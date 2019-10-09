Midway (3-2, 3-0) at Copperas Cove (2-4, 1-3)
Radio: 7 p.m., 1660 AM/92.3 FM
Last week: Midway had its bye week; Copperas Cove defeated Waco High, 41-24.
What's at stake: Midway will be trying to keep pace with Temple at the top of the District 12-6A standings while the Bulldawgs attempt to stay in the playoff race.
Breakdown: Midway had found a good rhythm, winning three straight games and blowing out Waco High as the Panthers went into their bye week.
But Midway coach Jeff Hulme wasn’t concerned about interrupting that flow. Instead, Midway used it as a time to build on the things it was doing right.
“We got to slow down and self scout,” Hulme said. “You don’t take a lot of time to look at yourself on film and see the kinds of tendencies you’re showing other teams.”
One of the Panthers tendencies that they won’t want to change is running back Will Nixon’s knack for igniting the offense. Nixon rushed for 165 yards and five touchdowns in Midway’s 55-15 win over Waco High in the Panthers’ last outing.
Copperas Cove, which stopped a three-game losing skid last week by defeating Waco High, has played a bunch of close games this season. The Bulldawgs have lost four games by less than a touchdown.
At the top of every 12-6A team’s wish list is a victory over Midway and the Panthers know that.
“The five teams we have left all have a chance to make the playoffs,” Hulme said. “We’re going to get everybody’s best game. Everybody wants to knock off Midway and that’s something we talk about at the beginning of the season. We have to be ready every week and we’ve seen a couple of times this season what will happen if we’re not.”
Arlington Seguin (1-5, 1-3) at University (3-2, 1-2)
Last week: Seguin defeated Cleburne, 26-23; University defeated Joshua, 30-27
What’s at stake: If University wants to thrust itself in the thick of a crowded playoff race in District 5-5A, winning this one at home is imperative.
Breakdown: In District 5-5A, there’s this idea that there’s Aledo, and then there’s everybody else. But even Aledo needed overtime to win last week over Midlothian.
Both University and Arlington Seguin are coming off good-to-the-last-drop district victories, and it wouldn’t be surprising if this one goes down to the wire, too.
Jeremiah Stroupe (782 yards, 8 TDs) is closing in on a 1,000-yard rushing season, and is clearly the Trojans’ bell cow. He had 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns in last week’s win. However, University will need to do a better job of locking down a lead if it gets ahead. Joshua rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter hole to pull to within three by the end.
Seguin unleashed a wave of defensive pressure on Cleburne QB Gunner Hammond in its win last week, so University would be wise to expect the same. The Cougars also came up big in the kicking game, as Tre Allen returned a punt 50 yards to the house late in the third quarter.
Last year, University won this meeting, 34-20, in Arlington.
Stephenville (3-2, 0-0) at China Spring (2-4, 0-0)
Last week: Houston St. Thomas defeated China Spring, 14-13; Stephenville idle
What’s at stake: Both teams hope to jump off to good start in the District 5-4A Division I opener.
Breakdown: After opening the season with a pair of wins, China Spring has dropped its last four games.
But all four of those losses could have easily swung in the Cougars’ favor as they've lost by a combined 12 points, including a 58-56 loss to Argyle Liberty Christian two weeks ago and a 14-13 loss to Houston St. Thomas Catholic last week.
“Hopefully we can get a win and start rolling a little bit,” said China Spring coach Brian Bell. “The kids are doing things right and we’re improving. Our defense played very well in stopping run and pass last week against a very good offense.”
The Cougars will face another explosive offense in the District 5-4A Division I opener as Stephenville quarterback Kade Renfro amassed 363 yards total offense in a 28-21 win over Georgetown in the Yellow Jackets’ last game two weeks ago.
“They’re well coached and have a really good quarterback who can throw all over the place,” Bell said. “Their defense is stout and they’ve tackled well. Their 3-2 record doesn’t tell how good they’ve been.”
