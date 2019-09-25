Waco High (0-3, 0-1) at Midway (2-2, 2-0)
Radio: 7 p.m., 1660 AM/92.3 FM (Midway broadcast); 7:15 p.m., 101.3 FM (Waco High broadcast)
Last week: Waco High was idle; Midway defeated Killeen Ellison, 24-21, in double overtime
What's at stake: Midway is currently tied with Belton and Temple atop the 12-6A standings and probably needs a win to stay in that position. Waco High needs a victory to get in the playoff race and build confidence.
Breakdown: After an 0-3 start, Waco High had a bye last week and used the time to get better and create good vibes.
“When you’re 0-3, you can’t beat your head against the wall,” Lions coach Kwame Cavil said. “You’ve got to be positive. It’s a matter of getting back to what football is made up of — blocking and tackling. One positive thing is we’re getting better on special teams.”
Cavil acknowledged that Midway has the potential to be explosive on offense, so the Lions will try to limit the Panthers big plays. That starts with tracking running back Will Nixon.
Midway is coming off a 24-21 double-overtime victory at Killeen Ellison last Thursday night. It was a closer game than fans might have anticipated, but there is value in having won it, Panthers coach Jeff Hulme said.
“We’ve got so many young guys out there and so many that it’s their first time on Friday night,” Hulme said. “That game was huge for their development. We realized we can’t just show up and expect to win. The kids responded tremendously and we’ve had a great week of practice this week.”
Looking at Waco High, Hulme is wary of Lions quarterback Devion Long, saying he’s got great size and a lively arm.
Midlothian Heritage (2-2) at No. 3 La Vega (3-1)
Radio: 6:45 p.m., 94.5 FM, centexbeat.com
Last week: Heritage defeated Stephenville, 33-29; La Vega walloped Pflugerville, 61-0
What’s at stake: For Heritage, it’s the last chance to tinker before its district opener. La Vega is coming off its most complete performance of the season, and wants to keep that train going in the same direction.
Breakdown: The Pirates reminded just how frightening they can be in last week’s dismantling of Pflugerville. But here’s a scarier thought for La Vega’s upcoming foes – they may be more proficient in the passing game than they’ve been in years.
Make no mistake. The Pirates can still keep the chains churning on the ground behind the likes of Jar’Quae Walton and Elisha Cummings. But Landry Kinne (777 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT) gives La Vega a talented downfield flinger who can keep secondaries honest. Kinne tossed five TD passes in last week’s blowout win.
Heritage has its own strong-armed quarterback in senior Cade Sumbler. He has passed for 946 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions, and looks often to fellow senior Jay Wilkerson, who is averaging 116 yards per game and has five TD catches.
This will mark the last chance to show off for the home folks in a while for Don Hyde’s La Vega team. After this week, the Pirates will hit the road for the next two games, at Texarkana Liberty Eylau and at Stephenville.
China Spring (2-2) at Argyle Liberty Christian (0-4)
Last week: Alvarado defeated China Spring, 49-41; Prestonwood Christian defeated Liberty Christian, 42-28
What’s at stake: China Spring tries to avoid second straight loss while Liberty Christian looks for first win.
Breakdown: China Spring has played better than its 2-2 record indicates as it dropped a 21-20 decision to Connally earlier this season before last week’s eight-point loss to Alvarado.
Sophomore quarterback Brayden Faulkner has given the Cougars good leadership for an explosive offense as he’s thrown for 492 yards and five touchdowns. But the Cougars are looking to shore up their defense.
“Of course, we want more discipline on defense, but we have to clean up a lot of things,” said China Spring coach Brian Bell. “Liberty Christian is a good football team. They’re 0-4 but they’ve played a lot of good teams.”
Liberty Christian’s offense is led by NCAA Division I recruits Daniel Greek at quarterback and wide receiver Cristian Driver, the son of former NFL receiver Donald Driver.
