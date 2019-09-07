Offense
QB Koby Hollingsworth, Axtell – 12 of 21 for 196 passing yards, three TDs; 30 rushing yards, TD
WR Jack Driver, Axtell – four catches for 98 receiving yards, TD
WR Trevor Benner, Axtell – four catches for 56 yards, TD
WR LaDerius Sanders, Axtell – two catches for 28 yards, TD
RB Nathan Quattlebaum, Bruceville-Eddy – 28 carries for 220 rushing yards, two TDs
QB Brayden Faulkner, China Spring – 14 of 23 for 140 passing yards, three TDs; 51 rushing yards, TD
WR KJ Peoples, China Spring – six catches, 38 receiving yards, TD; two carries for 67 rushing yards
WR Je’Juan Forward, Connally – two catches, 38 yards, two TDs
RB Jay’Veon Sunday, Connally – 12 carries, 145 yard, three TDs
QB Thomas Pratt, Hillsboro – 11 for 24, 111 yards, TD; 64 rushing yards, TD
WR Tavarious Shaw, Hillsboro – seven catches for 74 receiving yards, TD
QB Landry Kinne, La Vega – 7 of 17, 250 passing yards, 4 TDs
RB Jar’Quae Walton, La Vega – nine carries for 109 rushing yards, TD
QB Bradley Lina, Lorena – 10 of 12, 163 passing yards, TD
RB AJ Brem, Lorena – 15 carries for 129 rushing yards, five TDs
WR Ty Moore, Lorena – 5 catches for 95 receiving yards, TD
RB Klyderion Campbell, Mart – 10 carries for 94 rushing yards; two receptions 46 yards
WR Caleb Carmichael, McGregor – four carries for 131 rushing yards, two TDs; two catches for 43 receiving yards
QB Jaden Proctor, Mexia – 11 of 14 for 207 passing yards, four TDs; 41 rushing yards, TD, 2-point run
RB Will Nixon, Midway – 30 carries, 261 rushing yards, three TDs
QB Jared Moore, Midway – 18 of 23, 180 passing yards; rushing TD
WR Jaylon Gibson, Midway – five catches, 100 receiving yards
QB Will McClintock, Riesel – 9 of 16 for 129 passing yards, TD; 88 rushing yards, TD
RB Donovan Blakes, Riesel – five rushes, 77 yards, TD
QB Joseph McHenry, Robinson – 11 of 17, 259 passing yards, three TDs; 78 rushing yards, TD
WR Jordan Rogers, Robinson – four catches, 146 receiving yards, two TDs
RB Jeremiah Stroupe, University – 15 carries, 129 rushing yards, two TDs
QB Jacob Bryant, University – 10 of 16, 106 passing yards, TD; rushing TD
RB Dez Garner, Whitney – nine carries for 107 yards, two TDs
RB Juan Saucedo, Whitney – nine carries for 132 rushing yards, TD; two catches for 21 yards, TD
QB Brandon Coker, Wortham -- 26 carries for 283 rushing yards, six TDs; ran for seven 2-point conversions and passed for another.
RB Riley Baker, Wortham -- 17 carries for 94 rushing yards, TD
RB Tanner Bean, Wortham -- 10 carries for 98 rushing yards, two TDs
WR Lane McDaniel, Wortham -- six carries for 96 rushing yards.
Defense
S Jack Driver, Axtell – nine tackles, INT, PBU
S Koby Hollingsworth, Axtell – five tackles, two forced fumbles, fumble recovery, two PBU
DL Ruben Andrade, Chilton – 10 tackles, four TFLs, sack
DL Jose Gonzales, Chilton – seven tackles, sack
LB Marquez Lard, China Spring – 10 tackles, TFL
S Major Bowden, China Spring – six tackles, INT, TFL
DL Torii Pullen, Connally – fivetackles, two sacks
S Zane Grimm, Lorena – 22 tackles, TFL
LB Cason Pitts, Lorena – 11 tackles, three TFL, twosacks
LB Chad Lorenz, McGregor – eight tackles, TFL, fumble recovery for a TD
LB Colby Franks, McGregor – eight tackles, two sacks
LB Drevaun Cooper, Mexia – eight tackles, INT returned 41 yards for a TD
DE Will McClintock, Riesel – 10 tackles, sack, forced fumble
DT Justin Bahajak, Riesel – eigh tackles, sack, forced fumble
DL Elijah Madkins, Riesel – nine tackles, recovered a fumble for a TD
LB Donovan Blakes, Riesel – 10 tackles, sack
LB Garrett Fichter, University – 10 tackles, two TFL
LB Sebastian Evans, University – eight tackles, two TFL
DL Chris Walker, University – six tackles, 2 TFL, one fumble recovery
DB Juan Saucedo, Whitney – eight tackles, 1.5 TFL
LB Dawson Hightower, Whitney – 12 tackles, TFL, returned a fumble 17 yards for a TD
DL Geronimo Rodriguez, Whitney – nine tackles, 1.5 TFL, sack
DL Mason Wooten, Whitney – five tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks
Six man
Dakota Mynarcik, Bynum – 12 carries for 124 rushing yards, three TDs; four catches for 65 receiving yards, two TDs; 11 tackles, INT returned for a TD
Reggie Williams, MCH – 10 tackles, four TFL, forced fumble; five carries for 57 rushing yards, two catches for 10 receiving yards, two TDs
Dremon Bible, MCH – five tackles INT returned 75 yards for a TD; one catch for 48 yards, TD
Honorable mention
Hayden Vahrenkamp, Axtell; Olgario Vasquez and Luis Fernandez, Chilton; Kavian Gaither, De’Montray Cooks, Brian Williams and Jamarie Wiggins, Connally; Damion Brown and James Baggett, La Vega; Trey Arjon, Tonny Sanchez, DaMarion Medlock and Chris Bledsoe, Mart; Will Allison, Darrin Ramsey and Reese Huffman, McGregor; Austin Searcy, Stash Stewart, Nolan Slagle and Tyler Jeske, Riesel; Cade Allison and Devon Oliveras, Robinson; Jaydon Ridge and Keith Guillory, Waco High