Madisonville (2-4, 0-2) at No. 1 Connally (6-0, 2-0)
Radio: 7 p.m., 1590 AM, 99.3 FM
Last week: Madisonville lost to Fairfield, 31-15; Connally defeated Lorena, 34-24
What’s at stake: After ascending to No. 1 in Class 4A Division II, Connally wants to keep the train rolling on track. Rusty Nail’s Madisonville team is desperate for a win to avoid an 0-3 start to district.
Breakdown: The Cadets know they’re No. 1. Head coach Shane Anderson discussed that with his team immediately after last week’s Lorena game, upon hearing that previous No. 1 Pleasant Grove had lost.
“We talked about being humble and understanding what got us where we’re at, which is a lot of hard work,” Anderson said. “To come where we’ve come from five years ago, now to being the number one team in the state, it’s an honor. But at the same time, it doesn’t mean anything.”
What Anderson meant is that Connally’s ranking alone won’t win the Cadets any games. He’s proud of the endurance his team has shown in laying out the identity of a second-half team, but he’d also like to put one of these games away early, too. “Eventually if you play with fire, you’re going to get burned.”
Anderson said that the Cadets won’t overlook Madisonville, which took Mexia to the wire two weeks ago and hung with Fairfield for two quarters last week. The Mustangs are paced by dual-threat QB Armando Lee Juarez, who has compiled more than 800 yards of total offense and accounted for nine touchdowns.
Connally tends to wear teams down with a rollicking rushing attack led by quarterback Kavin Gaither and tailback Jay’Veon Sunday. Those two ran for two touchdowns apiece in last week’s grind-it-out win over Lorena. Torii Pullen (51 tackles) and Jordan Nichols (49) head up a defense that has made plays when it needed.
Lorena (3-3, 0-2) at Robinson (4-1, 0-1)
Radio: 7 p.m., 104.9 FM; LorenaLeopards.com
Last week: Lorena lost to Connally, 34-24; Robinson lost to Salado, 31-28.
What's at stake: The winner bounces back from a loss last week, while the loser has an uphill climb to the playoffs.
Breakdown: The Leopards versus Rockets is one of Central Texas’ best rivalries and there’s plenty at stake to get both schools motivated this time around.
“We're 0-2, so we desperately need to win a ball game if we plan on getting in the postseason,” Lorena coach Ray Biles said. “That's the main thing in front of us right now, no matter who we play.”
The Leopards have won the last four games in the longstanding series, including a 42-28 victory in Lorena last season. But Robinson has the experience advantage to go along with home field this time.
Biles called the Robinson passing game combination of QB Joseph McHenry and WR Jordan Rogers a “serious situation on the perimeter.”
Of course, Lorena QB Bradley Lina and WR Ty Moore could be described the same way.
Robinson committed six turnovers, including four in the first half in a district-opening loss to Salado last week. Rockets coach Tommy Allison said that has to be corrected immediately.
And then Robinson has to match Lorena’s fire.
“They’re going to play extremely hard and they’re going to make you beat them,” Allison said. “They’re not going to beat themselves.”
Mexia (2-2, 1-0) at Fairfield (5-1, 2-0)
Last week: Mexia idle; Fairfield defeated Madisonville, 31-15
What’s at stake: The winner of this classic rivalry clash is assured of no less than a tie for first in district.
Breakdown: Mexia has had two weeks to prepare for its longtime rival Fairfield, while the Eagles have been clicking along after district wins over Lorena and Madisonville. Will this one favor the rested or the rollers? We’ll find out soon enough.
Justin Abram is having a Larry Rose-type season for Fairfield, and that’s saying something. The senior quarterback ranks second in Central Texas in rushing with 1,203 yards and has two games of 300 yards-plus, against Athens and Lorena.
The Eagles’ defense has also been getting it done, led by Zane Anderson (58 tackles, three fumble recoveries).
