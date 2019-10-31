Temple (7-1, 6-0) at Midway (5-3, 5-1)
Radio: 7 p.m., 1660 AM/92.3 FM
Last week: Midway defeated Shoemaker, 35-14; Temple defeated Waco High, 57-13.
What’s at stake: Temple can clinch the District 12-6A title; Midway can move into tie for the district lead.
Breakdown: The Panthers have experienced some ups and downs this season, but they’re right where they want to be now with a shot at the District 12-6A title against a Temple squad that’s swept through the district.
Midway features one of the best all-around players in Central Texas in running back Will Nixon, a Nebraska pledge who has rushed for 1,125 yards and 19 touchdowns and is a threat catching the ball out of the backfield.
Temple features a dynamic back of its own in Anthony Jackson, who rushed for 126 yards in the first half of the Wildcats’ 57-13 blowout of Waco High last week and has been a major threat all season.
Jackson is one of many weapons for an offense that’s averaging 53 points in Temple’s six straight district wins. But Midway coach Jeff Hulme likes the way his team has progressed throughout district play.
“They’re very explosive and can score in a variety of ways with several different runners and receivers," Hulme said. "Defensively, they’re a little young but run to the ball very well and are aggressive. Overall, I think we’re coming together real nice. We preach all the time about chemistry and camaraderie, and when it’s good and tight it’s hard to get beat.”
Belton (3-5, 3-3) at Waco High (0-8, 0-6)
Radio: 7 p.m., 101.3 FM
Last week: Belton beat Ellison, 14-12; Waco High lost to Temple, 57-13
What’s at stake: The Tigers can neither clinch a 12-6A playoff spot nor be knocked out this week, but a win gives Belton a much easier road. Meanwhile, the out-of-contention Lions could use a W to build some momentum heading to 2020.
Breakdown: This hasn’t been a vintage year for either the Tigers or the Lions. Belton, however, remains very much in the thick of the playoff race, and will be looking to avoid an upset at Waco ISD Stadium.
Sophomore Wriley Madden will draw his second straight start for Belton at quarterback for this one. In his starting debut last week, he completed 4 of 5 passes for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and most importantly, led his team to a win.
Outside of blowout losses to district stalwarts Temple and Midway, the Lions have managed to stay competitive through 12-6A play. Both this game and the regular-season finale against Killeen next week are potentially winnable games. That means playmakers like QB Devion Long, RB Jaydon Ridge and RB Jerome Ratliff will need to play some of their best football of the year in order for Waco High to finish the year on a winning note.
University (4-4, 2-4) at Everman (2-6, 2-4)
Last week: University lost to Aledo, 77-10; Everman lost to Cleburne, 28-21
What's at stake: The winner stays in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Breakdown: The University program has made significant progress the last two seasons, now the Trojans will try to make a late push toward the playoffs.
University travels to Everman this week, then returns home to host Midlothian in the regular-season finale next week. Two wins might give the Trojans a shot at the fourth-place playoff berth in 5-5A D-II depending on what happens elsewhere in the loop.
It won’t be easy though. Last season, Everman won 42-7 over University at Waco ISD Stadium and Midlothian handed the Trojans a 45-12 defeat in Mildothian.
University running back Jeremiah Stroupe rushed for 93 yards against Aledo last week to move past 1,000 for the season. He has 1,043 rushing yards and nine touchdowns with two games remaining.
Junior Juan Davis leads Everman with 618 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 130 carries so far this season.
No. 3 La Vega (7-1, 2-0) at No. 6 Brownwood (8-0, 2-0)
Radio: 6:30 p.m., 94.5 FM, centexbeat.com
Last week: La Vega defeated rival China Spring, 49-17; Brownwood defeated rival Stephenville, 38-22
What’s at stake: The winner will clinch at least a share of the District 5-4A title, and have the inside track at an outright crown the following week.
Breakdown: La Vega coach Don Hyde doesn’t have to remind his players what’s on the line in this clash with fellow Top 10 team Brownwood. They already know.
