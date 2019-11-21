Midway (8-3) vs McKinney (7-4)
Radio: 7 p.m., 1660 AM/92.3 FM
Round: Class 6A Division II second round
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. at Mansfield Newsom Stadium
Breakdown: By defeating Tyler Lee on Friday, the Midway Panthers advanced past the bi-district round of the playoffs for the ninth time this decade.
Now Midway will try to make it to the third round for the eighth time in the last 10 seasons.
All of that points to the Panthers’ tradition of postseason success. This Midway team has made great strides to uphold it during the last month, winning four straight crucial games.
Midway got a great game from emerging playmaker WR Jaylon Gibson last week as he caught four balls for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Tyler Lee at Panther Stadium.
Gibson’s big night was the result of QB Jared Moore looking more and more comfortable in the pocket late in the season. If Moore, Gibson and fellow receivers Xavier Harris and Zach Stewart can give the Panthers a balance to RB Will Nixon, Midway could keep playing for a while in the 6A D-II playoffs.
But the competition jumps up this week as the Panthers face the McKinney Lions.
McKinney finished fourth in 9-6A behind Allen, Dallas Jesuit and Prosper. But the Lions showed their merit by winning a defensive slugfest, 13-10, over Garland Naaman Forest in bi-district.
Midway coach Jeff Hulme said McKinney likes to run the ball between the tackles and the Panthers will aim to bounce plays to the outside and let their speed on the edges take over.
No. 3 La Vega (10-1) vs. Celina (7-4)Radio: 7 p.m., 94.5 FM
Round: Class 4A Division I area
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m., Saginaw Chisholm Trail High School
Breakdown: La Vega showed it was playoff ready by rolling over Lake Worth, 72-0, in bi-district as running backs Jar’Quae Walton and Elisha Cummings combined for 172 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
“There’s always things you can improve on, but we’re doing a good job of staying focused on who we play,” said La Vega coach Don Hyde. “Half of the battle now is to make sure kids are not looking ahead.”
Celina will present a much bigger challenge with an offense that was on fire last week in a 58-14 win over Carrolton Ranchview.
The Pirates will try to contain Celina running back Logan Point, who rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Hunter Watson, who passed for 245 yards and three scores in last week’s blowout win.
“Celina is a good football team with a good quarterback, skill people and offensive line,” Hyde said. “They’re more run-oriented than pass, but they can do both.”
No. 2 Connally (11-0) vs Longview Spring Hill (6-5)
Radio: 6:30 p.m., 1590 AM, 99.3 FM
Round: Class 4A Division II second round
Time/site: 7 p.m. at Midlothian ISD Stadium
Breakdown: Each week, Connally has a word of the week and this week it’s “focus.”
That’s because this matchup appears steeply slanted in the Cadets’ favor as they enter with the No. 2 ranking and undefeated record. But Connally coach Shane Anderson has been reminding his players to stay focused because Spring Hill is coming out of a district that includes top-ranked Texarkana Pleasant Grove and No. 6 Gilmer.
“We can’t let their 6-5 record fool us,” Anderson said. “Two of those losses are to two of the best teams in our region.”
Connally has a proven formula this season: run the ball with RB Jay’Veon Sunday and QB Kavian Gaither and mix in big pass plays as needed. Gaither has several good targets in the passing game with WR Je’Juan Forward being the most productive. As the Cadets go deeper into the playoffs, it will be interesting to see how much they open up the passing game.
Connally took pride in playing on Thanksgiving Week a year ago. This time around, the holiday falls a week later in the postseason schedule, so the Cadets need another win to make it happen again.
If they do it, Connally could set up an enticing matchup with the Gilmer vs. Fairfield winner in the third round.
Mexia (7-3) vs. Sunnyvale (11-0)
Round: Class 4A Div. II area round
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Athens
Breakdown: Mexia’s bi-district opener was good to the last drop, as the Blackcats survived an overtime thriller over Bullard, 35-34.
“I think it shows that playoff football is always exciting, and anything can happen,” Mexia coach Frank Sandoval said. “Classification, seeding, it does not matter. … Thankfully, our guys battled for four quarters and wouldn’t give up, but I think it was a reality check for our guys that it’s do or die, and that if you lose, you’re going home.”