Mexia had to hang on for dear life in its last game two weeks ago. After building a 22-0 lead over Madisonville, the Mustangs galloped back to take a 30-29 lead. But the Blackcats showed some perseverance, and pulled ahead for good on Jarrell Wiley’s clutch 40-yard touchdown run.
"We went back and watched the play (where we fell behind)," Mexia coach Frank Sandoval said. "The good thing is we came back and responded right away."
Last year, turnovers proved costly for Mexia in a 39-16 loss to Fairfield, so the Blackcats will need to make sure their ball security is solid in this one.
"You can't win football games in this district if you're careless with the football," Sandoval said. "Good teams take care of the ball, and capitalize when the other team turns it over."
McGregor (3-3, 1-1) at West (1-5, 1-1)
Last week: West defeated Groesbeck, 33-14; McGregor defeated Maypearl, 20-17
What’s at stake: Both teams will try to get into playoff contention with second District 9-3A Division I win.
Breakdown: West and McGregor will each carry some momentum into the game following wins last week.
The Bulldogs beat Maypearl with Hector Aviles’ 37-yard game-winning field goal and a strong defensive effort that featured interceptions returns for touchdowns by Michael Lella and Jhobe Smith.
But McGregor is looking for a better offensive performance after failing to score a touchdown and committing four turnovers.
“Our defense played great, especially getting those two picks for touchdowns,” said McGregor coach Mike Shields. “But we struggled a little on offense. We’ll have a tough game against West. It’s a rivalry game and they’ve got a big team that likes to pound the ball.”
West is coming off its first win of the season in which Trey Janek and Lawson Kendrick each scored twice and Guillermo Acevedo and Hunter Sembera intercepted passes.
Hamilton (5-1, 0-0) at Clifton (4-2, 0-0)
Last week: Clifton defeated Venus, 73-6; Hamilton defeated Bremond, 47-21
What’s at stake: The Bulldogs and Cubs are seeking to open District 8-3A Division II with a win.
Breakdown: Clifton bounced back from a 15-14 loss to Godley by putting up 73 points against Venus as Mason Brandenberger threw for 239 yards and five touchdowns and Riley Perry rushed for 150 yards and two scores.
“That’s what you want as your final tuneup before going into district,” said Clifton coach Chuck Caniford. “We passed and ran the ball well and I was pleased how our defense played.”
The Cubs will face a Hamilton squad that’s led by quarterback Colby Bailey, running back Jakob Walton and wide receiver Denver Poe.
“They’re obviously much improved,” Caniford said. “Their 5-1 record didn’t happen by accident. They’ve got a multiple offense that uses a lot of power stuff. Their quarterback runs well and can extend plays with his feet, and is on page with their receivers.”
Troy (5-1, 2-0) at Academy (2-4, 1-1)
Last week: Troy defeated Jarrell, 49-13; Academy lost to Lago Vista, 41-20
What's at stake: Troy needs a win to remain at least tied atop the 10-3A DI standings while Academy is trying to stay in the hunt for a playoff berth.
Breakdown: Troy avoided a hangover game last week. The Trojans were coming off an historic 59-41 victory over Cameron Yoe on Sept. 27 and they were wary of a letdown against Jarrell.
But Troy handled that game and will now be looking to keep up its momentum against Academy.
Trojans running back Zach Hrbacek revealed this week that his goal is to rush for 3,000 yards this season and lead Troy to a state title. He already has 1,029 rushing yards, but he needs to step on the gas to reach such an ambitious mark.
Academy had won back-to-back games against Florence and Manor New Tech before falling to Lago Vista last week.
Troy stomped the Bumblebees, 46-20, on the Trojans' home field in 2018.
Crawford (3-2) at Valley Mills (3-2)
Last week: Both teams idle
What’s at stake: It’s the District 7-2A Div. I opener for both squads, so it’s a chance to get off on the right foot.
