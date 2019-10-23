Waco High (0-7, 0-5) at Temple (6-1, 5-0)
Radio: 7 p.m., 101.3 FM com
Last week: Waco High lost to Killeen Shoemaker, 42-31; Temple defeated Killeen Ellison, 64-38
What's at stake: Temple needs a win to stay alone atop 12-6A. Waco High is trying to notch its first victory of the year.
Breakdown: The Waco High versus Temple matchup is a longstanding rivalry, but it has lost some luster with the two teams moving in opposite directions.
Temple lost its season opener on the road at Round Rock Cedar Ridge and has since won six straight games. No one has been able to come within 10 points of the Wildcats in district play as they’ve established themselves as the clear frontrunner in 12-6A.
Meanwhile, Waco High lost its season opener by a point against University. That’s as close as the Lions have come to winning a game.
There were some bright spots for Waco High as it battled Shoemaker last week. In particular, Jerome Ratliff continues to be a playmaker. He had eight carries for 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns and posted 171 combined rushing and receiving yards.
According to the Temple Daily Telegram, Wildcats quarterback Vance Willis left the Ellison game with a lower-leg injury last week, but returned to practice on Tuesday.
No. 1 Aledo (6-1, 5-0) at University (4-3, 2-3)
Last week: Aledo blanked Cleburne, 45-0; University lost to Burleson Centennial, 42-12
What’s at stake: The powerhouse Bearcats are eyeing another undefeated run through district play, while it’s a chance to spring the state’s biggest upset for University.
Breakdown: The Bearcats aren’t just the team everyone is chasing in District 5-5A Div. II; they’re the gold standard in all of Class 5A. Aledo won the program’s eighth state championship in 2018, putting them No. 1 all-time along with Celina, Katy, Southlake Carroll and Richland Springs.
University isn’t in that same boat. The Trojans are still in the construction phase of their rebuilding project under Rodney Smith. Their four wins are the program’s most since going 5-5 in 2012. Aledo, meanwhile, hasn’t had a season of less than 10 wins since 2005, and the Bearcats had undefeated campaigns in both 2016 and 2018.
Aledo is led by hotshot quarterback Jake Bishop, who has totaled 1,874 yards passing, 20 touchdowns and only one interception on the season. The Trojans will likely send an extra defender in the direction of his top target, Monterren Parks (663 yards, 12 TDs).
One way University could create some fireworks is if Corey Sandolph gets a chance to return a kick. Sandolph returned a pair of kicks for touchdowns in the Trojans’ season-opening win over Waco High, but teams have mostly kept the ball away from him since, as he’s had just two returns in the past six games.
China Spring (3-5, 1-1) at No. 3 La Vega (6-1, 1-0)
Radio: 6:30 p.m., 94.5 FM, centexbeat.com
Last week: China Spring defeated Gatesville, 52-13; La Vega defeated Stephenville, 42-10
What's at stake: Both teams look good for the playoffs, so this one will be for seeding.
Breakdown: China Spring and La Vega have engaged in perhaps Central Texas’ best rivalry game for well over a decade. When the Cougars started this season with a win over Lorena and La Vega was ranked No. 1 in 4A Division I, it pointed to an epic chapter in the series.
Plenty of people in the area will still be watching this one closely, but it doesn’t have quite as much hype surrounding it as some of its predecessors. China Spring struggled through a five-game losing streak that finally ended in Gatesville last week.
Cougars coach Brian Bell saw things start to come together for his team as they beat the Hornets. But there’s still room for improvement.
“I think our best game is still out there,” Belll said.
He knows that’s what the Cougars will need against third-ranked La Vega.
The Pirates have won five straight games and seem like they’re gaining momentum with each victory. La Vega smashed Stephenville, 42-10, in the Yellowjackets home stadium last week.
“They're not really going to change for anybody,” Bell said. “There's no difference between this team and the great teams they've had there in the past.”
La Vega linebackers LaTravius Johnson, Jordan Rogers and DeMarrquese Hayes all have more than 55 tackles this season, indicating that the crew is covering a lot of ground and making life difficult for opposing offenses.
China Spring will have to contend with that by spreading the ball around between playmakers K.J. Peoples, Emmanuel Abdallah and Major Bowden.
Fairfield (5-2, 2-1) at No. 2 Connally (8-0, 4-0)
Radio: 7 p.m., 1590 AM, 99.3 FM
Last week: Connally defeated Mexia, 42-26; Fairfield bye week
What’s at stake: Connally can seal the No. 1 playoff spot in District 8-4A Division II, while Fairfield can make a move toward the district title.
Breakdown: Though the Cadets have already clinched a playoff spot, they’re set on winning at least a share of the District 8-4A Division II title on Senior Night.
