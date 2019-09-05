Mansfield Lake Ridge (1-0) at Midway (0-1)
Radio: 7:15 p.m., 1660 AM, 92.3 FM, 100.9 FM
Last week: Midway lost to Euless Trinity, 20-14; Lake Ridge defeated Tulsa Union, 47-44
What’s at stake: Midway, playing its home opener, will try to get in the win column before District 12-6A action starts next week. Lake Ridge will be attempting to keep up momentum in its first road game of the season and start 2-0 for the first time since 2015.
Breakdown: Midway had a chance to drive for a game-winning score in the fourth quarter against Trinity last week. The Panthers couldn’t pull that off, but the sense is that it was still a much better start than when the Trojans crushed Midway, 37-7, at Panther Stadium to begin the 2018 campaign.
For one thing, Midway coach Jeff Hulme said last week’s game showed him that the Panthers’ front seven on defense is ahead of where they were a year ago.
The Midway defense will need to be sharp against a Lake Ridge team with lots of speed. The Eagles will likely try to burn the Panthers with the deep ball early and often.
Hulme said junior quarterback Jared Moore has earned the chance to take most of the snaps on Friday night, though the Panthers will still look for opportunities to get backup QBs Preston Recks and Tyler Webb in the game.
Midway fans will get their first look at the running back rotation of Will Nixon, Jaden Johnson and Dhamir McDonnaugh at Panther Stadium.
Georgetown (1-0) at Waco High (0-1)
Last week: Georgetown defeated Wylie, 49-19; Waco High lost to University, 36-35
Radio: 7 p.m., 101.3 FM
What’s at stake: After a gut-twisting loss to the crosstown Trojans in their opener, the Lions would benefit from a win, as it’s been a full calendar year since their last one.
Breakdown: Waco High certainly had its chances in last week’s wild shootout with University. That’s a tough one to lose, but the Lions will get a chance to redeem themselves this week against Georgetown, a team they played close last year in a 17-7 road defeat.
Georgetown owns a balanced offensive scheme, led by quarterback Jordan Oldoerp, running back Darson Herman and receiver Tyler Fithian. The Eagles passed for 280 yards and ran for 230 in their season-opening rout of Wylie. That means Waco High’s defense, led by the likes of Dai’shawn Fisher at linebacker, will have to be disciplined and adhere to their responsibilities.
Running back Jayden Ridge showed some promising signs of being a reliable playmaker for Waco High last week. Ridge rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns, and should be tested against a Georgetown defense that is led by linebacker Taylor Behl, who made 16 tackles in Week 1.
No. 3 Argyle (1-0) at No. 1 La Vega (1-0)
Last week: Argyle defeated Stephenville, 42-14; La Vega defeated Medina Valley, 28-14
Radio: 6:45 p.m., 94.5 FM
What’s at stake: The No. 1 ranking in Class 4A Division I
Breakdown: La Vega and Argyle have become quite familiar with each other in recent years in high stakes games.
La Vega won its first state championship in a 33-31 thriller over Argyle at NRG Stadium in Houston in 2015. The Eagles came back with a 31-29 win during non-district play last season, but the Pirates bounced back with a 31-14 win in the Class 4A Division I Region 2 final last December.
La Vega coach Don Hyde knows his team must play a more complete game than it did in last week’s 28-14 win over Medina Valley to have a shot to beat powerful Argyle again.
“I’m not pleased and the good thing was the kids were not pleased either,” Hyde said. “I told them if we’re satisfied with just winning, you’re at the wrong school. They got the message and had great practices.”
The Pirates will have to find a way to contain Argyle quarterback Bo Hogeboom, who threw for 358 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-14 season-opening romp over Stephenville.
“They have a system they believe in and execute it well,” Hyde said. “They’re good running and throwing, they run good routes, and their quarterback does a good job getting the ball to the receivers.”
China Spring (1-0) at Addison Trinity Christian (0-1)
Last week: China Spring defeated Lorena, 42-21; Trinity Christian lost to Episcopal School of Dallas, 49-26
What’s at stake: China Spring will try to start 2-0 for the first time since 2016 when it advanced to the 4A Division I state semifinals. Trinity Christian will attempt to win its home opener.
Breakdown: Second-year China Spring coach Brian Bell was pleased with his team’s efficiency on offense in a season-opening win over Lorena. Cougars running back Emmanuel Abdallah rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns in his debut as a starter and quarterback Brayden Faulkner started his sophomore season with a 230-yard, two TD, no INT passing performance.
The Cougars’ offense will be tested by a defensive legend this week as Trinity Christian is coached by former Baylor and Chicago Bear Mike Singletary.
