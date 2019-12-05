No. 3 La Vega (12-1) vs. No. 1 Argyle (13-0)
Radio: 6:30 p.m., 94.5 FM, centexbeat.com
Round: Class 4A Division I Region 2 final
Time/site: 7 p.m. Friday at McLane Stadium
Breakdown: Since early September, when Argyle came to town and claimed a 49-35 victory over La Vega at Willie Williams Stadium, the Pirates defense has come into form.
La Vega linebackers LaTravius Johnson (142), Jordan Rogers (123) and DeMarrquese Hayes (101) have all reached triple digits in tackles going into the 14th game of the year. Defensive lineman DeTraveon Thompson is close to joining that group as he sits at 94 stops with an impressive 15 sacks.
That kind of swarming to the ball helped the Pirates limit opponents to 8.1 points per game from Week 3, the week after the Eagles hung 49 on them, through the second round of the playoffs.
It’s been reported that La Vega had an outbreak of the flu within the team last week, but it’s unclear how much that contributed to Melissa pushing the Pirates to the edge last week before La Vega survived and advanced with a 45-42 victory.
Pirates QB Landry Kinne has had an outstanding season as he’s given La Vega a well-balanced attack.
The Pirates might need it to counter Argyle’s prolific offense.
Eagles QB Bo Hogeboom has passed for 3,510 yards and 54 touchdowns this season, while the Argyle running game has produced more than 3,000 yards as well.
The winner of this game advances to the 4A D-I state semifinal to play the Springtown vs. Dumas winner.
No. 6 Troy (12-1) vs. No. 2 Grandview (12-1)
Radio: SchoolBoySports.com
Round: Class 3A Division I Region 3 final
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium
Breakdown: Last week, the Troy defense held a Whitney offense with an impressive array of playmakers to seven points as the Trojans advanced with a 9-7 victory over the Wildcats.
As usually happens in the playoffs, the challenge is just as big if not bigger this week.
Grandview, the defending 3A D-I champs, has one of the most versatile quarterbacks in 3A in Dane Jentsch. Last week, he passed for 151 yards, rushed for 85, accounted for three touchdowns and intercepted a pass to help the Zebras get past Cameron Yoe, 45-14.
Jentsch is flanked on offense by fellow playmakers Tremayne Gullatte, a bruising running back, and WR Cooper Deans.
“They’ve got a lot of weapons offensively,” Troy coach Ronnie Porter said. “They block well and they have a good scheme. You can’t go in thinking you’re going to stop them altogether. I don’t think we’re going to keep them to seven points.”
But Porter said the strength of his defense has been its ability to adjust during the game and close out contests with authority.
That’s something the Trojans emphasized after Robinson scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to hand Troy its only loss of the season on Sept. 13.
“We always learn a lot from our Robinson game,” Porter said. “We decided we need to have more guys in there and only use some part time. We only have three two-way starters right now, where we had eight earlier in the season.”
It’s no secret that Troy’s offense, and perhaps its chances to advance to the state semifinal, will go as far as RB Zach Hrbacek can take the Trojans.
Hrbacek, one of the most dynamic runners in Central Texas this season and perhaps throughout the state, enters the game with 2,581 rushing yards and 34 TDs.
No. 2 Mart (10-3) vs. Muenster (11-2)
Radio: LoneStarGridiron.com
Round: Class 2A Division II Region 3 final
Time/site: 7 p.m. Friday at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield
Breakdown: The scariest thing for every school not named Mart in 2A D-II is not the Panthers’ back-to-back state titles.
It’s not the fact that Mart has held its three playoff opponents so far to a combined 22 points or even that the Panthers are scoring at a 64 points-per-game clip this postseason.
No, it’s that more than half of Mart’s roster is sophomores. And those young players are getting a feel for high-level competition.
“It’s to the point where these sophomores, it’s their 14th game,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “Not only that, they played 10 games on JV last year and then played in five of the playoff games. So this is almost their 30th game in high school.”
For the second straight season, Muenster will try to derail the Mart express.
In 2018, the Panthers handed Muenster a 59-0 regional final defeat.
Back then, the Hornets were used to being the ones that handed out lopsided losses and the same is true this time around. Muenster enters the game on an eight-game winning streak in which the Hornets have won by an average score of 38-12.