“We’re putting a lot of emphasis on finishing winning the district championship on Senior Night,” said Connally coach Shane Anderson. “That’s what we set out to do from the start.”
Connally stayed unbeaten with a 42-26 win over Mexia last week, but the Eagles will be one of the Cadets’ most formidable opponents this season, and can make a move of their own toward the district title with a win.
The game features two of the top runners in Central Texas as Connally’s Jay’Veon Sunday, who has rushed for 1,418 yards and 24 touchdowns and Fairfield’s Justin Abram, who has rushed for 1,203 yards and 15 scores.
“First and foremost, they’re huge up front,” Anderson said. “Coach (John) Bachtel coaches the O-line, so they take great pride in playing well up front. Abram is a dynamic quarterback/running back, and they’re doing it a little bit differently than in the past with more downhill running and counter type of stuff.”
Mexia (3-3, 2-1) at Robinson (5-2, 1-2)
Radio: 7:15 p.m., 104.9 FM
Last week: Mexia lost to Connally, 42-26; Robinson defeated Madisonville, 55-35
What’s at stake: Only No. 2 Connally is undefeated in district, so everyone else, including the Rockets and Blackcats, are trying to scratch out a playoff existence.
Breakdown: The Blackcats and the Rockets. Big game, right?
Naturally. But so was last week’s game and the week before.
“I think every game in this district is big,” Robinson coach Tommy Allison said. “That’s the situation we’re in, it’s just another big game in a really good district.”
The Rockets gave themselves new life by taking care of Madisonville last week. Allison was particularly pleased with how his team met several of their stated goals, including limiting penalties and playing a physical brand of ball.
Joseph McHenry turned in a mammoth effort against the Mustangs, passing for 324 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 85 and two more TDs. Malik Ford was able to strike gold downfield, catching seven balls for 106 yards and a TD.
Mexia should present a stiff-necked challenge, though. Frank Sandoval’s team hung with Connally for much of last week’s game, helped along by Jarrell Wiley, who went for 216 rushing yards and three TDs.
“Mexia is a really athletic football team,” Allison said. “They’ve got a tremendous quarterback, and if you give the running back any open space, he’s taking it to the house. We’re going to have to play assignment football.”
Whitney (6-1, 3-0) at Teague (3-4, 2-1)
Last week: Whitney defeated West, 48-7; Teague defeated McGregor, 42-21
What's at stake: Whitney is trying to set up a showdown with Grandview for the district title, but the Wildcats need a win on the road this week to do that. Teague has won three of its last four and looks good for the playoffs but could improve its seeding with a win.
Breakdown: Whitney dropped its only game of the season by six points at 4A Robinson in mid-September. Since then, the Wildcats have shredded their 9-3A D-I competition.
Whitney defeated McGregor, Maypearl and West by a combined score of 140-28.
Now it’s Teague’s turn to step in front of that buzz saw.
“You try to minimize the damage they do,” Teague coach Donnie Osborn said. “We're going to have to offense the football and we're going to have to score some points is the bottom line.”
Osborn is particularly wary of Whitney quarterback Devin Wilson, who comes into the game with 532 passing yards and 561 rushing yards so far this season.
"I don't think people in the area realize how good he is,” Osborn said about Wilson. “We've played against him four years now and thank goodness he's a senior."
But Teague has found ways to move the ball consistently as well. Last week, Lions Nemier Herod and Drew Satterwhite combined for more than 250 total yards and five TDs.
Maypearl (3-4, 1-2) at West (2-6, 2-2)
Last week: Whitney defeated West, 48-7; Maypearl idle
What’s at stake: Both West and Maypearl are battling for a playoff spot in a key District 9-3A Division I game.
Breakdown: After consecutive wins over Groesbeck and McGregor, the Trojans ran into a buzzsaw last week as Whitney romped to a 48-7 win.
Maypearl can feel West’s pain as it dropped a 42-3 decision to Whitney in its last game two weeks ago.
The Trojans will rely on the explosiveness of Trey Janek, who has rushed for 846 yards and 14 touchdowns and the passing skills of Landon Edwards. The Panthers will counter punch with the versatility of quarterback Jaxson Emerton and running back Grant Hamby.
Cameron Yoe (6-1, 2-1) at Rockdale (6-1, 2-1)
Last week: Yoe topped Academy, 50-7; Rockdale fell to Troy, 62-44
What’s at stake: Oh, just year-long bragging rights in one of the most intense rivalries in Central Texas history, along with playoff seeding ramifications down the road, that’s all.
Breakdown: The 65th Battle of the Bell pits a pair of rivals who look incredibly similar. Both the Yoemen and the Tigers have lost only one game all year, and both fell at the hands of the same opponent – fellow district mate Troy.
