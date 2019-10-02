Copperas Cove (1-4, 0-3) at Waco High (0-4, 0-2)
Radio: 7:15 p.m., 101.3 FM
Last week: Waco High lost to Midway, 55-15; Copperas Cove lost to Killeen Ellison, 21-16
What's at stake: Both the Bulldawgs and Lions are desperate for a 12-6A win, so that’s enough. But the winner will also take a step toward getting in playoff contention.
Breakdown: While Waco High was playing out the string in a loss to Midway last week, the Lions made a couple of plays that could impact their season going forward.
Lions freshman Ernest Ware broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown in the second half. Waco High can’t ignore that kind of playmaking ability, so Ware might get a few more chances this week. Waco High will also want to get the ball in the hands of wide receiver Jerome Ratliff, who returned a punt 71 yards for a TD versus Midway.
Copperas Cove has lost three straight, including a five-point defeat at home against Ellison a week ago. But the Bulldawgs have been more competitive throughout the season so far than their Friday night opponent.
Waco High rotated sophomore Devion Long and junior Nate Reyna at quarterback against Midway. Long connected on a couple of passes on the Lions’ game-opening drive, but neither quarterback sustained much momentum.
Waco High has scored a total of 22 points in its last three games after opening the season with a 36-35 loss against University.
University (2-2, 0-2) at Joshua (0-5, 0-3)
Last week: Cleburne defeated Joshua, 55-0; University bye week
What’s at stake: Both teams are seeking first District 5-5A Division II win.
Breakdown: After opening the season with nondistrict wins over Waco High and Austin Travis, University dropped its first two district games against Burleson and Cleburne.
The Trojans’ biggest issue has been a defense that has allowed an average of 46.5 points in district play. University coach Rodney Smith and his staff are coming off a bye week in which they hoped to fix some of the problems stopping teams.
University’s offense has been productive behind the running of Jeremiah Stroupe, who has rushed for 560 yards and six touchdowns, and quarterback Jacob Bryant’s 544 yards passing and five scores.
The Trojans should have a chance to put up big numbers against a Joshua defense that’s allowed 62.6 points per game.
No. 3 La Vega (4-1) at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (0-5)
Radio: 7 p.m., 94.5 FM, centexbeat.com
Last week: La Vega defeated Midlothian Heritage, 58-14; Liberty-Eylau lost to Argyle, 63-42
What's at stake: La Vega is playing its final nondistrict game and looking for momentum going into 5-4A DI action. Liberty-Eylau finishes up one of the toughest nondistrict schedules in the state.
Breakdown: Don’t let Texarkana Liberty-Eylau’s record fool you. La Vega coach Don Hyde guaranteed they’re the best 0-5 team in the state.
The Leopards have been beaten by Texarkana Arkansas High, Carthage, Texarkana Texas High, Atlanta and Argyle, but they’ve been competitive more often than not. Liberty-Eylau started 1-4 last season but still advanced to the second round of the playoffs before falling to Lorena by eight points.
La Vega, meanwhile, looks more and more like a state title contender with each passing week. That has a lot to do with some of the Pirates’ younger players getting used to the vibe of Friday night football.
“The biggest difference, when you progress up the chain, is coming to grips with how fast the game moves and how fast you have to adjust,” Hyde said. “We feel like we’re in a good place, but we’re always trying to get better.”
No. 2 Connally (5-0, 1-0) at Lorena (3-2, 0-1)
Radio: 7 p.m., 1590 AM, 99.3 FM; LorenaLeopards.com
Last week: Connally defeated Salado, 28-21; Lorena lost to Fairfield, 41-21
What's at stake: It’s still early in 8-4A DII play, but not so early that this game lacks playoff implications. The Leopards won the district title last season, but the Cadets have designs on that crown this time around.
Breakdown: Lorena has won three of the last four meetings between the Leopards and Cadets. But Connally claimed a 31-28 victory over Lorena last season at the Cadets’ Mac Peoples Stadium.
That shows it’s been a closely contested series and there’s a lot of mutual respect between these two programs.
Connally running back Jay’Veon Sunday needs 180 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season, which makes for an interesting subplot.
Another game within the game will feature Lorena playmaker Ty Moore versus Connally defensive back Korie Black, both of whom are potential Super Centex first-teamers.
“Ty is on the radar, so we’ve got to be smart in how we use him,” Lorena coach Ray Biles said.
When asked about Connally’s secondary, Biles expanded his praise to say that the Cadets are one of the best all-around teams in Central Texas.
Meanwhile, Connally coach Shane Anderson is wary of the Leopards' ability to control the game in their home stadium.
“You know what you’re going to get out of a Ray Biles football team,” Anderson said. “They’re not going to make mistakes. If we let them hang around, they’ll make it a game.”
Anderson said he told his team the road to the district title goes through Lorena, since it is the defending champion.
