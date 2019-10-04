JOSHUA — It was a lot wilder and closer than the University Trojans would have preferred, but a win’s a win.
University let a 17-point fourth-quarter lead slip away to just three, but ultimately the Trojans hung tough for a gritty 31-28 win over Joshua on Friday night in District 5-5A competition.
University (3-2, 1-2) opened up a 30-13 lead after Jeremiah Stroupe busted loose on a 39-yard scoring scamper at the 10:42 mark of the fourth quarter. However, Joshua (0-6, 0-4) scored two touchdowns in the last 7:34 of the game to put a scare into the Trojans.
Fortunately for University, it held off the Owls from there. University’s win was powered by a productive rushing game, as the Trojans piled up 354 yards on the ground on the night. Stroupe was the biggest workhorse, carrying 29 times for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Copperas Cove 41, Waco High 24
In a battle of two teams scuffling to escape from the District 12-6A basement, the Bulldawgs broke free thanks to a hot start that saw them score the first 27 points of the game.
Cove (2-4, 1-3) took a 27-0 lead in the second quarter after Parker Kendal returned a Lion fumble 30 yards to the house.
Waco High (0-5, 0-3) got on the board on its ensuing possession, capping off a scoring drive with a Xavier Williams touchdown run. But Cove came back with a TD pass to Jaylin Smith on the next possession, taking a 34-7 lead into the half.
Waco High showed some bright spots in the second half, outscoring the Bulldawgs, 17-7. Roy McChristian and Anthony Abrams both caught TD passes for the Lions. But it wasn’t enough to cut the deficit to less than two scores.
Salado 31, No. 8 Robinson 28
SALADO — If you turn a Rocket over, it leads to disaster for the Rocket.
That’s how it went for the Robinson Rockets, anyway, as Robinson committed five first-half turnovers in a District 8-4A Div. II road loss to the Eagles.
It wasn’t the way Robinson (4-1, 0-1) wanted to start district play, with its first loss of the year. But credit Salado (4-2, 1-1) for playing a more crisp all-around game. Wrook Brown rushed for a pair of short, drive-finalizing scores in the first half as the Eagles jumped out to a 17-0 lead by intermission.
In the second half, Robinson made a surge. The Rockets scored 21 straight points in the third quarter, and when Joseph McHenry launched a 55-yard touchdown pass with 5:19 to play, Robinson trailed by only three, 31-28. That’s as close as the Rockets would get, though, as Salado whittled the clock away on the win.
Fairfield 31, Madisonville 15
MADISONVILLE — Justin Abram and the Fairfield Eagles might just be the team to beat in District 8-4A Div. II.
Abram kept up his hot running pace, rushing for three touchdowns as the Eagles (5-1, 2-0) stayed perfect in district play. Abram came into the night as the second-leading rusher in Central Texas, with 1,011 yards.
The game didn’t start great for Fairfield, as Madisonville (2-4, 0-2) took a 2-0 lead after the Eagles were flagged in the end zone for a safety. But Fairfield found its groove in the second half, outscoring the Mustangs, 24-7, after the break.
Clifton 73, Venus 6
CLIFTON – The Cub defense forced five turnovers in a blitzing of the Bulldogs.
Clifton made four interceptions and also recovered a fumble in rolling to the blowout win. It was the final tune-up for the Cubs (4-2) before District 8-3A play commences.
Mason Brandenberger had his fastball humming. The Clifton QB went 9 of 15 for 239 yards and five touchdowns, and did not throw an interception. Riley Perry ran for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Clifton also showed plenty of big-play capability, with four touchdowns of 50 or more yards.
West 33, Groesbeck 14
GROESBECK — The Trojans’ first win of the season couldn’t have come at a better time.
West’s defense stepped up, shutting out the Goats in the second half, and the Trojans (1-5, 1-1 in 9-3A Div. I) got into the win column in rousing fashion.
It was a close game at the half, with West leading, 20-14. But the Trojans came up with some key takeaways in the second half to gain some separation. Guillermo Acevedo and Hunter Sembera both had interceptions for West, with the latter coming late in the fourth quarter, and the Trojans were able to run out the clock from there.
Trey Janek and Lawson Kendrick each scored twice on the ground to pace the West offense. The Trojans also dented the end zone once through the air, on a 10-yard strike from Landon Edwards to Carter Charanza.
Groesbeck (2-4, 0-2) has been held to 14 points in its two district losses.
Reicher 60, Tyler Bishop Gorman 14
TYLER — Jake Boozer and the Reicher Cougars assured themselves of a fun bus ride home from East Texas.
Boozer sparked a 34-point second quarter as Reicher put together one of its most complete games of the year in this road win.
Boozer ran for five touchdowns – spanning 12, 5, 30, 79 and 30 yards. He also connected with A.J. Morales on a 5-yard TD pass, as the Cougars (2-4) cruised.
Jonesboro 50, Aquilla 0
JONESBORO — Ian Shoaf rushed for three touchdowns and Keith Sanders had two TD runs as the Eagles stayed grounded in a mercy-rule blowout of the Cougars.
Jonesboro (5-1) scored 24 points in the first quarter to put Aquilla far away in the rear-view mirror. Shoaf was one reason why, as he had scoring jaunts of 35, 40 and 3 yards.
Jonesboro led 44-0 at the half, but Aquilla (1-5) couldn’t stave off the mercy-rule win, as it hurt itself with turnovers.
Sean Hernandez’s fumble recovery for the Eagles set up the final clinching score, as Sanders scooted in from 47 yards out.