Salado (3-1) at No. 2 Connally (4-0)
Radio: 7 p.m., 1590 AM, 99.3 FM
Last week: Salado defeated Taylor, 24-21; Connally defeated Gatesville, 50-21
What's at stake: It’s the 8-4A Division II opener for both teams, so the race for a district title and playoff berths begins now.
Breakdown: All of the momentum Connally established leading up to this season and with its perfect run through nondistrict will be tested when Salado comes to town.
The Eagles have beaten Connally each of the last three years, including a 41-7 rout of the Cadets the last time Salado came to Mac Peoples Stadium in 2017.
Connally coach Shane Anderson said he pointed out to his team that Salado won the district title on the Cadets field in 2017 and Connally started 8-4A DII play with a loss in the Eagles’ stadium a year ago.
The Cadets have shown the ability to remain calm through adversity this season. Connally pulled away from both Palestine and Gatesville in the second half and overtook China Spring in the fourth quarter to win those games. Part of the Cadets’ game plan, Anderson said, has been to remain composed and trust a senior-laden team to be able to adjust as the game goes on.
It helps to have a bruising running back like Jay’Veon Sunday (612 rushing yards, 10 TDs through four games) to make that strategy work down the stretch.
Salado, which has owned the early momentum against Connally, will try to keep up that trend behind the offensive duo of quarterback Hutton Haire and utility back Wrook Brown.
Lorena (3-1) at Fairfield (3-1)
Radio: 7:15 p.m., lorenaleopards.com
Last week: Lorena defeated Teague, 34-13; Fairfield lost to Palestine, 56-35
What’s at stake: Pretty simple at this point. It’s the district opener for both squads, and every win puts you one step closer to the playoffs, while a loss offers the reverse outcome.
Breakdown: Lorena coach Ray Biles isn’t worried about the Leopards trying to defend their district title from 2018.
He’s only worried about trying to beat the Fairfield Eagles.
“It’s a new year, and we’re not worried about trying to defend anything,” Biles said. “We’re trying to establish something. This is a whole different group, and we’re still trying to establish who we are this year.”
District play is officially here. Neither team wants to fall into an 0-1 hole.
“We’re still looking to improve,” Biles said. “We’re looking forward, moving forward, and hopefully our best game is yet to come.”
The Leopards ramped up their defensive effort in last week’s blowout of Teague. Lorena gave up two first-quarter touchdowns to the Lions, but didn’t let Teague crack the end zone the rest of the game.
John Bachtel’s Fairfield team, meanwhile, is coming off its first loss of the year, a 56-35 humbling at the hands of Palestine. They’ll need to be better defensively to slow down Lorena, but no question that the Eagles can light up the scoreboard themselves. Justin Abram (861 all-purpose yards, 13 TDs) leads the charge as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the area.
One of the most intriguing matchups will pit Eagles safety Dylon Rushin (24 tackles, one interception) against Lorena receiver Ty Moore (546 yards, 9 TDs).
McGregor (2-2) at Whitney (3-1)
Last week: Clifton defeated McGregor, 28-22; Robinson defeated Whitney, 33-27
What’s at stake: Both teams will try to bounce back from close losses in Friday's District 9-3A Division I opener.
Breakdown: Trailing Clifton 28-7 last week, McGregor came up just short after quarterback VeAndre McDaniel and wide receiver Jhobe Smith hooked up for a 70-yard touchdown pass.
“I like that we didn’t quit and came back and gave ourselves a chance a little,” said McGregor coach Mike Shields. “But you usually lose when you lose the turnover battle, and we had three fumbles to their one.”
Whitney came even closer to knocking off Robinson as quarterback Devin Wilson was stopped on a late run near the Rockets’ goal line. Wilson is a dual-threat quarterback that Shields is much concerned about.
“Their quarterback can run and throw, and I think he’s most dangerous scrambling,” Shields said. “You just hold your breath and hope you can tackle him.”
Troy (3-1) at No. 3 Cameron Yoe (3-0)
Last week: Troy defeated Hillsboro, 44-21; Cameron Yoe defeated Giddings, 49-27
What's at stake: It’s the 10-3A Division I opener for both teams. Both the Yoemen and Trojans have had strong nondistrict performances and look like contenders going into the loop.
