Offense
RB Nathan Quattlebaum, Bruceville-Eddy – 19 carries for 147 rushing yards, 4 TDs
WR KJ Peoples, China Spring – 7 catches for 104 receiving yards
QB Mason Brandenberger, Clifton – 9 of 15 for 229 passing yards, 5 TDs; 3 carries for 48 rushing yards
RB Riley Perry, Clifton – 6 carries for 152 rushing yards, 3 TDs
WR TJ Ferch, Clifton – 6 catches for 202 receiving yards, 3 TDs
RB Jay’Veon Sunday, Connally – 19 carries for 245 rushing yards, 3 TDs
QB Kavian Gaither, Connally – 22 carries for 165 rushing yards, 2 TDs
RB Charleston Lee, Marlin – 17 carries for 230 rushing yards, 5 TDs
QB Braylen Fisher, Marlin – 13 carries for 111 rushing yards
RB Evan Norward, Moody – 24 carries for 117 rushing yards, TD; 6 receptions for 68 yards
QB Jake Boozer, Reicher – 10 of 20 for 126 passing yards, TD; 13 carries for 210 rushing yards, 5 TDs
RB Littlehawk Saladana, Reicher – 13 carries for 122 rushing yards, 2 TDs
KR Ethan Fuentes, Reicher – 87-yard kickoff return for a TD
OL Noah Plsek, Reicher – 17 pancake blocks; led team to 400 rushing yards
OL Zach Gammel, Reicher – 12 pancakes
RB Donovan Blakes, Riesel – 14 carries for 233 rushing yards, 5 TDs;
RB Austin Searcy, Riesel – 10 carries for 166 rushing yards, TD
QB Dakota Davis, Riesel – 9 carries for 106 rushing yards, 2 TDs
WR Jerome Ratliff, Waco High – 6 catches, 124 yards
QB Landon Edwards, West – 12 of 15 for 142 passing yards, TD
Defense
LB Tristyn Pechacek, China Spring – 7 tackles, TFL, forced fumble
S Jordan Nevarez, China Spring – 4 tackles, 2 TFLs
DB Weston Schasteen, Clifton – 1 tackles, 2 INTs, fumble recovery
DE Griffin Phillips, Clifton – 8 tackles, 4 TFLs
DB Jordan Nichols, Connally – 10 tackles, sack, PBU
DB Charleston Lee, Marlin – 17 tackles, 2 TFL
LB Gabriel Pena, Marlin – 13 tackles
LB Jaymorion Benjamin, Marlin – 10 tackles
DB Tydae Mayes, Marlin – 6 tackles, 2 INTs
DL Reese Huffman, McGregor – 9 tackles
DB Stash Stewart, Riesel – 9 tackles, INT
LB Billy Gann, West – 12 tackles, 2 TFLs, sack
Six Man
Solomon Harvey, MCH – 11 for 20 for 268 passing yards, 6 TDs; 6 carries for 94 rushing yards, TD
Reggie Williams, MCH – 6 catches for 92 receiving yards, 2 TDs; 6 carries for 62 rushing yards, TD; 5 tackles
Joseph Cardiel, MCH – 13 tackles, 2 TFLs, sack, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
Dremon Bible, MCH – 5 catches for 126 receiving yards, 2 TDs; 58 rushing yards; 14 passing yards, TD; 3 tackles
Honorable Mention
Caleb Pate, Chris Martinez, Tate Grams, and Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy; Colby Caniford, Clifton; Trey Walker, Torii Pullen and David De La Fuente, Connally; McCray Lewis, Rhett Hanson, Tyler Sparks and Anson Arellano, Lorena; Chad Lorenz, Jhobe Smith, Michael Lella and Hector Aviles, McGregor; Keith Guillory and Zamarion Johnson, Waco High; Guillermo Acevedo, Anthony McGlothen, Joseph Pendleton, TJ McCutcheon, Landon Eubanks and Hunter Sembera, West
