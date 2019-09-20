GATESVILLE — The Connally Cadets have showed that if you push them, they’ll push back.
Gatesville gave the third-ranked Cadets all they wanted for about two and a half quarters, but Connally eventually put the Hornets far in the rearview mirror with a second-half surge. Ultimately it resulted in a solid 50-21 Connally win on Friday night at McKamie Stadium.
Midway through the third quarter, it was 15-15. But Connally (4-0) found its rhythm thereafter, scoring on back-to-back possessions to start to gain some separation. Kavian Gaither squirted loose on a 20-yard sneak for a touchdown, and then after a Gatesville turnover on downs Jejuan Forward kept the momentum going forward by hauling in a 30-yard scoring catch.
From there, Connally’s defense made it tough on the Hornets (0-4), aided by a pair of interceptions by John Barron. Connally’s running game also cranked it into high gear, as Jay’Veon Sunday ran for a 15-yard touchdown late in the third quarter and Marcus Long busted loose on two long TD runs in the fourth.
Alvarado 49, China Spring 41
ALVARADO — The Cougars had their chances, but the Indians escaped in this tenacious, high-scoring tussle.
Emmanuel Abdullah had touchdown runs of 40, 74 and 8 yards for China Spring (2-2), which trailed only 42-41 with four minutes to play after his final scoring run. The Cougars opted to go for two, but that conversion failed, and Alvarado (2-2) iced the game on its ensuing possession.
The Indians marched into Cougars territory before pitching to Isaiah Hernandez, who danced into the end zone from 38 yards out for the final difference.
Major Bowden found the end zone twice for China Spring, on an 8-yard pass from Brayden Faulkner in the first quarter and a 58-yard gallop in the third.
Lorena 34, Teague 13
LORENA — Some well-distributed offensive balance and a stingy defense helped Lorena pin down the visiting Lions on homecoming night.
A.J. Brem rushed for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Lorena (3-1), which led 27-13 at the half. The familiar connection of Bradley Lina and Ty Moore hooked up three times for scores in the first half, on plays of 6, 27 and 30 yards.
Lina finished 10 of 16 for 162 yards and three TDs, while Moore made seven catches for 136 yards and those three scores.
Hard-tackling safety Zane Grimm missed the game for precautionary reasons for the Leopards. But he still had a nice night, being named homecoming king.
For Teague (0-3), Nemier Herod had the play of the night for the Lions on a 46-yard TD run in the waning stages of the first half.
No. 8 Rogers 52, Bosqueville 20
Heath Schiller was on point for the eighth-ranked Eagles, which flew into Bosqueville and breezed out with a convincing win.
Schiller hit on 8-of-9 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns for Rogers (4-0), which built a comfortable 35-7 lead by the half. Rogers has scored 50 or more in all four its games. The Eagles finished with a season-high 454 yards and scored on their first seven drives of the night.
Luke Bradshaw led Bosqueville (1-3) to a couple of touchdowns in the second half, but the Eagles had the game well in hand by that point.
No. 10 Holland 27, Crawford 7
HOLLAND — Zane Spinn spun his way for both a passing and rushing touchdown as the 10th-ranked Hornets stayed perfect with a win over the visiting Pirates.
Spinn got Holland (4-0) rolling early with a 76-yard scoring strike to Caleb Cearley in the first quarter. Spinn added a 17-yard scoring scamper later in the opening quarter to make it 12-0. Clay Cooper also ran for a pair of TDs for Holland.
Crawford (3-1) didn’t get on the board until less than two minutes to play. The Pirates will face another state-ranked foe next week when Rogers travels to Crawford.
No. 3 Mart 72, Riesel 0
RIESEL — Mart ended its two-game losing streak in authoritative fashion.
Six different Panther players found the end zone as third-ranked Mart (2-2) did whatever it wanted in a thumping of the Indians.
Roddrell Freeman zipped for four touchdown runs for the Panthers, which led 44-0 at the half. Freeman scored on runs of 3, 45, 3 and 47 yards.
Kei’shawn Clater chipped in two TD runs, while Kyler Martin, Neven Hickman and Tristan Holt all had one apiece. Mart’s only passing TD came on a 28-yard lob from Trey Powell to Klyderion Campbell in the fourth quarter.
Riesel (1-3) will get a chance to hit the reset button, as it starts district play next week at Moody.
Mart will travel to face No. 1 Refugio next week. The Panthers beat the Bobcats, 41-8, last season.