No. 8 Robinson (4-0, 0-0) at Salado (3-2, 0-1)
Radio: 7:15 p.m., 104.9 FM
Last week: Connally defeated Salado, 28-21; Robinson bye week
What’s at stake: Robinson tries to stay unbeaten in District 8-4A Division II opener.
Breakdown: The Rockets were highly impressive during nondistrict play as they went 4-0 behind an offense led by dual-threat quarterback Joseph McHenry and a much-improved defense. But coach Tommy Allison was still grateful for a bye week before facing Salado, which opened district with a tough 28-21 loss to No. 2 Connally.
“It was perfect timing for us to catch our breath before district play,” Allison said. “Mainly we’re just trying to get better every day with whoever we play. Salado is a good football team and good at what they do. The offense (slot-T) they run is different than anyone else's in the district.”
With quarterback Hutton Hare and running back Noah Meschere rushing for touchdowns, Salado opened up a 14-0 lead against Connally. But the Eagles couldn’t contain running back Jay’Veon Sunday as their winning streak ended at three games.
Houston St. Thomas (2-3) at China Spring (2-3)
Last week: St. Thomas lost to Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 50-0; China Spring lost to Argyle Liberty Christian, 58-56
What’s at stake: The Cougars want to seize this chance at a win to build some momentum going into district play next week at Stephenville.
Breakdown: What in the world can Emmanuel Abdallah do for an encore? A week after rushing for 554 yards, the No. 5 all-time total in the state, China Spring’s junior running back will be back at home, looking to put on another show.
Obviously, though, it’s tough to win a game when you surrender 58 points. China Spring will be aiming for major advancements on that side of the ball in this week’s contest against the visiting Eagles. The Cougars will need to put some pressure on St. Thomas QB Maddox Kopp, a 6-foot-5 junior who averages 262 passing yards a game.
Of course, if the game does turn into a shootout, the Cougars have plenty of firepower. Abdallah is fast becoming one of the best backs in the area, if not the state, while QB Brayden Faulker and receivers KJ Peoples and Jacob Kuligowski will make the Eagles pay if they try to stack the box and focus most of their energy on the run.
It’s homecoming for the Cougars, so they want to take care of business and close out the nondistrict schedule right before what’s expected to be a sizeable contingent in powder blue.
West (0-5, 0-1) at Groesbeck (2-3, 0-1)
Last week: West lost to Grandview, 42-14; Goats were blanked at Maypearl, 47-0
What’s at stake: That all-important first district win dangles like a carrot in front of both squads, who could resurrect their playoff hopes with such an outcome.
Breakdown: After going 0-for-5, West isn’t about to stop shooting. Trojans coach David Woodard is proud of how his team has continued to grind and improve.
“Our guys have understood the process of where we’re trying to get to,” Woodard said. “It’s taken longer than we’ve wanted or anticipated, but we’re just trusting it and trying to get better every day.”
Trey Janek (477 rushing yards, 7 TDs) has proven to be a reliable chain mover for the Trojans. Defensively, West has some work to do, as it’s giving up 39.2 points per outing, though playing state-ranked teams like Grandview and Eastland can certainly hurt those numbers.
The Goats are also still finding their way under Jerry Bomar, who returned to Groesbeck this year after a 29-year absence. Groesbeck has been nicked by the injury bug in recent weeks, hampering the team’s progress. But Woodard and the Trojans are still expecting a tussle.
“Their kids get after it,” Woodard said. “It’s a big game for both of us. Neither one of us want to start 0-2 in district, so hopefully we’re good and prepared.”
Maypearl (3-2, 1-0) at McGregor (2-3, 0-1)
Last week: Maypearl shut out Groesbeck, 47-0; McGregor lost to Whitney, 50-18
What’s at stake: McGregor could throw a monkey wrench into the District 9-3A standings with an upset of the visiting Panthers.
Breakdown: Does the competition in this district ever stop sizzling? You’ll forgive McGregor coach Mike Shields if he feels like he’s going from the frying pan to the fire. “Top to bottom this district is tough,” Shields said. “Hopefully that’s why we played that tough schedule, playing Rogers and Clifton, to get us ready for this.”
Shields said that the Bulldogs should receive a jolt from the return of three defensive starters who didn’t play last week against Whitney. Nevertheless, Maypearl figures to make McGregor work for every inch.
“I see a good defense,” said Shields, when asked what he sees from Maypearl. “They run some 3-3 stack, some four-man front, they’ll put in eight in the box on you. Then either you’ve got to come up with a blocking scheme, or you’ve got to be able to throw the ball. I hope we can throw it and maybe push them back off us.”
That’ll put McGregor QB Veandre McDaniel (762 passing yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs) in the crosshairs. Shields liked the connection that McDaniel showed with receivers Jhobe Smith and Deandre Parker last week, but said that the Bulldogs have to “shore up our protection” to give him more time.
