FAIRFIELD – The Fairfield Eagles used a big-play offense to wing their way past Lorena in the District 8-4A Div. II opener for both teams on Friday night.
Fairfield scooted for three touchdowns of 50 yards or more in swooping by the Leopards, 41-21. It was a massive bounce-back effort for John Bachtel’s team, which lost to Palestine, 56-35, last week.
Jar-Mychael Hudson got the long sprinting going in a hurry for Fairfield (4-1, 1-0), busting loose on a 75-yard touchdown run just 14 seconds into the game. However, Lorena (3-2, 0-1) showed off its own big-play capability to tie the game six minutes later, as Bradley Lina found his tailback A.J. Brem coming out of the backfield on an 86-yard catch and run. That play tied the game at 7.
Fairfield was just getting started, though. Justin Abram got free on a 50-yard touchdown run on the Eagles’ ensuing possession, and he added a 24-yard TD run in the second quarter and a 91-yard jaunt in the third. Abram, the quarterback, finished with 34 carries for 335 yards and those three TDs. The Eagles rushed for 606 yards as a team.
Lina hit on 19 for 34 passes for 371 yards and one touchdown, and also scored on a 1-yard sneak. Brem had seven grabs for 195 yards and one TD. Lorena’s undoing, though, was its slippery fingers, as the Leopards turned the ball over five times.
Troy 59, No. 3 Cameron Yoe 41
CAMERON – The Troy Trojans are for real, y’all.
Troy scored the first 17 points of the game, and then held off the third-ranked Yoemen’s rally to upend the reigning district champs in 10-3A Div. I.
Cameron turned the ball over three times in the first quarter, and each time the Trojans (4-1, 1-0) made the home team pay by capitalizing with points. Troy extended its lead to 24-7 early in the second quarter when Beau Workman hauled in a 69-yard scoring pass from Ben Presley. Zach Hrbacek rushed for four touchdowns in the win for the Trojans, who seem likely to crack the state’s top 10.
Braden Brashear and Kobe Young hooked up twice for touchdowns in the loss for Yoe (3-1, 0-1). Brashear also chucked a 30-yard TD to Nico Vargas in the second half.
Bruceville-Eddy 55, Axtell 7
AXTELL – Nathan Quattlebaum brought the boom again for the surging Eagles.
Quattlebaum ran for five touchdowns as Bruceville-Eddy (4-1, 1-0) opened District 8-2A Div. I play in style, blowing out the Longhorns. Quattlebaum, who came into the week as the area’s leading rusher with 678 yards, added to those season totals. He had TD runs of 97, 29, 52, 25 and 35 yards.
Trapper Ensor also threw for a pair of scores for the Eagles, a 12-yard toss to T.J. Jarmon and a 28-yard beauty to John Lopez.
Axtell (1-4, 0-1) trailed only 14-7 after a quarter, but Bruceville-Eddy put the game away with three second-quarter TDs.
Abbott 78, Live Oak 28
ABBOTT – Kadyn Johnson wore his running shoes for the Abbott Panthers.
Johnson carried 35 times for 404 yards and eight touchdowns as Abbott (2-3) scurried to a mercy-rule win over the visiting Falcons (0-5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.