But, honestly, the Pirates have much larger objectives in mind than just winning a district title.
“We talk about it during the week, from the standpoint of having an opportunity to accomplish what we want to accomplish,” Hyde said. “But that’s not our goal to win a district championship — we expect to win a district championship. Fortunately, our kids understand what it means, that we need to go out and take care of business to get the proper seeding.”
La Vega has made road trips to the likes of Medina Valley, Pflugerville, Texarkana and Stephenville, so the Pirates should be unfazed by the 2.5-hour journey to Brownwood.
Both teams have displayed superior ball security on the year, as they don’t beat themselves. La Vega quarterback Landry Kinne has tossed only one interception in 127 attempts, while Brownwood’s Drew Huff has zero picks in 103 passes.
Huff (561 yards, 7 TDs rushing) can also beat you with his legs, and Reece Rodgers (1,122 yards, 17 TDs) stands out as one of the top backs in the district. Rowdee Gregory makes noise as Brownwood’s rowdiest defender, with 64 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the year.
“They get after you,” Hyde said. “The one thing is — they have a number of kids who play on both sides of the ball. We’ve been lucky enough to not have that, so we’re hoping to take advantage late in the game.”
Robinson (5-3, 1-3) at Fairfield (5-3, 2-2)
Radio: 7:15 p.m., 104.9 FM
Last week: Robinson fell to Mexia, 41-24; Fairfield lost to Connally, 40-35
What’s at stake: The Rockets must win to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Eagles are in only slightly better shape. Suffice it to say, it’s a big game for both.
Breakdown: The phrase “must-win game” is thrown around so much that it sometimes loses its meaning. In the case of the Robinson Rockets, it’s absolutely true this week.
Robinson must beat Fairfield to have any hope of reaching the playoffs out of District 8-4A. For the Rockets’ 30-plus seniors, it’s a unique situation, as last year they came into this Fairfield game sitting at 3-1 in the district.
Rocket defenders like Colby Crow (91 tackles), Malik Ford (79 tackles, 2 sacks) and Kolten Saunders (54 tackles, 2 sacks) will need to be locked in against Fairfield’s explosive offense. The Eagles have their own dreams to chase, and a rather gifted runner to lead that chase in quarterback Justin Abram, who went for 209 rushing yards and three TDs against Connally last week. That effort pushed Abram over 1,400 rushing yards on the season.
Last year, Fairfield made the Rockets play catch-up by scoring 24 first-quarter points on its way to a 46-13 win in Robinson.
Lorena (4-4, 1-3) at Madisonville (2-7, 0-5)
Radio: 7:30 p.m., lorenaleopards.com
Last week: Lorena idle; Madisonville lost to Salado, 43-15
What’s at stake: The Leopards need a couple of wins in their final two district games to put themselves in the playoff mix, while Madisonville is looking to spoil their party.
Breakdown: Best thing about the bye week for the Lorena Leopards? “We didn’t lose,” head coach Ray Biles said.
The Leopards used their off week to lick their wounds and try to get healthy. They also concentrated on the little things that haven’t received as much attention in a typical game week — “Simple things like snaps and handoffs,” Biles said.
Madisonville has yet to snatch a district win, but the Mustangs “have scored points on everybody all year,” Biles noted. Lorena’s mission is to play keep-away, using its own productive running game to keep the Mustangs off the field.
“We want to control that clock,” Biles said. “Run the ball, maybe have some run-pass options — Bradley (Lina) has done a good job of that all year. We want to throw when we want to, and hopefully not that when need to.”
Defensively, watch out for Lorena’s Callan Weaver, who ranks fifth in Central Texas with 88 tackles.
No. 1 Grandview (8-0, 4-0) at Whitney (7-1, 4-0)
Radio: 7 p.m., 1560 AM
Last week: Grandview defeated McGregor, 47-19; Whitney defeated Teague, 61-28.
What’s at stake: The District 9-3A Division I championship and the No. 1 playoff seed.
