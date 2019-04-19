When the dust cleared on a windy Friday afternoon, the Bosqueville baseball team had fought its way to the top of the District 14-2A standings.
The Bulldogs, which went to Valley Mills and won on Tuesday night, finished off the week by run ruling Crawford, 14-3, on Friday at the Bosqueville High School baseball diamond.
By winning both games, Bosqueville (18-5, 10-1 in 14-2A) moved into a tie for first place with Valley Mills going into the final game of the regular season next week. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 17 in the current Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball poll, 14 spots behind No. 3 Valley Mills.
“Huge wins this week,” Bosqueville coach David Anderson said. “The first time Valley Mills came here, they took it to us. On Tuesday, I started Will McClellan, he’s usually our catcher, and he just pitched a gem for us. Everybody was up, energy was up. We ran the bases, did the little things right and good things happened.”
The Bulldogs kept that energy going at home against Crawford.
The Pirates scored two runs in the top of the first inning as cleanup hitter Landry Bruce singled through the left side of the infield to score Carter Hooser and Bowden Hooser.
But Bosqueville answered with six runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Cleanup hitter Austin Albrecht put the Bulldogs on the score board with a single to right field that scored Jase Ayala. McLellan followed with a hard hit ball to shortstop that drove in two runs despite the fact that the Pirates got the first out of the inning on a force at second.
The Bulldogs made the most of their outs in the first inning. Bosqueville eight-hole hitter Reid Cate hit a fly ball to center that allowed McLellan to tag up from third and score on the sacrifice fly. Then Bulldogs designated hitter Jace Cummings drilled a 2-1 pitch to right field that scored Ryder Roark and Tanner Sepulveda.
Crawford’s relay throw arrived in time for third baseman Tanner Teakell to tag out Cummings, who was trying to stretch a double into a triple. Nonetheless, Bosqueville had vaulted ahead 6-3 at the end of an inning.
The Pirates (9-10, 6-5) plated a run in the second, but then Roark, a sophomore righthander, found his rhythm on the mound for the Bulldogs.
Roark struck out five of the 10 batters he faced from the third out of the second inning to the end of the fourth, quieting the Crawford bats.
“He hasn’t pitched in a couple weeks,” Anderson said. “After he got command of the zone, he started mixing up speeds. He changes his arm angle a lot and he was able to keep them off balance with that.”
Bosqueville took advantage of Roark’s steady pitching and added to its lead with five runs in the bottom of the third. McClellan stole third and scampered home when the throw skidded into foul territory beyond third base. Cummings picked up his third RBI with a grounder to shortstop that brought home Sepulveda, and Ayala singled to right to score another run, fueling the rally.
The Bulldogs came to bat needing a pair of runs to finish off a run-rule win in the bottom of the fifth. Lane Francis walked to start the frame and came around to score on a sacrifice fly to center by Albrecht.
Sepulveda provided the clinching hit, a line drive up the middle that scored McLellan and Roark.