CLIFTON — Until proven otherwise, the road to the District 8-3A title still rolls through Clifton.
Mason Brandenberger tossed five touchdown passes as Clifton rolled over a previously one-loss Hamilton team, 56-13, on Friday night at Cub Stadium.
Clifton (5-2, 1-0) had it clicking from the outset. The Cubs scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter and 35 points in the first half, behind an impressively balanced offensive attack. Brandenberger finished the night 12 of 17 for 258 yards and the five TDs. He looked often in the direction of T.J. Ferch, who brought in eight balls for 181 yards and three touchdowns.
Riley Perry also helped the Cubs pick up plenty of their 23 first downs on the ground, too. Perry rushed for 148 yards and two TDs on 18 carries, and also caught a 16-yard touchdown toss from Brandenberger. On the night, Clifton rushed for 225 yards and passed for 258.
Hamilton (5-2, 0-1) trailed only 14-7 after Colby Bailey’s 1-yard plunge late in the first quarter. But the Bulldogs didn’t score again until late in the fourth, when Jakob Walton found the end zone from nine yards out.
Mexia 37, No. 9 Fairfield 10
FAIRFIELD — The Blackcats blew open a tight game in the third quarter, and served notice that they can certainly contend in District 8-4A with an upset of the ninth-ranked Eagles.
Mexia led 15-7 at the half, but outscored Fairfield (5-2, 2-1) by a score of 22-3 in the third quarter. Jarrell Wiley got the second-half scoring started for Mexia (3-2, 2-0) with a 28-yard touchdown run, his third of the game. The Blackcats also got a 36-yard scoring scurry from Tharron Pearl in the quarter and a 5-yard drive capper from Jaden Proctor.
Mexia hurt itself last year in the matchup with Fairfield due to turnovers, and this one started ominously, as Dylon Rushin intercepted a Mexia pass and danced 90 yards on a pick-six in the first quarter. But the Blackcats mostly cleaned things up after that, and came away with some big takeaways of their own.
Troy 42, Academy 14
LITTLE RIVER — The Workman boys did some work in the second half for the Trojans, who surged past Academy to stay undefeated in District 10-3A Div. I.
The game was all knotted at 14 at halftime, but Troy (6-1, 3-0) didn’t need long to zip out in front after the break. Kadin Workman opened the second half with a 68-yard kickoff return to the house, giving the Trojans the lead for good.
After Zach Hbracek’s 2-yard TD run made it 28-14 early in the fourth quarter, Beau Workman pretty much clinched it for the Trojans after that. Academy (2-5, 1-2) attempted a pass and Troy’s Workman stepped in front of it at the Bees’ 15 and darted into the end zone for the touchdown.
No. 3 Mart 68, Meridian 0
MART — The third-ranked Panthers started out District 11-2A play in typically dominant fashion, swatting the Yellowjackets with ease.
Mart (3-3, 1-0) put up four touchdowns in the first quarter. Three of those came through the air, as Elijah Madkins connected with Roddrell Freeman on a 14-yard TD and hit Kei’shawn Clater on a 7-yard strike while Kyler Martin found De’traevion Medlock from 21 yards out.
Martin later added a second TD pass to Klyderion Campbell in the second quarter.
Freeman displayed his typical big-play ability, also scoring on a 44-yard run and a 55-yard punt return. Meridian (0-6, 0-1) struggled to get anything going, and lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter alone.
Reicher 41, San Marcos Acad. 28
Reicher jumped out to a 20-0 lead by halftime, and showed some consistent play throughout in taming the visiting Bears.
Jake Boozer’s running from the quarterback spot proved as reliable a weapon as ever for Reicher (3-4). Boozer scored five touchdowns, on runs of 6, 1, 6, 2 and 25 yards. Ethan Fuentes also made some highlight-worthy plays, including a 70-yard jaunt for the first score of the game.
San Marcos (5-2) trailed by as much as 34-0, but managed to trim the gap to 14 in the final minute of the game on a 6-yard TD run by Bryce Patterson.
Coolidge 63, Oakwood 40
COOLIDGE — Torrey Hoover sparked a lively second-half surge for Coolidge, which closed out nondistrict play with a nice home win over the visiting Panthers.
Coolidge (5-2) trailed 22-20 at the half, but found its rhythm with 43 second-half points. Hoover was a big reason why, running for three TDs in that rally and also throwing a 38-yard TD to Gregorio Acevedo.
Live Oak 50, Victoria Faith 0
The Falcons opened their new home field in style, tallying a mercy-rule win over Victoria Faith for their first victory of the season.
Freshman Will Schorlemer scored four touchdowns in the win for Live Oak (1-6, 1-1 in TAPPS 6-Man 2-II). A nice-sized crowd turned out for the what’s believed to be the first varsity game in downtown Waco since Municipal Stadium was in use before WISD consolidation in 1986.