Breakdown: Both teams took their byes right before the start of district, and the coaches had different viewpoints about the time off.
“Usually I hate bye weeks, because you worry about getting out of sync,” Crawford coach Delbert Kelm said. “But they’re in the same boat.”
Valley Mills coach Sam Moody, meanwhile, welcomed the open date, as it gave his Eagles a chance to get healthier.
“I always like that bye week, because you have a chance to get your legs fresh,” Moody said.
Valley Mills has some momentum building, as it pocketed consecutive wins over Hubbard and Meridian before the getaway. Senior RB Spencer Eccleston, a four-year starter, is one of the more reliable chain-movers in the area.
“I see a team with confidence,” Kelm said of the Eagles. “And they should. They’ve got a two-game winning streak, we’ve got a two-game losing streak. Coach Moody has them going in the right direction.”
The Pirates have indeed dropped their last two, albeit to a pair of state-ranked bruisers in Holland and Rogers. Crawford boasts some dangerous weapons of its own, led by quarterback Tate Abel, but what jumps off the page about the Pirates is their high-level of execution, Valley Mills’ Moody said.
“They’re a very disciplined team, very unselfish,” Moody said. “They do their jobs and count on their teammates to do theirs.”
Bosqueville (2-4, 1-1) at Riesel (2-3, 1-0)
Last week: Bosqueville lost to Italy in overtime, 44-43; Riesel outgunned Moody, 64-48
What’s at stake: As the week-by-week playoff positioning in 8-2A unfolds, neither team wants to fall behind the sticks in the chase. Oh, and it’s also a longtime rivalry game.
Breakdown: You’re tempted to say throw the records out whenever a pair of longtime rivals do battle, but we’re into district play now. Those records mean something.
Bosqueville certainly doesn’t want to fall to 1-2 in the league. The Bulldogs waged a scrappy fight with Italy last week but came up a point short it OT, as the Gladiators made their PAT kick and Bosqueville missed.
Junior Luke Bradshaw continues to make strides in his first year as Bosqueville’s starting quarterback, and he has some potent weapons around him in the likes of RB Will McClellan and WR Jayce Powers.
On the Riesel side, the Indians showed a tough chin by getting up off the mat following a 72-0 loss to Mart. Last week the Indians nearly matched that score themselves in the 64-48 win over Moody, which included a 30-point third-quarter scoring outburst.
Three different Riesel players – quarterback Dakota Davis and running backs Donovan Blakes and Austin Searcy – topped 100 yards rushing in that game, led by Blakes, who went for 233 and five touchdowns.
Last year, Bosqueville banged to a 24-12 win over the Indians, but given the way both teams have put up points recently, a shootout wouldn’t be a surprise.
San Marcos Academy (5-1) at Reicher (2-4)
Last week: San Marcos Academy defeated Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 27-21; Reicher defeated Tyler Bishop Gorman, 60-14
What's at stake: It’s the start of TAPPS Division III-District 3 action for both teams.
Breakdown: Reicher had a strong finish to nondistrict play by defeating Tyler Gorman last week. That completed a challenging run for the Cougars as they played mostly bigger schools to get ready for district.
As a bonus, Reicher found a new offensive weapon as running back Littlehawk Saladana rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Saladana’s performance will keep San Marcos Academy from being able to focus most of its attention on Reicher quarterback Jake Boozer.
“It took me a while to figure out who we were offensively,” Reicher coach Tyler Holcomb said. “But now we’ve got another runner besides Jake who can carry the load in Littlehawk. He had a good showing on Friday and hopefully that’s going to be a springboard for us.”
Holcomb said San Marcos Academy will bring a big, physical defensive line to J.J. Kearns Stadium, so Reicher will be relying on its offensive front to match up with them.
“We’ve got four seniors on our offensive line and they’re as good as they come from a leadership standpoint,” Holcomb said.
