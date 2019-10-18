STEPHENVILLE — La Vega started its quest at another district championship in familiar fashion — with a victory.
The No. 3-ranked and defending state champion Pirates overcame an array of suspensions to bottle up Stephenville, 42-10, in District 5-4A Div. I play on Friday night. La Vega (6-1, 1-0) announced the suspension of 12 players — some for a half, others for a full game — earlier in the week, the repercussions of a fight with Texarkana Liberty-Eylau two weeks ago.
However, the absences didn’t slow down the Pirates. La Vega built a 14-3 lead by halftime thanks to touchdown runs from Jar’Quae Walton and Troy Miles and some stiff-necked defense.
Then, buoyed by reinforcements, La Vega put the game out of reach with a 21-point third quarter.
La Vega’s running game clicked in high gear, piling up 351 yards altogether. Walton led all rushers with 130 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Miles added nine carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Elisha Cummings, who played only the second half, went for 99 yards and a touchdown on four very efficient carries.
Malachi Wright also played only one half for La Vega, but made the most of it, catching three passes for 128 yards and one TD.
After consecutive road games, La Vega returns home to face China Spring next Friday.
China Spring 52, Gatesville 13
GATESVILLE — The Cougars halted a three-game losing streak in convincing fashion, swatting the Hornets in District 5-4A Div. I play.
China Spring (3-5, 1-1) put this one away early, scoring 35 in the first half. K.J. Peoples had TD runs of 56 and 10 yards in the second quarter. The Cougars also rampaged Gatesville (0-8, 0-2) defensively, as it was 28-0 before the Hornets cracked the scoreboard.
Burleson Centennial 42,
University 12
BURLESON — Centennial piled up 296 rushing yards and locked this game in the vault by halftime, taking a win over the Trojans in District 5-5A Div. II action.
The Spartans (7-1, 5-1) ran off to a 28-0 halftime lead behind its consistent rushing attack. University (4-3, 2-3) showed some life in the second half, but the mountain was too tall to climb at that point.
Jacob Bryant passed for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns for University, including a 24-yard third-quarter strike to Corey Sandolph. He later found Mike Lambert on a 15-yard connection for University’s other score.
Killeen Shoemaker 42, Waco High 31
The Lions kept it close for a quarter, but the Grey Wolves ran off and hid thereafter, spoiling Waco High’s homecoming.
The game was tied at 7 after one, but Shoemaker (5-2, 4-1 in 12-6A) took control with a 21-point second. Waco High (0-7, 0-5) actually outscored the Wolves, 24-14, after the break, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Robinson 55, Madisonville 35
MADISONVILLE — Robinson revived its high-octane offense in scorching the Mustangs for their first District 8-4A Div. II win.
Malik Ford, Joseph McHenry and Jordan Rogers all had long touchdown plays as Robinson (5-2, 1-2) snapped a two-game losing streak.
“It’d been a rough two weeks,” Rockets coach Tommy Allison said in a postgame radio interview. “We had our dobber down, but the kids came out and played well tonight.”
Salado 35, Lorena 21
LORENA — Salado’s power rushing game rolled over the Leopards with a 21-point fourth quarter, as the Eagles took a key 8-4A win.
Lorena (4-4, 1-3) had a victory in its crosshairs going into the fourth, as the game was all tied at 14. The teams continued to match scores early in the fourth, as the Leopards followed up a 42-yard paydirt scurry by Hunter Turk with a Bradley Lina 4-yard scoring run, making the score 21-all.
But Salado (5-2, 2-1) just kept coming, and Lorena couldn’t hold back the tide. Turk gave the Eagles the lead for good on a 9-yard run at the 4:43 mark, and after the Leopards fumbled the ensuing kickoff away, Salado added an insurance TD on Turk’s 1-yard plunge with 1:58 to go.
Lina hit 22 of 29 passes for 162 yards, and rushed for 73 yards and all three of Lorena’s TDs. Salado piled up 330 rushing yards as a team.
Bremond 49, Granger 14
BREMOND — J.T. Anthony put on a show for the home fans, accounting for seven touchdowns as the Tigers mauled the Lions.
The game started ominously for Granger (5-2, 1-1 in 13-2A Div. II), which fumbled the ball away on its first play, and didn’t get any better for the Lions from there. Bremond’s Anthony busted out his best dance moves, scoring on runs of 16, 21, 4, 4, 20 and 36 yards. He finished with 36 carries for 309 yards and six TDs, and also threw a 29-yard TD pass to Casey Garrett.
It wasn’t all great news for Bremond (7-1, 2-0), as quarterback Seth Kasowski suffered a leg injury in the first half. He stayed in the game and played with a knee brace, but the extent of his availability going forward is unknown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.