Hoffman said Muenster has successfully limited its opponents’ number of plays because the Hornets have been able to sustain long drives.
“They use a lot of the 40-second clock and keep moving the chains,” Hoffman said. “It used to be three yards and a cloud of dust and now it’s four yards and a cloud of rubber pellets.”
But the thing is, Mart doesn’t need a lot of plays to do a lot of damage.
Panthers RB Roddrell Freeman has rushed for 1,649 yards and 33 TDs on 144 carries. Similarly, QB Kyler Martin (1,419 passing yards) averages 16 yards per completion and throws a TD pass, on average, once every 4.7 times he hits a receiver.
Bremond (12-1) vs. No. 1 Falls City (12-1)
Radio: 6:30 p.m., 92.9 FM
Round: Class 2A Division II Region IV final
Time/site: 7 p.m. Friday at The Pfield in Pflugerville
Breakdown: If nothing else, Jeff Kasowski knows his team will fight.
The Bremond coach has seen it all year, but it especially showed up in the Tigers’ 41-35 overtime win over Flatonia last week. Down 20-7 at halftime, Bremond didn’t pack it in and head to the basketball court. Instead, the Tigers fought back – again.
“The first half we just didn’t play like we needed to,” Kasowski said. “At the start they kick the ball and we try to jump up high for the catch, and they recover, so we started bad. Then we turn the ball over right after that, and it’s 14-0, and basically we’ve given them three possessions we knew they shouldn’t have had.”
Bremond regrouped at the break, and got back to playing its style. And the style leader is undoubtedly running back J.T. Anthony, who carried 37 times for 249 yards against Flatonia and scored five second-half TDs.
Top-ranked Falls City will throw some big bodies into the fray to try to slow down Anthony and the Tigers.
“They’ve got a huge offensive and defensive line, and it’s all the same guys, of course,” Kasowski said. “Really, they’re bigger than anybody we’ve played all year.”
Those hosses in the trenches clear the way, and RB Brady Lyssy takes care of the rest for the Beavers. Lyssy is one of 2A’s top rushers, with 2,024 yards and 31 touchdowns on the year.
Even giving up 35 points last week, Kasowski was proud of how his defensive unit made some critical plays to help the Tigers get back in it. And even if his linemen aren’t as big across the board as Falls City’s bunch, they’re plenty feisty, led by J.D. McNutt, Riley Slafka and Garrett Mitchell.
Blum (11-2) vs. Jonesboro (12-1)
Round: Class 1A Division I state semifinals
Time/site: 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium, Hico
Breakdown: Central Texas is guaranteed to have at least one team play for a state championship this year, since this six-man state semifinal clash pits a pair of local teams in the Bobcats and Eagles.
Blum coach Cooper Thornhill traces his team’s quest to reach this level all the way back to Nov. 12, 2018. That’s the day after his bunch lost to Union Hill in last year’s playoffs.
“One of our leaders, Dylan Vardeman, came to me and said, ‘Coach, this is what’s next – I don’t ever want to ride a bus home not being a winner again,’” Thornhill said. “A lot of kids say that and two weeks later, it’s short-lived. So, I said, ‘Dylan if you approach every single day for the whole year thinking that way, we’ll get there.’ Ever since then, everybody has been bought in on everthing.”
There were still bumps along the way for Blum. Vardeman, the team’s starting quarterback, broke his back early in the season. At one point, Blum was down to its third-string QB. The upside, Thornhill said, is that it forced his linemen to grow up and get better quickly, because “we had no one else, we had to learn to protect.”
Fortunately for Blum, Vardeman returned in the penultimate game before the playoffs and has helped spur the team’s playoff charge.
Jonesboro is no stranger to this stage, as the Eagles can clinch a third state championship trip in the past four seasons with a win. Eddie Gallegos’ team had kind of been the king of the close, hard-fought win in these playoffs, but busted out last week with an 83-34 blowout over Nueces Canyon.
Running back Ian Shoaf is capable of putting some distance between himself and any would-be tacklers. Shoaf rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns last week, and is up to 1,089 rushing yards and 18 scores on the season.