Sandoval wants his team to keep playing “Blackcat football,” which means executing on offense and flying around and making gang tackles on defense. Mexia certainly isn’t short on playmakers, behind the likes of QB/DB Jaden Proctor, RB Tray Jones and RB/LB Jarrell Wiley.
Sunnyvale comes into this matchup with a spotless record. The Raiders boast an efficient quarterback in Tripp Mcada (1,910 passing yards, 24 TDs, only 3 INTs), an equally strong running game that has produced 3,010 yards in 11 games, and a formidable defense led by linebacker Devin Sterling, who has made 18 tackles for losses this season.
Still, Mexia is battle-tested by one of the most competitive districts in the state, and the Blackcats don’t intend to back down.
“We’re going to try to play a style of ball that they haven’t seen before,” Sandoval said. “We want to be disciplined, we want to play at Blackcat speed, that’s our mantra. We’re not going to walk on eggshells. .. .We’ve just got to be us.”
Should Mexia advance, it would face the winner of Salado and No. 1-ranked Pleasant Grove in the regional quarterfinals.
Troy (10-1) vs. Crockett (9-2)
Round: Class 3A Division I area round
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at College Station
Breakdown: Having your bye week just before the playoffs can be a little nerve-wracking, Troy coach Ronnie Porter admitted. Fortunately for his Trojans, they shook the rust off nicely.
Troy got better as its bi-district game against Teague went along, and the Trojans eventually stretched it out to a 44-17 win.
“The main thing we liked was the win,” Porter said. “It’s nice to be sitting pretty after 10 weeks, where you won all your district games, but that bye week does make your nervous that you’re going to have some rust. And we did have some rust early on, but eventually we executed.”
Zach Hrbacek is a chain-moving machine for Troy, as he closes in on another 2,000-yard rushing season. But the passing combo of Ben Presley and Beau Workman work to keep defenses from selling out to stop Hrbacek.
Next up for Troy is Crockett, and the Trojans don’t want the game to turn into a track meet.
“They’re highly athletic, very fast,” Porter said. “We’re going to have to be pretty sound, and try to create some bad things for them.”
At this stage of the game, the time for major tweaking is kind of out the window. You’ve got to be the best version of yourself to advance.
“You spend all that time working to get bigger, faster, stronger,” Porter said. “Now it’s all about who’s the best between the ears.”
A Troy triumph would push the Trojans into a meeting with either Whitney or Franklin in the regional quarterfinals.
Whitney (10-1) vs. Franklin (7-3)Radio: 7 p.m., 1560 AM
Round: Class 3A Division I area
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m., Belton High School
Breakdown: Whitney survived a 21-14 win over Lago Vista in bi-district, and will face another tough test against a Franklin team that opened the playoffs with a 23-14 win over Orangefield.
Both teams feature powerful running games as Whitney’s Juan Saucedo has rushed for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns, Dez Garner has rushed for 767 yards and nine scores, and quarterback Devin Wilson has rushed for 897 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Wildcats.
But Whitney coach Mark Byrd wants to see some improvement in the red zone after struggling to finish drives against Lago Vista.
“We played very well on defense, but our offense struggled inside the red zone,” Byrd said. “That’s something we can clean up. We mainly shot ourselves in the foot. We were one block away on some plays.”
The Lions relied on their running game that amassed 300 yards against Orangefield as Seth Spiller, Bryson Washington and Malcolm Murphy each rushed for a touchdown.
“That slot-T offense is a well-oiled machine that they are storied for,” Byrd said. “You’ve got to be just as physical as them.”
Clifton (8-3) vs. Gunter (10-1)
Round: Class 3A Div. II area round
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie
Breakdown: Asked if he was sweating Edgewood’s two-point conversion try in last week’s 28-27 overtime win, Clifton coach Chuck Caniford chuckled and said, “Just a little.”
Truth is, Clifton had reason to feel like it came out both lucky and good.
“We didn’t play very well, but we played well enough to make the critical plays on both side of the ball to get the win,” Caniford said. “When they scored at the end, we thought they were going to go for two, and our guys had a good feel for what they were going to do, the coaches had a good plan, and we got the stop.”
So the Cubs get to keep playing, and that’s the whole idea, Caniford said. Doesn’t matter how you win, just that you win.
They’ll try to keep it going behind a productive rushing game that went for 286 yards in the win over Edgewood. QB Mason Brandenberger is a threat to tuck and run, and in recent weeks RB Riley Perry has developed his receiving skills out of the backfield to go with his already rugged running.
