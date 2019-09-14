Offense

QB Luke Bradshaw, Bosqueville — 14 of 23 for 230 passing yards, 3 TDs

RB Blaine Reynolds, Bosqueville — 9 carries for 181 rushing yards, 4 TDs

WR Jayce Powers, Bosqueville — 4 catches for 97 yards, 3 TDs

RB Nathan Quattlebaum, Bruceville-Eddy — 21 carries for 213 rushing yards, 2 TDs

RB Emmanuel Abdallah, China Spring – 29 carries, 194 yards, TD

QB Mason Brandenberger, Clifton – 15 of 26 for 294 passing yards, 3 TDs; 12 carries for 110 rushing yards, TD

RB Riley Perry, Clifton – 18 carries for 117 rushing yards, 2 TDs

WR TJ Ferch, Clifton – 11 catches for 114 yards, 2 TDs

WR Colby Caniford, Clifton – 3 catches, 149 yards, TD

RB Jay’Veon Sunday, Connally – 19 carries, 138 rushing yards, 2 TDs

QB Kavian Gaither, Connally – 7 of 9 for 171 passing yards, TD; 13 carries for 55 rushing yards

WR Je’Juan Forward, Connally – 3 catches, 80 yards, TD

QB Justin Abram, Fairfield, - 28 carries for 304 rushing yards, 4 TDs; 6 of 15 for 59 passing yards, TD

QB Andrew Arellano, Itasca — 17 of 21 for 147 passing yards, 4 TDs; 10 carries for 77 rushing yards

QB Landry Kinne, La Vega – 21 of 30 for 221 passing yards, 2 TDs

RB Jar’Quae Walton, La Vega – 21 carries for 105 rushing yards

WR Malachi Wright, La Vega – 8 catches for 98 yards, TD

QB Bradley Lina, Lorena – 16 of 32 for 347 passing yards, 4 TDs; game-winning 27-yard FG

WR Ty Moore, Lorena – 8 catches, 257 receiving yards, 3 TDs

RB Charleston Lee, Marlin – 17 carries for 151 rushing yards, TD; 2 catches for 40 receiving yards, TD

RB Roddrell Freeman, Mart – 18 carries for 155 rushing yards, 2 TDs

WR Deondre Parker, McGregor – 4 catches for 81 receiving yards, TD

RB Will Nixon, Midway – 125 rushing yards, TD

QB Will McClintock, Riesel – 8 of 20 for 161 passing yards, TD; 16 carries for 104 rushing yards

QB Joseph McHenry, Robinson – 17 of 24 for 320 passing yards, 4 TDs; 17 carries for 212 rushing yards, 2 TDs

WR Jordan Rogers, Robinson – 6 catches for 161 receiving yards, 4 TDs

WR Matthew Armes, Robinson – 7 catches for 100 receiving yards

Defense

S Major Bowden, China Spring – 10 tackles, sack

S Jordan Nevarez, China Spring – 8 tackles, 3 TFL, PBU

S TJ Ferch, Clifton – 4 tackles, 2 INT, forced fumble, fumble recovery, PBU

DL Angel Limones, Clifton – 11 tackles

LB Trey Walker, Connally – 16 tackles, TFL

DB Kavian Gaither, Connally – 11 tackles, forced fumble, fumble recovery, PBU

S Zane Grimm, Lorena – 14 tackles, forced fumble, INT

CB A.J. Hopkins, Marlin – 6 tackles, INT

CB Charleston Lee, Marlin – 6 tackles, 2 PBU, INT

LB Gabriel Pena, Marlin – 8 tackles, 2 TFL

LB Klyderion Campbell, Mart – 10 tackles, 3 TFL, blocked PAT

DE De’Traveon Thompson, La Vega – 6 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

LB La’Travius Johnson, La Vega – 14 tackles, TFL

LB Jordan Rogers, La Vega – 10 tackles, 4 TFL, PBU

S Devin Wilson, Whitney — 8 tackles, 3 TFL

S Juan Saucedo, Whitney — 9 tackles

LB Dawson Hightower, Whitney — 12 tackles, TFL

DL Geronimo Rodriguez, Whitney — 9 tackles, 2.5 TFL, sack

Six man

Brandon McIntyre, Aquilla – 20 carries for 185 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Connor McCurdy, Aquilla – 17 carries for 127 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Reggie Williams, MCH – 5 carries for 113 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 1 catch, 7 yards, TD

Dremon Bible, MCH – 4 catches for 162 receiving yards, 3 TDs; 1 carry, 9 yards, TD

Solomon Harvey, MCH – 9 of 13 for 243 passing yards, 4 TDs; 3 carries for 66 rushing yards, TD

John Fomba, MCH – 13 tackles, 38-yard fumble return for a TD

Honorable Mention

Noah Cano, T.J. Jarmon, Nick Cunningham, Tate Grams, Colby Tolbert, Ian Moore and Hunter Joiner, Bruceville-Eddy; Cobie Gray and Trent Pullen, Connally; Zane Anderson and Chandler Noble, Fairfield; Damion Brown, Andrew Brown and Robert Allen, La Vega; Jourdan Jackson, Lorena; Micah Sauls, Chris Bledsoe, Tonny Sanchez, Damarion Medlock, Fernando Alfaro and Dillion Lundy, Mart; Deondre Parker, Will Allison and Reese Huffman, McGregor; Landon Soderstrom and Camray Sanders, MCH; Austin Searcy, Donovan Blakes and Stash Stewart, Riesel; Jerome Ratliff and Dai’Shawn Fisher, Waco High

