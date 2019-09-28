Offense
QB Luke Bradshaw, Bosqueville – 18 of 29 for 212 passing yards, 2 TDs
WR Will McClellan, Bosqueville – 9 catches for 132 receiving yards, 2 TDs
RB Dauvo McDonald, Bosqueville – 19 carries for 117 rushing yards, TD
RB Nathan Quattlebaum, Bruceville-Eddy – 27 carries for 310 rushing yards, 5 TDs
QB McKeller Cook, Chilton – 17 carries for 100 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 2 for 4 passing for 53 yards
RB Olgario Vasquez, Chilton – 17 carries for 117 rushing yards,
RB Emmanuel Abdallah, China Spring – 32 carries, 554 rushing yards, 5 TDs
QB Brayden Faulkner, China Spring – 14 for 31, 172 passing yards, 2 TDs; 7 carries for 17 rushing yards, TD
WR KJ Peoples, China Spring – 3 catches for 66 receiving yards, 2 TDs
RB Jay’Veon Sunday, Connally – 24 carries for 208 rushing yards, 4 TDs
QB Justin Abram, Fairfield – 34 carries for 381 rushing yards, 3 TDs
RB Jar’Mychael Hudson, Fairfield – 16 carries for 151 rushing yards,TD
RB Brandon Montoya, Hillsboro – 17 carries for 122 rushing yards
RB Elisha Cummings, La Vega – 13 carries for 181 rushing yards, 2 TDs
QB Bradley Lina, Lorena – 21 of 34 for 363 passing yards, TD
WR Ty Moore, Lorena – 6 catches for 118 receiving yards
RB AJ Brem, Lorena – 6 catches for 120 receiving yards, TD
RB Roddrell Freeman, Mart – 22 carries for 217 rushing yards, 4 TDs
RB Will Nixon, Midway – 19 carries for 165 rushing yards, 5 TDs
QB/WR Drew Satterwhite, Teague – 7 carries for 114 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 7 catches for 133 receiving yards, TD
RB Gelico Green, Teague – 23 carries for 144 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Defense
DL Torii Pullen, Connally – 12 tackles, forced fumble
S Logan Morris, Hubbard – 13 tackles, TFL PBU
LB Michael Ryman, Hubbard – 13 tackles, sack
DE Tyson Simmons, Hillsboro – 9 tackles, 4 TFL, sack
LB Jordan Rogers, La Vega – 9 tackles, TFL, PBU, forced fumble
DE De’Treveon Thompson, La Vega – 5 tackles, TFL, PBU, sack
DT Vernon Walker, La Vega – 9 tackles, TFL, forced fumble
LB La’Travius Johnson, La Vega – 8 tackles, sack
S Daylan Browder, Lorena – 20 tackles, INT
LB Reese Young, Teague – 13 tackles, 2 sacks, forced fumble
DB Nemier Herod, Teague – 9 tackles, 3 PBU
Six Man
Kadyn Johnson, Abbott – 35 carries for 404 rushing yards, 8 TDs
John Fomba, MCH – 13 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 catches for 48 receiving yards
Honorable mention
Michael Hare and Garrett Garvelli, Bosqueville; Noah Cano, Hunter Carter, Cameron Fouts, Tate Grams, Nicholas Cunningham, Colby Tolbert and Dalton Harris, Bruceville-Eddy; Daylon Ford, Luis Fernandez, Anson Jones, JB Davis, Aaron Harris and Daylon Cromier, Chilton; Trey Walker, Kavian Gaither, De’Montray Cooks, JeJuan Forward, Cobie Gray, Brian Williams, Trent Pullen, Cody Coffman and Jermaine Spirlark, Connally; Chandler Noble, Drew Williams, Hayden Hale, Brazos Monico and Klay Bonner, Fairfield; Thomas Pratt, Jaace Miles and Sean Hyland, Hillsboro; Ara Rauls, Marcus Willis and Reggie Brown, La Vega; Klyderion Campbell, Kyler Martin and Da’Marion Medlock, Mart; Adrian Rodriguez, Naquavian Mathis and Jerome Ratliff, Waco High
