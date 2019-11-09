ROUND ROCK – A trio of Central Texas athletes posted top 10 finishes at the UIL Cross Country State Championship Meet on Saturday at Old Settlers Park.
Robinson junior John Alex Speer finished fifth in the Class 4A boys’ race, while McGregor junior Eddie Dominguez and Abbott junior Sofia Stalker each took seventh place individually in 3A boys and 1A girls respectively.
Speer posted a time of 15 minutes, 35.36 seconds to finish a little more than a minute behind 4A boys’ champion Judson Greer of Melissa.
Dominguez finished the race in 15:57.21 about 20 seconds behind winner Edwin Zamudio of Luling.
Stalker’s time of 12:28.95 was 30 seconds back of first-place runner Jorja Bessonett of Cumby Miller Grove.
The Hillsboro boys’ team finished fifth in 4A. Julio Corona led the Eagles by claiming 20th place individually with a time of 16:20.78 and teammate Ronald Harden was close behind in 22nd at 16:27.12.
Lorena freshman Addison Sykora finished 21st in the 4A girls’ race with a time of 12:08.94.
Cameron Yoe freshman Logan Pevehouse and McGregor junior Alayiah Malbrough both finished in the top 30 in 3A girls. Pevehouse took 23rd with a time of 12:30.81 and Malbrough was 26th at 12:32.40. Malbrough helped the McGregor girls finish sixth in the team standings.
Axtell freshman Kavis Dieterich and Meridian senior Dakota Cassidy both finished in the top 20 in 2A girls. Dieterich placed 19th with a time of 12:32.46, one spot in front of Cassidy in 20th at 12:37.82.
Blum senior Emma Rodriguez and Aquilla senior Hannah Huffhines joined Stalker in the top 25 in 1A girls. Rodriguez finished 15th with a time of 12:45.59 and Huffines placed 22nd at 13:04.13.
Blum junior Steven Walker finished 19th in the 1A boys’ race with a time of 17:06.86.
