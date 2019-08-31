Vote for the offensive, defensive and six man players of the week at wacotrib.com. Voting closes at 9 a.m. Wednesday with the winners announced on Thursday.
Offense
RB Emmanuel Abdallah, China Spring — 28 carries for 186 rush yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches for 22 yards
QB Brayden Faulkner, China Spring — 19 for 23, 230 passing yards, 2 TDs; 17 rushing yards, 1 TD
WR Jacob Kuligowski, China Spring — 3 catches for 54 yards, TD
WR K.J. Peoples, China Spring — 7 catches, 86 yards; 23 rushing yards
WR Jordan Nevarez, China Spring — 4 catches, 41 yards, TD
QB Mason Brandenberger, Clifton – 15 of 18, 214 passing yards, 3 TDs; 5 carries for 56 rushing yards, TD
WR T.J. Ferch, Clifton – 6 catches for 118 yards, 2 TDs
RB Jay’Veon Sunday, Connally – 18 carries for 211 rushing yards, 3 TDs
QB Kavian Gaither, Connally – 6 of 11, 80 passing yards; 15 carries, 82 rushing yards, 3 TDs
RB Jakoby Moore, Dawson — 7 carries for 122 rushing yards, 2 TDs
RB Ja’Mariyea Hamilton, Dawson — 6 carries for 99 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 catches, 54 yards, 1 TD; 1 inteception on defense
WR Ty Moore, Lorena — 3 catches, 51 yards, 2 TDs
QB Braylen Fisher, Marlin — 9 of 14 for 125 passing yards, TD; 15 carries for 137 rushing yards TD
RB Sir Charleston Lee, Marlin — 12 carries for 105 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 4 catches for 20 yards
WR Trajon Butler, Marlin — 6 catches for 105 yards, TD
QB Kyler Martin, Mart – 9 of 12 for 138 passing yards, TD; 8 carries for 41 rushing yards
RB Klyderion Campbell, Mart – 10 carries for 108 rushing yards, TD; 4 catches for 44 yards
RB Roddrell Freeman, Mart – 10 carries for 121 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 1 catch for 24 yards
RB Dayton Threadgill, McGregor – 16 carries, 118 yards, TD
QB Jake Boozer, Reicher – 14 of 24, 210 passing yards, 2 TDs; 22 carries for 153 rushing yards, 4 TDs
WR Eric Ochoa, Reicher – 6 catches for 92 yards, 2 TDs
OL Noah Plsek, Reicher – 11 pancakes, leading to 5 TDs
QB Joseph McHenry, Robinson – 15 of 20 for 247 passing yards, 2 TDs; 7 carries for 59 rushing yards, TD
WR Jordan Rogers, Robinson – 5 catches for 87 yards, 2 TDs
WR Drew Satterwhite, Teague — 3 catches for 72 yards, TD; 6 rushes for 44 yards
QB Jacob Bryant, University – 5 of 12 for 37 passing yards; 11 carries for 60 rushing yards, TD
RB Jeremiah Stroupe, University – 22 carries for 149 rushing yards, 2 TDs
WR Corey Sandolph, University – 2 catches for 22 yards; 3 kickoff returns for 213 yards, 2 TDs
RB Jayden Ridge, Waco High – 20 carries for 138 yards, 3 TDs
QB Davion Long, Waco High – 12 of 24 for 153 passing yards and a TD
RB Trey Janek, West — 11 carries for 105 yards, 2 TDs
QB Devin Wilson, Whitney — 9 of 10 for 167 passing yards, 3 TDs; 4 carries for 26 rushing yards, 2 TDs
RB Juan Saucedo, Whitney — 13 carries for 226 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 5 tackles on defense
RB Dez Garner, Whitney — 13 carries for 117 rushing yards, TD; 3 catches for 41 yards TD
WR Kolby Tanner, Whitney — 7 catches for 139 yards, TD
Defense
LB Bryan Garza, China Spring – 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble
LB D’Marion Alexander, China Spring – 6 tackles, TFL
DL Josh Thomas, China Spring – 6.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 PBUs
LB Riley Perry, Clifton – 9 solo, 11 total tackles, TFL, fumble recovery
LB Lamarcus McDonald, Connally – 11 solo, 16 total tackles, forced fumble
S Ara Rauls III, La Vega – 14 tackles, 11 solo, 2 TFL, INT
DE De’Treveon Thompson, La Vega – 7 tackles, 6 solo, 3 sacks, 5 TFL
DL Reese Huffman, McGregor – 7 tackles, TFL, QBP, fumble recovery returned for TD
DB Drew Satterwhite, Teague — 15 tackles, INT
DB Juan Bernal, Teague — 15 tackles, TFL, INT
LB Garrett Fichter, University – 9 tackles, TFL
LB Gerald Akers, University – 9 tackles, sack, TFL, fumble recovery
LB Caleb Russell, University – 8 tackles, 1 TFL
DB Delvin Mason, University – 6 tackles, sack, 2 TFLs, PBU
DE Silas Prickett, West — 11 tackles, 1 TFL
LB Jordan Newton, Whitney — 7 tackle
Six-man
Dremond Bible, MCH — 94 yards rushing, 2 TDs; 7 catches, 215 yards, 3 TDs
Reggie Williams, MCH — 12 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Honorable mention
Davis De La Fuente, De’Montray Cooks, Connally; Trey Arjon, Micah Sauls, Tonny Sanchez, DaMarion Medlock and Roddrell Freeman, Mart; Michael Ramos and Domeniss McFadden, McGregor; Brady Kay, Cade Allison, Roger Leal and Brady Haug, Robinson; Luke Stacks and Reese Young, Teague; Mike Lambert, Lee Goss, Joseph Carpenter and Rickey Walker, University; Luke Wines, West; Dawson Hightower, Bodi Pankey, Geronimo Rodriguez and Mason Wooten, Whitney.