Venus (1-4) at Clifton (3-2)
Last week: Venus lost to Nevada Community, 34-12; Clifton dropped one to Godley, 15-14
What’s at stake: The Cubs will be looking to pocket a well-played home win just before starting their District 8-3A title defense next week. For Venus, it’s a chance to play spoiler.
Breakdown: One step better. That’s all Clifton coach Chuck Caniford really wants in his team’s final nondistrict test.
“It’s cliché, but really right now we’re just focused on getting better every single week,” Caniford said.
Despite losing last week, the Cubs weren’t too bad last week. They took a stout Godley team to the wire before coming up just a point short. But Caniford was proud of the way his guys played, especially holding a Godley team that had been averaging 45 points to only 15.
“Our defense has given us a chance to win every week,” Caniford said. “We knew it was going to be a process on offense, even having so many skill players back, because we intentionally only had two of our five offensive linemen returning. Getting that group into a cohesive unit is critical for us.”
Defensively, Riley Perry (47 tackles) and Jimmie Taylor (30 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery) have spurred the charge for a Cub squad that has allowed just 10.6 points per game and has pitched two shutouts. Perry is also Clifton’s top rusher, averaging 87.6 yards per game and 5.2 per carry.
Venus is the second consecutive Class 4A opponent for Clifton, and Caniford said that the Bulldogs won’t have a problem matching the Cubs’ speed. “They can run with us,” he said. “Where they struggle is up front, and that’s something we need to take advantage of.”
Jarrell (3-2, 0-1) at Troy (4-1, 1-0)
Last week: Jarrell lost to Lago Vista, 56-30; Troy defeated Cameron Yoe, 59-41
What's at stake: Troy created a big momentum boost by winning in Cameron last week. Now the Trojans will try to sustain it.
Breakdown: Troy has built an impressive offense that is scoring 37 points per game, including a whopping 59 against Cameron Yoe last week.
As the season has developed, the Trojans, led by standout junior running back Zach Hrbacek, have gotten more difficult to stop . Hrbacek has rushed for 849 yards and 13 touchdowns on 104 carries so far this season.
Troy coach Ronnie Porter said he thinks his star RB has increased his top end speed and that goes well with his excellent field vision and physical running style.
Jarrell has a few backs and receivers with highlight-reel ability, including running back Derrick Warren and quarterback Heron Rodriguez, who fuel the Cougars’ spread offense.
Porter said his team is hungry to validate it’s victory over Cameron Yow last week. Doing so will mean taking another step toward the playoffs and a possible district championship.
Italy (3-2, 1-0) at Bosqueville (2-3, 1-0)
Last week: Italy defeated Moody, 55-6; Bosqueville defeated Itasca, 30-24
What's at stake: It’s an early 8-2A DI showdown as both schools appear to have an angle on the district title.
Breakdown: Bosqueville won the first in a series of district showdowns last week when it edged the Wampus Cats. Now comes another one in the form of the Gladiators.
Italy has won three straight, defeating Blooming Grove, Marlin and Moody.
“So they’re going to come into the game with a lot of confidence for sure,” Bosqueville coach Clint Zander said.
Zander wasn’t satisfied with the way the Bulldogs played in the second half against Itasca. Even though Bosqueville has won two of its last three, the Bulldogs coach is looking for more consistency in the clutch
“We’ve got a lot of young kids and they’re not quite used to those pressure situations,” Zander said.
Bosqueville junior quarterback Luke Bradshaw has just five starts at the varsity level. But last week he passed for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns, showing that he might be getting comfortable.
Abbott (1-3) at Methodist Home (5-0)
Last week: Abbott mercy-ruled Live Oak, 78-28; MCH outlasted Vanguard, 27-18
What’s at stake: It’s the last chance for Abbott to get things fine-tuned before district play, while MCH still has one more game before its district gets cranking. A win for either would go down in the “quality W” department.
Breakdown: MCH coach Matt Rodgers knows it won’t be easy to keep his team’s undefeated record intact.
“Abbott is one of those schools who just gets better week to week,” Rodgers said. “That’s something we’ve struggled with – I feel like the best game we played was Week 1.”
Still, the Bulldogs have pulled out some solid wins, including a triumphant rally that yielded a 59-58 win over Live Oak and last week’s gritty nine-point victory over Vanguard.
Solomon Harvey ranks second among area six-man passers, with 887 yards and 14 touchdowns against only one interception. He has some nimble playmakers at his disposal in Dremon Bible (7 rushing TDs, 10 receiving) and Reggie Williams (352 rushing yards, 9 TDs).
Terry Crawford’s Abbott bunch is coming off maybe its most complete effort of the year in last week’s blowout of Live Oak. In that one, running back Kadyn Johnson exploded for 404 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
“This is probably the toughest test we have remaining,” Rodgers said. “I’ve told the guys, this is probably the best start we’ve had in six years. It’s hard to continue that if you get lackadaisical, so that’s something we’ve stressed big-time.”