Gunter employs a relatively balanced attack, though the Tigers will look to get the ball in the hands of senior RB Clayton Reed as much as possible.
“They’re what you expect to see in the second round of the playoffs, a good football team with not many weaknesses,” Caniford said. “This could be one of those games that goes to the team that makes the fewest mistakes.”
If that’s Clifton, the Cubs will draw the winner of Jacksboro and Rogers in next week’s Region II-3A Div. II quarterfinals.
Crawford (8-3) vs Honey Grove (10-1)
Round: Class 2A Division I second round
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. at Forney City Bank Stadium
Breakdown: When Crawford coach Delbert Kelm spoke this week about how to counter Honey Grove’s big-play offense, it sounded a lot like when the Pirates were preparing to play third-ranked San Saba three weeks ago.
“I’ve said it before, the way you frustrate an explosive team is to keep the ball out of their hands,” Kelm said.
The Crawford coach stressed that his team needs to move the chains and go on extended drives. But the Pirates also need to finish them.
Honey Grove RB Trell Pruitt has rushed for more than 1,200 yards and scored 24 TDs in this campaign.
“There’s no telling how many touchdowns he’s scored over 50 yards,” Kelm said. “It will be a challenge to keep him in check.”
Crawford has found a way to have balance with the ball. The Pirates moved Tanner Merenda to quarterback early in the season, allowing them to shift Tate Abel to receiver. Since then, the Merenda-to-Abel connection has been one of Crawford’s best weapons.
Meanwhile, Crawford, as usual, spreads the carries around to several RBs and Trey Lacina, Garrett Pearson and Breck Chambers have all been productive.
No. 2 Mart (8-3) vs. Detroit (7-4)Radio: 6:30 p.m., www.mixlr.com/remo41869
Round: Class 2A Division II area
Time/Site:7 p.m., Hanby Stadium in Mesquite
Breakdown: The Panthers were in vintage playoff form as they buried Saratoga West Hardin, 81-14, in bi-district play.
Rushing for 1,427 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, Mart running back Rodrell Freeman is a load for any defense to handle. Dual-threat quarterback Kyler Martin has passed for 1,225 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for four scores.
“We planned for this and set up our non-district schedule for this to make a push to get back for the third year in a row (to the state championship game),” said Mart coach Kevin Hoffman. “They’ve trusted the process and have followed up on the things daily that we’ve asked them to do. They’re playing well on defense and stopping the running game and have forced them to be one dimensional.”
Detroit opened the playoffs with a wild 66-42 win over Tioga behind an incredible performance by Joel Hinson, who amassed 361 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Hinson has rushed for 2,721 yards and 32 touchdowns for the season.
“He’s not real big but he’s quick and isn’t afraid to run inside,” Hoffman said. “If he breaks through, he can take it the distance. He’s small and tough. All their kids are hard-nosed.”
Chilton (7-4) vs No. 1 Falls City (10-1)
Round: Class 2A Division II second round
Time/site: 7 p.m. at Buda Shelton Stadium
Breakdown: Chilton has posted an impressive turnaround this season, going from a 1-10 record in 2018 to a guaranteed winning campaign and the second round of the playoffs this fall.
Last week, the Pirates defeated 14-2A D-II second-place qualifier Burton, 28-21, in bi-district action. In doing so, Chilton earned the chance to play the top-ranked team in 2A D-II.
Falls City began the season at the No. 2 slot in the rankings and moved up when Mart dropped three of its ultra-challenging nondistrict games. The Beavers somewhat resemble Mart in the kind of balance they show on the stat sheet.
Falls City sophomore QB Jaxson Pipes has completed 82 of 123 passes for 1,469 passing yards, 20 TDs and just three interceptions so far this season. He’s spread the ball around to five different receivers who have between nine and 24 receptions.
But the Beavers can also run the ball very well as RB Brady Lyssy has rushed for 1,603 yards and 24 touchdowns through 11 games. That’s just part of Falls City’s running game, though, as the Beavers have more than 3,600 team rushing yards.
It will be a challenge for Chilton to slow down Falls City, which has scored 50 or more points in seven straight games.
It will help if the Pirates can control the ball with RB Olgario Vasquez leading the way.
The winner of this second round game advances to play the Bruni vs. Granger winner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.