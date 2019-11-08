ROGERS — The Clifton Cubs were not ready to give up their hold on the district title.
Mason Brandenberger’s 3-yard run late in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner, and Clifton upset fourth-ranked Rogers, 27-21, on Friday night. With the win, Clifton (7-3, 3-1) not only handed the Eagles their first blemish of the year, but the Cubs also created a three-way logjam for the district title with themselves, Rogers (9-1, 3-1) and Lexington (3-7, 3-1).
It’s the fourth district title, shared or outright, in a row for Clifton, which will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
Rogers held a 14-7 lead at the half, following Heath Schiller’s 2-yard TD run in the second quarter. But Clifton rallied to go up 21-14 with a pair of third-quarter scores. First, Brandenberger connected with his favorite target TJ Ferch on a 42-yard bomb to the house, and later Jimmie Taylor capped off a scoring drive with a 3-yard run.
Rogers tied things up on Christian Riley’s fourth-quarter TD run from five yards out, but Clifton had one final scoring drive in its pocket.
Brandenberger was superb, carrying 24 times for 159 yards and two TDs while throwing for 199 yards and another score. Riley Perry also had a big night, with 54 yards rushing and 130 receiving.
Salado 42, Fairfield 21
SALADO — Salado’s running game clicked into high gear in the second half, making way for a win over Fairfield in a duel of two sets of Eagles from District 8-4A Div. II.
Salado (7-3, 4-2) seizes the district’s No. 3 seed for the postseason with the win, while Fairfield (6-4, 3-3) will go into the playoffs as the fourth-place team.
Fairfield was right in it for a half, as the game was all tied at 21 at the break. But Salado’s power rushing attack seemed to pick up steam as the game progressed. Hunter Turk finished off an efficient scoring drive to start the third quarter with a 2-yard TD run, and seven minutes later Salado made it 35-21 on Reid Vincent’s 38-yard touchdown jaunt.
Meanwhile, after hot-running Justin Abram and Fairfield were able to put up three touchdowns in the first half, Salado shut the Eagles down after intermission.
Mexia 47, Lorena 24
LORENA — Jaden Proctor looked like he was in playoff form for the Mexia Blackcats.
Proctor jitterbugged his way to five touchdown runs and added a sixth TD on a pass for good measure, as playoff-bound Mexia danced past Lorena in the final game of the year for the Leopards.
Proctor ran for 163 yards of Mexia’s impressive 380-yard total. Tray Jones chipped in 120 rushing yards and a TD for the Blackcats (6-3, 5-1), while Jarrell Wiley picked up 86 yards.
Lorena (5-5, 2-4) led 2-0 after the opening quarter, scoring on a safety when Mexia snapped the ball out of the end zone. But the Blackcats pierced the end zone four times in the second quarter to take control.
The Leopards got their passing game going in the second half, as Bradley Lina found Ty Moore on TD tosses of 20 and 58 yards. Lina finished with 246 passing yards, with Moore attributing for 184 of that.
Midlothian 47, University 13
MIDLOTHIAN — The playoff-bound Panthers rushed for 365 yards on their way to a convincing win over the Trojans.
University wraps up the season at 4-6, which marked a one-game improvement over last year and the Trojans’ best record since going 5-5 in 2012. Jeremiah Stroupe rushed for 198 yards in his final game for the Trojans, finishing with 1,285 on the season.
University trailed 33-0 at the half, but almost matched Midlothian (8-2, 6-2) in the final two quarters. Stroupe put the Trojans on the board with a 65-yard TD run in the third quarter, and Mike Lambert added a 1-yard TD dive in the fourth.
No. 3 Mart 40, Frost 7
FROST — The third-ranked Panthers put Frost on ice early to cap off a perfect run through District 11-2A action.
Mart (7-3, 5-0) scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter, including long runs of 35 and 69 yards from Roddrell Freeman. Klyderion Campbell opened the scoring with a 6-yard TD run, while Kyler Martin showed that the Panthers’ passing attack was in fine form with a 45-yard scoring toss to De’traevion Medlock.
Mart outscored its district opponents, 265-19.
Despite the loss, Frost (4-6, 2-3) is still playoff-bound as the fourth-place team from the district.
Whitney 56, Groesbeck 7
GROESBECK — The Wildcats wrapped up the outright District 9-3A title with a blowout victory over the Goats.
Whitney (9-1, 6-0) was coming off a 26-21 win over previously No. 1-ranked Grandview, and didn’t experience a letdown in this one. The Wildcats rolled to a 42-0 lead by halftime, and the Goats (2-8, 0-6) didn’t crack the scoreboard until late in the second half. Whitney will draw Lago Vista (6-4) in the bi-district playoffs next week.
Cranfills Gap 71, Walnut Springs 26
CRANFILLS GAP — The Lions capped off a special season with a mercy-rule win over the Hornets.
With the victory, Gap (8-2, 3-0 in 11-1A Div. II) picked up its first outright district championship since 1982. Gap’s eight victories are its most since 1986.
Aquilla 49, Abbott 44
ABBOTT — Aquilla’s Connor McCurdy rumbled for 273 yards and five touchdowns to push the Cougars over the Panthers and into the playoffs.
Aquilla (4-6, 3-1 in 10-1A Div. I) needed a win to get into the postseason, but its longtime rival Abbott (3-7, 1-3) certainly didn’t make it easy. The Panthers actually led 28-21 at the half, and went up 44-35 with 8:37 to go on Kadyn Johnson’s fourth TD run of the night.
But McCurdy still had some juice left. A little over two minutes later, his 5-yard TD run brought Aquilla to within 44-43, and then with 2:25 to go he provided the game-winner on a 29-yard scurry to paydirt.
Johnson had another great night for Abbott, finishing with 241 yards and four TDs on the ground, while throwing to Kane Klaus for another score.
