Tyler Lee (6-4) at Midway (7-3)
Radio: 6:30 p.m., 92.9 FM (online stream)
Round: Class 6A Division II bi-district
Time/site: 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium
Breakdown: Midway appears to be playing its best football at the right time of year.
That starts with the quarterback position as Jared Moore has thrown for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for almost 200 yards in the last two weeks.
That should be troubling for Tyler Lee as Midway RB Will Nixon has been a playmaker all year. Nixon enters the postseason with 1,445 rushing yards and 23 TDs.
But Moore and company need to be wary of Tyler Lee DB Elliott Davison, who intercepted a pair of passes and made five tackles in earning the Tyler Morning Telegraph Defensive Player of the Week honor this week.
The Red Raiders used a balanced offense to defeat Mesquite Horn with a playoff berth at stake last Friday. Tyler Lee RB Bryson Donnell rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns and QB Trent Adams passed for 220 yards and another score according to the Tyler newspaper.
This will be Tyler Lee’s first playoff appearance since 2014. The last time the Red Raiders made the playoffs, Midway handed them a 76-47 bi-district defeat at McLane Stadium.
Meanwhile, Midway will be trying to advance past the bi-district round for the ninth time this decade and extend its first-round winning streak to three years.
Clifton (7-3) vs. Edgewood (7-3)
Round: Class 3A Division II bi-district
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie
Breakdown: Clifton can ride a tasty wave of momentum into the playoffs, after handing state-ranked Rogers its first loss of the season in last week’s regular-season finale.
“Going on the road to beat a good football team, that’s huge for us momentum-wise,” Clifton coach Chuck Caniford said. “We’ve transitioned to some different stuff offensively because of some injuries, and that was the first opportunity for us to look at it live. We’re excited about how our team is playing.”
One slight tweak the Cubs made in the Rogers game was trying to get the ball to RB/LB Riley Perry more in the passing game. It worked well, as Perry finished with a season-high 11 catches for 130 yards.
And one reason it probably works is the deep-ball presence of TJ Ferch, the area’s leading receiver with 65 catches for 1,134 yards and 14 touchdowns in the regular season.
Edgewood should challenge the Cubs out of the playoff gate. The Bulldogs rely on some standout playmakers, including RB Kyle Keltner, who went for 218 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 41-33 win over Mildred last week, and QB Trey McPherson, who threw for 181 yards and three TDs in that same game.
“I’m also really impressed with their offensive line. The more we watch film, they really come off the ball well,” Caniford said. “It’s going to be a really physical game, as you would expect in the second week of November.”
Valley Mills (6-4) vs. Italy (7-3)
Round: Class 2A Division I bi-district
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. at McGregor
Breakdown: Valley Mills found a way to win its final two games of the regular season despite plugging holes at running back. Eagles leading rusher Spencer Eccleston suffered a season-ending knee injury a few weeks back and more than one of his backups has been sidelined since.
The Eagles turned to the combination of converted WR Alex Simmons and FB Javieon Simmons in the backfield to defeat Goldthwaite last week and claim the third-place playoff berth from 7-2A D-I.
Valley Mills will face a dynamic Italy offense in the first round of the playoffs. The Gladiators have scored 40 or more points in each of their last six games, including a 58-point outburst in the regular season finale against Riesel last week.
Eagles coach Sam Moody said, even though the weather hasn’t cooperated with having good outdoor practices this week, he likes the Eagles’ mentality.
“Our team has a bunch of seniors, so the sense of urgency has been what it needs to be,” Moody said.
Sugar Land Logos Prep (2-7) at Vanguard (6-4)
Round: TAPPS Division I Six-Man First Round
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paul Tyson Field
Breakdown: Opening up the playoffs at home is a luxury that Vikings coach Luke Pilant isn’t taking for granted.
“It keeps us in our routine,” Pilant said. “I feel like in high school football especially, anytime you can stay in the same routine that’s always really nice. The only difference is that we’re kicking off 30 minutes earlier, and that’s very minor.”
Vanguard didn’t have its quarterback Austin Burch (1,536 passing yards, 23 TDs in only five games) for its final regular-season game against Austin Veritas last week. But Burch has cleared concussion protocol and should be good to go for the playoffs, Pilant said.
Pilant said that the Vikings can take a lot of positives out of last week’s 36-22 loss to Veritas, one of the top contenders in TAPPS six-man ball every year.
“They’d always bullied us around in the past, so we were kind of looking forward to a smash-mouth game,” Pilant said. “We held them to their lowest point total of the year. … I never thought I’d say that a loss would give you a momentum boost for the playoffs, but it kind of has, because we all know how Veritas likes to play.”
If Vanguard gets past Sugar Land Logos – a team Pilant said “is better than their record indicates” – it will draw the winner of Rockwall Heritage and Giddings State School in the second round.
China Spring (3-7) vs. Kennedale (7-3)
Round: Class 4A Division I bi-district
Time/site: 7 p.m. at Glen Rose
Breakdown: The regular season wasn’t as successful as China Spring hoped, but coach Brian Bell is looking at the bi-district playoffs as a chance to start with a clean slate.
“Everybody is 0-0, so records are irrelevant at this point,” Bell said. “It’s definitely encouraging to get this chance, but we’re going to have to play good football.”
The Cougars will face a Kennedale team that swept through District 6-4A Division I with a 6-0 record behind a wing-T offense that features the running ability of Cameron Hynson, Keirahyin Brown and Ryan Williams.
