A quartet of Central Texas players earned Texas Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State honors on Monday, including one Abbott Panther that claimed a first- and second-team spot.
Abbott junior Matthew Pevehouse made the TSWA 1A All-State first team at third base and received second-team recognition at pitcher.
Pevehouse led the Panthers with a .477 batting average, drove in 32 runs and scored 29. He posted a .932 fielding percentage and earned District 15-A/AA Offensive MVP honors. He finished the season with a 6-3 record with 138 strikeouts on the mound.
Pevenouse was joined on the first team by Coolidge senior Chris Navarro, who hit an eye-popping .704 and grabbed the designated hitter spot on the squad.
Abbott sophomore Kadyn Johnson made second team along with Pevehouse. Johnson is the second-team DH after batting .357 with 19 RBI.