This marks only the second time since 2009 that this game won’t have district title implications, as Troy has the inside track there. But it still should be a humdinger of a game, especially because of how evenly matched the teams appear to be. If nothing else, just look at the numbers between the two quarterbacks: Cameron’s Braden Brashear has passed for 1,763 yards, 22 TDs and only two interceptions. His Rockdale counterpart Jace Robinson has gone for 1,769 yards, 26 TDs and also two interceptions.
Though the Yoemen hold a significant edge in the all-time series, leading 63-26-2, it’s been more competitive over the past decade or so. In the past 13 matchups, Cameron leads, 7-6.
De Leon (2-5, 1-2) at Crawford (5-2, 2-0)
Last week: Crawford defeated Goldthwaite, 36-0; Valley Mills defeated De Leon, 21-0.
What’s at stake: Crawford will try to stay unbeaten to set up a District 7-2A Division I showdown against San Saba on Nov. 1.
Breakdown: Crawford and De Leon were on the opposite ends of shutouts last week. While the Pirates posted their first shutout of the season with a 36-0 win over Goldthwaite, the Bearcats were pounded by Valley Mills, 21-0.
The Pirates’ defense has been led by a trio of superb linebackers: Jed Whitney, Trey Lacina and Will Browning.
“Our defense has been the most consistent phase of our game so far,” said Crawford coach Delbert Kelm. “Offensively, we’ve been coming along. We moved Tate Abel from quarterback to wide receiver, which is more of his natural position. Tanner Merenda has moved to quarterback and does a real good job running the offense and reads coverage real well. Our offensive line has been improving and we’re starting to get more balanced offensively.”
Though De Leon has struggled offensively, Kelm expects a physical game.
“They’ve switched from a spread to a Wing-T, and they’re big, physical and compete and play hard,” Kelm said. “This is a very important game for us and we’d better be ready for a full 48 minutes.”
Bruceville-Eddy (7-1, 4-0) at Moody (1-6, 0-3)
Last week: Bruceville-Eddy defeated Riesel, 34-16; Moody lost to Bosqueville, 69-38
What's at stake: Bruceville-Eddy hasn’t won a district title since 1985, but the Eagles can clinch at least a share of the 8-2A D-I championship by winning this game. Meanwhile, Moody could play spoiler against its longtime rival.
Breakdown: Fitting right in with the rivalry trend this week, the Eagles and Bearcats are set to play the annual “Battle of the 107,” named for farm-to-market road 107 that connects the two towns.
“These two schools are just six miles apart, so that adds a little bit of extra crazy,” Bruceville-Eddy coach Kyle Shoppach said. “We’ve talked to our guys about playing it straight up.”
Bruceville-Eddy has plenty of incentive to keep its eyes on the prize this week. The Eagles can clinch at least a share of the 8-2A D-I championship with a win, which would be the school’s first district title of any kind since 1985.
To add to that, Bruceville-Eddy has all the momentum going into this contest. The Eagles have won six straight and nobody in district has come within 18 points of them.
“Our guys are finally starting to see that we’ve got a pretty good football team on our hands,” Shoppach said. “But we’ve done a pretty good job all year of focusing on the next game and realizing that if we don’t win this game, we can’t get to that next thing.”
Eagles RB Nathan Quattlebaum leads Central Texas in rushing with 1,888 yards. He stands a good chance of reaching the 2,000-yard milestone on Friday.
A Bruceville-Eddy win would also give them a chance to play at home against Bosqueville next week for the outright district crown.
No. 3 Mart (4-3, 2-0) at Hubbard (4-3, 0-2)
Radio: 7:30 p.m., web broadcast at mixlr.com/remo41869
Last week: Mart pounded Wortham, 63-0; Hubbard lost to Frost, 21-14
What’s at stake: Mart’s on the fast track to another district title, and Hubbard wants to be more than a speed bump on that path.
Breakdown: To say Mart dominated in last week’s 63-0 pasting of Wortham would be an understatement.
And yet, as Panthers coach Kevin Hoffman noted, the team accomplished only two of their three goals. They’ve got pretty high standards in these parts.
“Number one, we want to pitch a shutout, and we got that,” Hoffman said. “Number two, we don’t want to give up a first down, and number three, we don’t want to give up any yards. The past two weeks we’ve held teams to negative yardage, but we gave up one first down in each of those games.”
Yeah, it’s safe to say the Panthers are playing on another level. It also speaks to the impact of Mart’s defense that such a standard is not only the aspiration, but it’s expected.
“We’ve taken a lot of pride in our defense these past few years,” Hoffman said. “Mart’s always been known for our offenses, but we feel like we can just manage the game offensively, that we don’t have to be perfect. … For us, the shutout is the biggest goal.”
Spurring that rugged Panther D will be linebackers Tonny Sanchez-Yanez (54 tackles, 1 sack) and Da’Marion Medlock (46 stops).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.