Breakdown: Both teams come into this showdown playing tremendous football.
Whitney features dual-threat quarterback Devin Wilson, who has passed for eight touchdowns and rushed for 13. He’s complemented by speedy running back Juan Saucedo, who has rushed for 1,052 yards and nine scores.
Grandview is led by dynamic Dane Jentsch, a versatile quarterback who guides an offense that has scored more than 40 points in seven of eight games.
“Everybody around knows who the quarterback is, he’s a kid who stands out,” said Whitney coach Mark Byrd. “Grandview is a team that’s definitely experienced, and they’ve played in the big moments and will bring everybody’s A game.”
Byrd is counting on Whitney’s defense to rise to the occasion, and he feels confident that leaders like linebacker Dawson Hightower and linemen Geronimo Rodriguez, Shawntay Owens and Mason Wooten will lead the way.
“Our defense is playing very well and we haven’t had injuries,” Byrd said. “It’s all about letting playmakers make plays.”
Lago Vista (6-2, 3-1) at No. 7 Troy (8-1, 5-0)
Last week: La Vista had a bye; Troy defeated Manor New Tech, 75-6
What's at stake: Troy can wrap up an outright district championship. Lago Vista can stay alive for a share of the district title.
Breakdown: Troy has rumbled into the state rankings on the strength of district wins against ranked opponents Cameron Yoe and Rockdale. Now the Trojans, which have their bye week next week, can finish off an impressive run through 10-3A D-I by winning at home against Lago Vista.
Troy coach Ronnie Porter is wary of Lago Vista’s multifaceted running game.
“They run the football, run a lot of zone read and stretch zone,” Porter said. “Stopping their QB will be key.”
But Troy has a dynamic running game as well.
Trojans running back Zach Hrbacek is second among Central Texas rushers with 1,609 yards and 24 touchdowns on 184 carries. Hrbacek said earlier this season his goal was to reach 3,000. That number seems like shooting for the moon, but it might be attainable if Troy reaches its other aspired destination, the state title game.
Teague (3-5, 2-2) at Maypearl (3-5, 1-3)
Last week: Teague lost to Whitney, 61-28; Maypearl lost to West, 27-10
What's at stake: Teague can clinch a playoff berth with a win. Maypearl needs to win out against the Lions and top-ranked Grandview to get in the playoffs.
Breakdown: Teague coach Donnie Osborn said his team has struggled in the underdog role this season. But when the Lions have been on equal footing or better, they’ve performed well.
This week presents the latter scenario as Teague is much closer to grasping a playoff berth than Maypearl.
The Lions’ path to the playoffs is clear. If Teague can win either at Maypearl or at home next week against West, it will move on to the postseason. If the Lions win this week, then the West versus Teague game will merely decide playoff seeds.
Teague has been without running back Gelico Green the last two weeks after he broke his foot in the Groesbeck game. But the Lions still have quality playmakers on offense in utility backs Drew Satterwhite and Nemier Herod.
Maypearl, which went 0-6 and finished last in the loop in 2018, has lost five of its last six.
Crawford (6-2, 3-0) at No. 3 San Saba (8-0, 3-0)
Last week: Crawford defeated De Leon, 21-7; San Saba defeated Valley Mills, 43-0
What's at stake: The 7-2A D-I championship
Breakdown: The Crawford Pirates should be ready for the playoffs after the regular season they’ve experienced. Crawford has already played three teams —Clifton, Rogers and Holland — that were either ranked when they met or have since moved into the rankings. But San Saba might still be the best bunch the Pirates have faced.
Crawford coach Delbert Kelm pointed out that the Armadillos have given up just nine points all season. San Saba has shut out its 7-2A D-I opponents so far.
That presents a steep challenge for the Pirates.
“We've got to be very efficient on offense,” Kelm said. “But just controlling the ball isn't good enough. We have to get into the red zone and score.”
Kelm added that sustained offensive possessions will help keep the ball away from San Saba’s playmakers.
