Offense
WR Laderius Sanders, Axtell – 7 catches for 137 receiving yards, TD
RB Blaine Reynolds, Bosqueville – 42 carries for 341 rushing yards, 5 TDs
RB Nathan Quattlebaum, Bruceville-Eddy – 42 carries for 341 rushing yards, 4 TDs
QB McKeller Cook, Chilton – 12 of 18 for 181 passing yards, TD; 13 carries for 61 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 2 2-point conversion runs
QB Thomas Pratt, Hillsboro – 22 of 30 for 188 passing yards, 3 TDs
QB Bradley Lina, Lorena – 8 of 19 for 202 passing yards, 3 TDs; 7 carries for 127 rushing yards, TD
WR Ty Moore, Lorena – 5 catches for 172 receiving yards, 3 TDs
WR De’Traevion Medlock, Mart –5 catches for 155 receiving yards, 2 TDs; 72-yard kickoff return for a TD
QB Kyler Martin, Mart – 7 of 12 for 184 passing yards, 3 TDs
QB Veandre McDaniel, McGregor – 14 of 16 for 395 passing yards, 4 TDs; 90 rushing yards
WR Jhobe Smith, McGregor – 9 catches for 196 receiving yards, 2 TDs
QB Jared Moore, Midway – 14 of 21 for 195 passing yards, 2 TDs; 12 carries for 94 rushing yards, 2 TDs
RB Will Nixon, Midway – 27 carries for 220 rushing yards, 2 TDs
QB Jake Callahan, Teague – 11 for 17 for 214 passing yards, 2 TDs
WR Drew Satterwhite, Teague – 7 catches for 158 receiving yards, TD
RB Nemier Herod, Teague – 15 carries for 102 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 2 catches for 39 receiving yards, TD
RB Jaydon Ridge, Waco High – 23 carries for 169 rushing yards
WR Jerome Ratliff, Waco High – 5 catches for 125 receiving yards, 2 TDs
QB Brandon Coker, Wortham – 36 carries for 185 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 5 of 13 for 75 passing yards, 2 TDs
Defense
DT Nick Womack, Bosqueville – 15 tackles, 2 TFL, fumble recovery
LB Ruben Andrade, Chilton – 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks, forced fumble, fumble recovery
DB Jaace Miles, Hillsboro – 7 tackles, INT
DB John Boston, Hillsboro – 10 tackles
LB DeMarrquese Hayes, La Vega – 10 tackles, TFL, fumble recovery, 2 INTs, defensive TD
DE De’Treveon Thompson, La Vega – 4 tackles, 3 TFLs, sack
LB Tonny Sanchez, Mart – 20 tackles, sack, fumble recovery
DL Reese Huffman, McGregor – 7 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 sacks, forced fumble
DL Will Allison, McGregor – 9 tackles, sack,
LB Jacon Allen, Mexia – 15 tackles
DL Travis Lemons, Teague – 7 tackles, 2 TFL
DB Juan Bernal, Teague – 10 tackles, 2 TFL
DE Luke Stacks, Teague – 7 tackles, 2 TFL, PBU
Six Man
Caleb Wilson, Eagle Christian – 13 of 19 for 245 passing yards, 5 TDs; 4 carries for 56 rushing yards, TD; 8-yard receiving TD; 15 tackles, sack for a safety; INT, fumble recovery for a TD
Jonah Williams, Eagle Christian – 6 carries for 117 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 10 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, fumble recovery
Alex Kainer, Eagle Christian – 8 catches for 180 receiving yards, 4 TDs; 17 tackles, 2 sacks, fumble recovery
Austin Burch, Vanguard – 17 of 24 for 335 passing yards, 3 TDs
Marlow Welch, Vanguard – 7 catches for 152 receiving yards, TD; 2 rushing TDs; 19 tackles, INT
Dalton Latham, Vanguard – 4 catches for 116 receiving yards, TD; 7 tackles
Markham Dossett, Vanguard – 17 tackles
Honorable Mention
Blake Moncus, Hunter Henexson, Garrett Garvelli, Carson Shaw, Jagger Summa, Joep Engbers and Michael Hare, Bosqueville; Koby Hollingsworth and Dustin Wilson, Axtell; Daylon Ford, Daylon Cromer, Ashton Chandler, Dontrel Bailey, George Barrientos and Jose Gonzales, Chilton; James Baggett and Damion Brown, La Vega; Zane Grimm, Taylor McCown, Callan Weaver and Cade Walker, Lorena; Klyderion Campbell, Chris Bledsoe and Kei’Shawn Clater, Mart; Colby Franks, Deondre Parker, Michael Ramos and Michael Lella, McGregor; Trey Holdman, Jaden Proctor, Dawson Scott, Arik Medlock, Lemarion Miller, Prince Banks and Drevaun Cooper, Mexia; Dalton Sawyer, Vanguard; Nate Reyna, Waco High
