WEST – The Abbott baseball team kept the offensive pressure on Avalon all game to win the deciding game of their third-round playoff series, 21-8, on Saturday at the West High School baseball park.
Abbott’s Paxton Miller and Matthew Pevehouse each had 5 RBI to lead the Panthers’ offensive charge.
Abbott scored two runs in the top of the second and took the lead for good, 3-2, when Will Sanders drew a bases-loaded walk to score Nathan Galuppo. The Panthers then poured it on with five runs in the top of the third, keyed by Pevehouse’s two-run single that scored Galuppo and Kadyn Johnson.
The Panthers added eight insurance runs in the top of the seventh for a commanding lead.
Abbott (16-12) advances to the Class 1A Region II final to play Dodd City.