Armadillos quarterback Sean O’Keefe is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. He’s committed to Tulsa, where he’ll likely play wide receiver.
But O’Keefe isn’t the only weapon in San Saba’s arsenal. Logan Glover is a 6-foot-3 receiver and a handful for 2A defenses, and running back Eli Salinas has topped 1,000 yards rushing and averages 12.7 per carry.
None of San Saba’s opponents have come within 43 points of the Armadillos. Kelm wants to see what happens if that scenario is drastically altered.
“We really want to try to make it a four-quarter game,” Kelm said. “They haven't had a four-quarter game and we have.”
Bosqueville (4-4, 3-1) at Bruceville-Eddy (8-1, 5-0)
Last week: Bosqueville had a bye; Bruceville-Eddy defeated Moody, 34-7
What's at stake: Bruceville-Eddy can claim the outright district championship with a victory. Bosqueville can stay in contention for a share of the district title.
Breakdown: It should be a fantastic high school football atmosphere in Eddy as the home Eagles, who are experiencing one of the best seasons in school history, host the playoff-bound Bulldogs.
Bosqueville coach Clint Zander and his staff realized early on this season that they were going to have to play a lot of young players. Things have come together for the Bulldogs lately as they have won three of their last four.
Bruceville-Eddy coach Kyle Shoppach knows a Bosqueville team that has found its identity presents a big challenge.
“They're still the best team in the district,” Shoppach said. “They're big up front on both sides and they give the ball to No. 8 (Blaine Reynolds) and let him go.”
Reynolds is on the brink of reaching 1,000 rushing yards this season. He ran for 116 and three touchdowns the last time out as Bosqueville rolled over Moody, 68-38, on Oct. 18. That brought his season total to 957.
On the flip side, Bruceville-Eddy running back Nathan Quattlebaum leads Central Texas with 2,054 rushing yards going into the Eagles’ regular season finale.
“He does a good job of following blocks,” Zander said. “He might get stopped one or two plays in a row and the next thing you know he’s going 80. He’s got a lot of long TD runs.”
Dawson (7-1, 3-0) at No. 3 Mart (5-3, 3-0)
Radio: 7 p.m., www.mixlr.com/remo41869
Last week: Mart defeated Hubbard, 46-6; Dawson defeated Frost, 56-0.
What’s at stake: The District 11-2A Division II title and the No. 1 playoff seed.
Breakdown: After testing themselves with a tough non-district schedule, the Panthers are rolling in 11-2A Division II.
Mart is averaging 59 points in three district wins and were scored on for the first time in last week’s 46-6 win over Hubbard after posting shutouts against Wortham and Meridian. Middle linebacker Tonny Sanchez-Yanez and defensive end Ayden Lane have been the defensive leaders.
“We’re doing the little things right and taking the stuff we’re working on in practice and executing the game plan,” said Mart coach Kevin Hoffman. “We’ve been able to get some guys out early that need a rest and get guys in the game that need playing.”
Dawson has successfully run the wishbone with quarterback Brendan Horner and running backs Da’mariyea and Ja’mariyea Hamilton leading the way.
“They’re confident in their system and are playing hard,” Hoffman said. “Defending the wishbone is a little different. You need to have eye discipline and make sure you’re watching the right things.”
Salado (6-2, 3-1) at Mexia (4-3, 3-1)
Last week: Mexia defeated Robinson, 41-24; Salado defeated Madisonville, 43-15.
What’s at stake: The winner clinches a berth in the playoffs from District 8-4A Division II.
Breakdown: Mexia showed how good its offense can be in its win over Robinson last week as Jarrell Wiley exploded for 283 yards rushing and Tray Jones added 118 yards on the ground.
But Salado also features a strong running game, led by talented Hunter Turk as the Eagles have reeled off consecutive wins over Robinson, Lorena and Madisonville.
“They haven’t deviated much from who they are,” said Mexia coach Frank Sandoval. “They run a slot offense and they play sound fundamental football. But we’ve gotten significantly better from week one to now, especially in district play.”