Breakdown: Troy had one of the more impressive runs through nondistrict action in Central Texas as the Trojans defeated 4A programs Salado and Hillsboro. The Trojans only loss so far was against Robinson, which is currently ranked No. 8 in the state in 4A DII.
As 10-3A DI play starts, Troy has Cameron Yoe’s full attention.
“The running back (Zach) Hrbacek is just awesome,” Yoe coach Tommy Brasher said. “We’ve got to try to stop him or at least limit him.”
The Yoemen will counter with an offense that is scoring more than 50 points per game.
Yoe quarterback Braden Brashear is off to a good start, passing for 748 yards with nine touchdowns and just one interception so far this season.
“(Braden) has a good connection with Koby Young,” Tommy Brashear said. “They’ve been playing together forever, even since flag football. So they’re good at making adjustments and finding each other.”
Young has 19 catches for 337 yards and four TDs through three games.
One thing that concerns the Yoe coach is the number of penalties the Yoemen drew last week. Cameron had a bye the first week of September, so it has had less time to clean up those things.
Brashear said it will be crucial to play a cleaner game against a talented Troy team.
No. 3 Mart (2-2) at No. 1 Refugio (4-0)
Radio: 7:15 p.m., www.mixlr.com/remo41869
Last week: Mart blasted Riesel, 72-0; Refugio blanked Hebbronville, 41-0
What’s at stake: These types of top-five showdowns are especially fun for the fans, taxing for the coaches. But the winner usually can expect a jolt of confidence that should last for a while.
Breakdown: Mart has sandwiched blowouts of Bosqueville and Riesel around losses to state-ranked Holland and Franklin. Panthers head coach Kevin Hoffman knows that in order to beat No. 1 Refugio, his bunch will need a clean effort.
“It comes down to execution,” Hoffman said. “The effort was there in our two losses. Defensively, our kids played their butts off, we just screwed up on special teams and on offense, and it cost us in both those losses. If we can execute better on offense and continue to play hard on defense, that’ll be the difference and the name of the game.”
Mart smoked Refugio in last year’s meeting in Mart, 41-8. But Hoffman compared this year’s Bobcats to the ones the Panthers faced in the 2017 state final, which resulted in a much-closer 34-21 Mart victory.
“They play a physical, pressure defense, and they shift and move around offense and try to get you to screw up your alignments,” he said.
Roddrell Freeman has picked up where he left off in 2018, running wild for Mart, with 519 rushing yards and nine TDs on the season. He is complemented by four other backs with 100 yards or more of rushing yardage on the season – Klyderion Campbell, Neven Hickman, quarterback Kyler Martin and Kei’shawn Clater.
They’ll have to be sharp against a Bobcat defense that has allowed only 20 points on the season.
“They’re big, fast and physical – a prototypical Refugio team,” Hoffman said. “But nothing we haven’t seen before. We’re going to go down there and hopefully knock off the No. 1 team in the state.”
No. 5 Rogers (4-0) at Crawford (3-1)
Radio: 7 p.m., www.schoolboysports.com
Last week: Rogers defeated Bosqueville, 52-20; Holland defeated Crawford, 27-7
What’s at stake: Rogers hopes to stay unbeaten while Crawford tries to avoid a second straight loss.
Breakdown: Crawford hasn’t shied away from playing tough opponents as it faces its third top 10 team after beating Clifton and losing last week to Holland.
Now the Pirates will face No. 5 Rogers, which is averaging 55.7 points per game, including last week’s 52-20 thrashing of Bosqueville.
Rogers quarterback Heath Schiller was almost perfect last week as he hit eight of nine passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
“We’re jumping from one fire to another,” said Crawford coach Delbert Kelm. “Rogers is very explosive and Schiller is very talented. He runs the show and throws the ball extremely well, and they’ve got skill kids everywhere who have the ability to take it the distance every time.”