“Kennedale has a lot of good playmakers and is really solid up front,” Bell said. “They run a wing-T offense, and anytime you run into somebody who runs something crazy different you’ve got to change what you do and figure out what your game plan is going to be.”
Mexia (6-3) vs. Bullard (3-7)
Round: Class 4A Division II bi-district
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Hill
Breakdown: Mexia is coming into the playoffs hot after quarterback Jaden Proctor ran for five touchdowns and threw for a score in an impressive 47-24 win over Lorena to close the regular season.
But Blackcats coach Frank Sandoval knows his team can’t have a letdown against a Bullard squad that scored 57 points in its regular season finale against Canton.
Bullard features an explosive passing attack led by quarterback Tristen Shewmake and receivers Nicholas Hooley and Landon Wheeler.
“They’re a good football team, and I don’t think their record is indicative of how good they really are,” Sandoval said. “Last week, they put up a lot of points and are playing well. But I think we’ve shown some really good things, and we’re battle tested going through this district.”
Bruceville-Eddy (9-1) vs. De Leon (3-7)
Round: Class 2A Division I bi-district
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. at Whitney
Breakdown: Bruceville-Eddy has flown under the radar in the state rankings, but this has been a huge breakthrough season. After sweeping through District 8-2A Division I with a 6-0 record, first-year coach Kyle Shoppach believes his team is ready for the playoffs.
“It’s really been crazy in the community,” Shoppach said. “This program has undergone a lot of scrutiny over the years, but I really believe the tide has turned. We’ve got a lot of good football players, and I believe our coaching staff has shown how much we believe in them.”
The Eagles are led by Central Texas leading rusher Nathan Quattlebaum, who has amassed 2,395 yards and 26 touchdowns. Trapper Ensor’s passing skills have helped balance the offensive attack.
Despite De Leon’ 3-7 record, Shoppach knows he’s playing a team that’s got playoff experience.
“They’ve got 12 seniors who went three rounds in the playoffs last year, so they’re a good No. 4 seed,” Shoppach said. “They’re a very big team, and it seems like we would have to put together three of our guys to be as big as they are. They use a wing-T and will run at us straight down hill.”
Playoffs Week 1: Trib staff high school football picks
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|CLASS 6A DIV. II
|Tyler Lee (6-4) at Midway (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium
|Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|Temple (8-2) at Longview (10-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lobo Stadium
|Longview
|Longview
|Longview
|CLASS 4A DIV. I
|China Spring (3-7) vs. Kennedale (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose
|La Vega (9-1) vs. Lake Worth (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Joshua
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|CLASS 4A DIV. II
|Kennedale
|Kennedale
|Kennedale
|Mexia (6-3) vs. Bullard (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cedar Hill
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Fairfield (6-4) vs. Wills Point (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Athens
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Connally (10-0) vs. Canton (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Hillsboro (4-6) vs. Graham (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort Worth Brewer
|Graham
|Graham
|Hillsboro
|CLASS 3A DIV. I
|Whitney (9-1) vs. Lago Vista (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at UMHB, Belton
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Cameron Yoe (9-1) vs. West (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Fri. at Waco ISD Stadium
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Troy (9-1) vs. Teague (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|CLASS 3A DIV. II
|Clifton (7-3) vs. Edgewood (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Hamilton (6-4) vs. Palmer (10-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Whitney
|Palmer
|Palmer
|Palmer
|CLASS 2A DIV. I
|Bruceville-Eddy (9-1) vs. De Leon (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Whitney
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|Valley Mills (6-4) vs. Italy (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at McGregor
|Italy
|Valley Mills
|Italy
|Crawford (7-3) vs. Bosqueville (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Clifton
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Riesel (4-6) vs. San Saba (10-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at McGregor
|San Saba
|San Saba
|San Saba
|CLASS 2A DIV. II
|Dawson (8-2) vs. Evadale (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Mart (7-3) vs. Saratoga West Hardin (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Crockett
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Wortham (7-3) vs. Lovelady (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Centerville
|Wortham
|Lovelady
|Wortham
|Frost (4-6) vs. Grapeland (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Groesbeck
|Grapeland
|Grapeland
|Grapeland
|Bremond (9-1) vs. Louise (1-9), 7 p.m. Thursday at Brenham
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Chilton (6-4) vs. Burton (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Taylor
|Burton
|Burton
|Chilton
|TAPPS DIV. III
|Reicher (4-6) at League City Bay Area Christian (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday
|Bay Area
|Bay Area
|Reicher
|CLASS 1A DIV. I
|Aquilla (4-6) vs. Saint Jo (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Scurry-Rosser
|Saint Jo
|Saint Jo
|Saint Jo
|Blum (8-2) vs. Perrin-Whitt (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Aledo JHS
|Blum
|Blum
|Perrin-Whitt
|Jonesboro (9-1) vs. Leakey (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Brady
|Leakey
|Leakey
|Jonesboro
|CLASS 1A DIV. II
|Cranfills Gap (8-2) vs. Morgan (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Hico
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Walnut Springs (3-7) vs. Bynum (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Itasca
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|TAPPS DIV. I SIX-MAN
|Sugar Land Logos Prep (2-7) at Vanguard (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Paul Tyson Field
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|TAPPS DIV. II SIX-MAN
|Live Oak (2-8) at Plano Coram Deo (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday
|PCD
|PCD
|PCD
|RECORDS
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|Last week
|30-9
|32-7
|25-14
|Season to date
|366-107
|364-109
|330-143
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.