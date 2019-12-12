No. 3 La Vega (13-1) vs. No. 7 Springtown (13-1)
Radio: 6:15 p.m., 94.5 FM
Round: Class 4A Division I State Semifinals
Time/site: 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian ISD Stadium
Playoff road: La Vega defeated Lake Worth, 72-0; defeated Celina, 35-13; defeated Melissa, 45-42; defeated Argyle, 44-20; Springtown defeated Hereford, 48-7; defeated Clint, 53-15; defeated Andrews, 63-20; defeated Dumas, 56-39
Breakdown: La Vega’s vaunted defense put it on Argyle in an emphatic regional final win, muzzling the Eagles’ usual heavy firepower. And while the Pirates have gotten it done up front all season, it seemed to be a coming-out party for the team’s underrated secondary. Junior Javon Iglehart and sophomore Jesse Majors-Sterling both made interceptions for La Vega, and overall the defensive backs blanketed Argyle’s receivers like a heavy quilt.
“Those kids have gotten better every game,” La Vega coach Don Hyde said, when asked about the secondary. “We actually did something different – normally we have two of our linebackers in man, but we dropped them back as deep safeties, so we could try to keep them from going over the top.”
The Pirates again appear to be peaking at the right time. A win naturally would give La Vega a shot at a second straight state championship, but the Pirates have managed to not get ahead of themselves over the course of the year.
“These boys, they come ready to work every day in practice, and it shows on the field,” said defensive end DeMarrquese Hayes following the Pirates’ win over Argyle last week. “Whether we’re down or up, we stay together.”
The Porcupines have been prickly for tacklers, thanks to running back Cameron Rickett (2,090 rushing yards, 38 TDs) and quarterback Camden Chesney (2,959 passing yards, 36 TDs). Defensively, Springtown has been successful at funneling ball carriers to their talented linebackers Rickey Bell and Trey Appel, who have combined for 255 tackles.
“They’re a really good football team,” Hyde said. “They have a great running back, they’ve got five guys up front who get the job done, their quarterback manages the ball well and distributes it to their playmakers. And then, defensively, they’re a lot like us – not very big, but extremely scrappy.”
Of course, those Porcupines will have their hands full with a La Vega rushing attack that piled up 396 yards in the win over Argyle. Jar’Quae Walton and Elisha Cummings provide a 1-2 punch that Mike Tyson would envy.
Then again, Tyson didn’t have someone clearing the way for him like La Vega’s backs do.
“We’ve got an unbelievable offensive line,” Hyde said. “They’re big, athletic, great on their feet, they work people on the next level. They create seams for our backs, and I’ve been very pleased with how the backs attack the hole and hit the crease.”
Should La Vega get past Springtown, it would move on to the Class 4A Division I state title game to face the winner of No. 2 Carthage and No. 6 Lampasas. The state game is slated for 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It’s a stage with which La Vega is plenty familiar.
“I’m not sure how much of a factor (experience) is, but it’s important to have been in this position,” Hyde said. “It’s like anything in life. We’ve got quite a few on this team who have been here in round five, on this stage, so if there’s an advantage there I think we have it.”
No. 2 Mart (11-3) vs. No. 1 Falls City (11-2)
Radio: LoneStarGridiron.com
Round: Class 2A Division II state semifinal
Time/site: 7 p.m. Friday at The Pfield in Pflugerville
Playoff road: Mart defeated West Hardin, 81-14; defeated Detroit, 53-0; defeated Grapeland, 59-8; defeated Muenster, 53-7; Falls City defeated La Villa, 70-6; defeated Chilton, 41-7; defeated Granger, 55-8; defeated Bremond, 35-28
Breakdown: As their respective rankings suggest, Mart and Falls City have been two of the most dominant teams in the state this fall.
Both teams have dynamic running games, though they get the job done in different ways. Last week, Beavers running back Brady Lyssy romped for 356 yards and five touchdowns on 46 carries.
Lyssy enters the state semifinal game with 2,380 rushing yards and 36 rushing TDs this season.
“They’re so much bigger than us and everyone else that they play,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “Their offensive line and tight end-type guys are really, really big. Hopefully, it’s going to be their strength and size against our strength and speed. We’re not going to run away from those big guys. We’re going to do what we do.”
Mart, which has won back-to-back state championships, will counter with a couple of offensive leaders that have played in more big games than most high school football players. Senior quarterback Kyler Martin and junior running back Roddrell Freeman pace a Panthers attack that is averaging 61.5 points in the playoffs.
This is a rematch of the 2018 state semifinal clash, which Mart won, 40-13, exactly one year ago in Georgetown.
The winner will play the Hamlin versus Stratford winner in the 2A D-II state title game at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.