kramer Robertson’s splendid defense in the field this year earned him the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league Gold Glove award for the shortstop position.
The organization gives out one such award for a player at each position within their organization.
Robertson, a former Midway and LSU standout, played more than 1,000 innings in the field this season for the Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinals, the St. Louis high-A affiliate. He had a .961 fielding percentage, had 270 assists and helped turn 50 double plays. At the plate, he hit .252 with 74 runs scored, 37 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.