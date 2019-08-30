BEDFORD — It didn’t work out quite like Midway wanted, but at the very least the Panthers showed how far they’ve come in a year.
Euless Trinity leaned on its traditional power approach to spurn No. 20 Midway’s attempt at a road victory, holding off the Panthers, 20-14, in the season opener at Pennington Field on Friday night. But it was a vast difference from last year’s opener at Midway’s Panther Stadium, where the Trojans dominated for a 37-7 triumph.
That marked Midway’s only regular-season loss of 2018. As for this one, Midway coach Jeff Hulme said that the Panthers have plenty on which they can build.
“I’m real proud of our team and where we are,” said Hulme in a postgame radio interview with ESPN Central Texas. “We’re going to be just fine. We’ve got another nondistrict game to iron out some of those details, and get ready for district. Yeah, the loss hurts, but I’m not going to go home and cry a river.”
The Panthers (0-1) hung around throughout this one. They trailed just 14-7 in the fourth quarter when Trinity picked up what looked to be a huge first down on a 4th-and-short, looking to chew up clock. However, two plays later Midway’s defense popped the ball loose and Chris Bryant came up with it for the recovery.
Midway couldn’t do anything on the subsequent opportunity, though, and Trinity went up 20-7 with 7:30 to go on Marcus Ervin’s tackle-breaking 23-yard TD run after the quarterback initially dropped the snap.
The Panthers quickly answered with a clutch scoring drive of their own, capped off by junior Jaden Johnson’s first varsity touchdown with 5:08 to go. After Bryce Boland’s PAT kick, Midway trailed just 20-14.
Trinity (1-0), however, went to its sturdy run game behind its behemoths on the offensive line, and went on a long time-consuming drive to essentially squirrel the win away. Midway did get the ball back one more time, but with precious little time to work.
In the first half, Trinity took the first lead of the game on Zechariah Moore’s 3-yard run at the 7:53 mark of the second quarter. Midway came back to tie the game at 7-7 five minutes later on its own 3-yard run from Brian Burton, who was making his Midway debut.
The Trojans went back on top midway through the third quarter when Ervin showed off his arm, hitting Moore on a deflected 47-yard scoring toss.
Connally 46, Palestine 27
PALESTINE — Jay’Veon Sunday took off on a 67-yard touchdown run on Connally’s first play of the second half, and the Cadets — who had been locked in a tight, tied game — never trailed again.
Sunday, the reigning Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year and a Washington commit, also had TD runs of 8 and 44 yards in the first half.
New Connally quarterback Kavian Gaither showed an astute ability to scamper out of trouble, and occasionally even hit paydirt. He had keeper TD runs of 16 and 8 yards.
Palestine (0-1) hit some big plays in the passing game in the first half, and tied the game at 20 on Christian Hutchinson’s 23-yard toss to Quentin Cook. But it was all Connally in the second half, who opened up a 26-point lead on David DeLafuente’s TD run in the fourth quarter.
Clifton 35, Valley Mills 0
VALLEY MILLS — It’s just one game, but Mason Brandenberger and the Cubs looked in midseason form.
Brandenberger passed for three TDs and stretched his legs on a long scoring run as well as Clifton blanked its nearby Highway 6 neighbors, the Eagles.
Clifton (1-0) had the game well in hand at the half, up 28-0. Brandenberger tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Everett Sadler and a 20-yarder to T.J. Ferch, who did the hard work by shedding a couple of tackle attempts along the sideline. Ferch later nabbed a 45-yard TD bomb from Brandenberger in the third quarter, and finished with six grabs for 112 yards and the two TDs.
Brandenberger scooted for a 79-yard scoring run for Clifton’s fourth first-half TD shortly before halftime.
Valley Mills (0-1), coming off a 2A playoff trip, rushed for 118 yards and moved the ball well, but had three fumbles and couldn’t ever punch it in.
Bremond 40, Normangee 28
NORMANGEE — Seth Kasowski led an efficient Tiger attack with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run, as Bremond kicked off the year with a win.
Kasowski hit Dalton Wilganowski on a 25-yard TD pass for the first score of the game in the first quarter, and before the quarter ended he connected with Hunter Wilganowski on a 36-yard strike.
J.T. Anthony paced a steady running attack for Bremond (1-0), surpassing 100 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Iredell 60, Dallas UME Prep 14
GORMAN — Hunter Sheffield got his senior year started right.
Sheffield ran for four touchdowns, passed for three more, and caught a 43-yard TD bomb as the Dragons obliterated Dallas UME in the Gorman Six-Man Kickoff Classic.
Sheffield had TD runs of 4, 1, 20 and 1 yards. He also connected with Sergio Munoz, Brayden Fletcher and Bryton Torres on scoring passes. Iredell (1-0) clinched the mercy-rule win on the TD pass from Kaden Delgado to Sheffield at the 7:46 mark of the third quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.