Kelm is seeking more offensive consistency after the Pirates scored just one touchdown against Holland.
“Last week we were physically outmatched,” Kelm said. “We never got any sustained drives going against them. We’ve got to do a better job of being more consistent offensively.”
Bruceville-Eddy (3-1) at Axtell (1-3)
Last week: Bruceville-Eddy defeated Granger, 37-35, in overtime; Axtell lost to Chilton, 28-7
What's at stake: As 8-2A Division I play begins, the Eagles are aimed at a district title and a playoff berth while the Longhorns are looking to build some momentum.
Breakdown: Bruceville-Eddy built momentum with its overtime win over state-ranked Granger last week. The Eagles believe they can contend for a district championship, so winning at Axtell is a necessary first step.
The Longhorns will try to contain Central Texas-leading rusher Nathan Quattlebaum (678 yards, 9.97 yards per carry). But Bruceville-Eddy proved a week ago that it’s much more than a one-horse team.
Axtell quarterback Koby Hollingsworth has passed for 347 yards and rushed for 112 as the catalyst of the offense. He has a couple of quality receiving targets in Trevor Benner and Jack Driver and probably needs to connect with them early and often to keep up with the Eagles.
Bruceville-Eddy won a thriller over Axtell, 51-48, last season. Then the Eagles ended up as the odd-man-out in a three-way, third-place tie breaker that sent the Longhorns to the playoffs as the district’s third-place representative while Bruceville-Eddy stayed home.
Bosqueville (1-3) at Itasca (2-2)
Last week: Itasca blurred Inspired Vision, 75-0; Bosqueville lost to Rogers, 52-20
What’s at stake: As District 8-2A action commences, so too does the chase for the playoffs.
Breakdown: Clint Zander knows that if he’d scheduled differently, his team might be entering district at 3-1 or 4-0. But the Bosqueville coach appreciates the value of the hard road.
“When you play better teams, you find out your weaknesses real quick,” said Zander, whose Bulldogs faced Mart, McGregor, Reicher and Rogers in nondistrict. “Then you figure out where you need to adjust. You tend to learn a lot, and hopefully we’ve done that.”
Zander said that his team’s mindset doesn’t change now that district play has arrived, only the significance of the outcome.
“The games are a little more important,” he said. “Obviously the goal is to win every week, try to win every one of them, to put yourself in the playoffs.”
The homestanding Wampus Cats had a field day last week against Dallas Inspired Vision, as running back Javonn Reed and quarterback Andrew Arellano gashed their opponents for some long gainers. But Bosqueville has some playmakers capable of big-time efforts themselves, led by QB Luke Bradshaw and RB Blaine Reynolds.
Methodist Children's Home (4-0) at Vanguard (2-2)
Last week: MCH defeated Live Oak, 59-58; Vanguard lost to Watauga Harvest, 54-0
What's at stake: City bragging rights. Both teams have perfect records so far against their fellow Waco private-school six-man opponents.
Breakdown: Six-man fans can find a fantastic matchup in town on Friday night as the Vikings make the short trip to the Methodist Children’s Home campus.
Last week, MCH utility back Dremon Bible led a dramatic comeback as the Bulldogs erased a 42-18 halftime deficit to defeat Live Oak, 59-58.
Bible has 900 combined rushing and receiving yards already this season, but he’s not the Bulldogs’ only playmaker. Quarterback Solomon Harvey is second among Central Texas six-man passers with 746 passing yards and leads the area with 12 TD passes, and running back Reggie Williams has rushed for 291 yards and eight touchdowns on 24 carries.
Vanguard, which has won three straight against MCH, might be without starting QB Austin Burch as he is recovering from a shoulder injury. If so, utility back Marlow Welch will lead the Vikings offense. Welch has passed for more than 200 yards and also caught nine passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns.
The winner of this game will have a strong claim to the theoretical Waco private school six-man city championship. Vanguard has already beaten Live Oak and Eagle Christian. MCH has a win over Live Oak with a district game against Parkview left on the schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.