The China Spring defense showed the ability to get after the opposing quarterback as the Cougars kept up constant pressure on Lorena senior QB Bradley Lina. China Spring OLBs D’Marion Alexander and Coltin Locking both made plays that slowed down the Leopards and helped the Cougars establish a big lead.
Robinson (1-0) at Gatesville (0-1)
Last week: Robinson beat Taylor, 47-7; Gatesville lost to Midlothian Heritage, 63-19
Radio: 7 p.m., 104.9 FM
What’s at stake: Longtime Centex rivals have their own respective identities to chase – a 2-0 start would signal Robinson is back, while the Hornets don’t want to stumble into an 0-2 hole.
Breakdown: Sometimes it’s not always just about blocking and tackling. It can be about hugging and hustling, too.
“We emphasized a lot of things this offseason that were not necessarily football-related, that paid dividends last week,” said Robinson coach Tommy Allison. “Things about giving effort, having team chemistry. It was a good environment, and that’s big.”
The Rockets will need to keep the good vibes flowing against Gatesville, a team that should not only be hungry for a win but also plenty confident against the Rockets. The Hornets have won six of the past seven meetings in the series, including a 42-28 win last year.
Gatesville came up on the short end of a challenging opener against Midlothian Heritage in Luke Howard’s debut as coach. But Allison said they’re “the same old Gatesville – a big, physical team that’s not afraid to hit you.” Among the stronger stingers on the Hornets are senior DE Luke Gregory and senior C/DL Waylon Jones.
The Rockets, behind quarterback Joseph McHenry (three total TDs last week) and receiver Jordan Rogers (87 yards, 2 TDs), are plenty flammable. But a point of emphasis this week has been ball security, after giving it away five times in the opening win over Taylor.
Glen Rose (0-1) at No. 5 Connally (1-0)
Last week: Glen Rose lost to Grandview, 38-14; Connally defeated Palestine, 46-27
Radio: 7 p.m., 1590 AM/99.3 FM
What’s at stake: The Cadets moved into the state rankings in 4A Division II this week, and want to keep their momentum on an upward tick.
Breakdown: Glen Rose went four rounds deep in the playoffs last year. Connally has a team that would like to travel at least that far this season.
That means it can’t suffer any letups.
“Our word of the week is consistent,” Connally coach Shane Anderson said. “Glen Rose is a dang good football team. The last two years, we felt like we weren’t consistent enough against them, and it ended up costing us.”
Glen Rose graduated its first team all-state quarterback Cameron Griffin, and his replacement Austin Worthen, a former receiver, isn’t quite the passer that Griffin was, but can still make plenty of plays with his feet.
Speaking of, Connally obviously boasts one of the more prodigious running games in the area behind RB Jay’Veon Sunday, who went for 211 yards and three TDs in the team’s opener, and new Kavian Gaither, who ran for three scores of his own.
“We felt like our guys did a good job last week,” Anderson said. “We got hit by a couple of play-action stuff. Palestine runs that Wing T and we had our eyes in the backfield. But we got it fixed at halftime, and worked back to our bread and butter, which is our running game, and played better defense in the second half.”
Franklin (1-0) at Lorena (0-1)
Last week: Franklin defeated Hearne, 49-6; China Spring defeated Lorena, 42-21
Radio: 7:15 p.m., www.lorena leopards.com
What’s at stake: Franklin tries to stay unbeaten while Lorena hopes to get into win column
Breakdown: Lorena coach Ray Biles saw a lot of areas that need to improve after watching his team drop a 42-21 decision to China Spring in the season opener. The biggest thing is getting off to a better start after trailing 35-7 at halftime.
“We got hammered to open last week,” Biles said. “When you make as many mistakes as we did early against a good team, you put yourself in a corner.”
Lorena quarterback Bradley Lina threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions.
Franklin had a much different season opener as it blew past Hearne, 49-6, behind a running game that amassed 351 yards and quarterback Marcus Wade‘s two touchdown passes.
“They’re very disciplined offensively in their wing slot-T,” Biles said. “They play a physical brand of football. They have a lot of quality athletes that are good at what they do. They control the ball and are sound fundamentally.”
Teague (0-1) at Mexia (0-1)
Radio: Delayed broadcast at 10 a.m. Saturday on KNES 99.1
Last week: Teague lost to Malakoff, 40-14; Mexia lost to Cameron Yoe, 34-21
What’s at stake: There’s a lot of pride on the line in this longstanding rivalry. Additionally, both teams are trying to get in the win column for the first time this season.
Breakdown: Mexia started fast against Cameron as the Blackcats took a 14-0 lead. Now, Mexia coach Frank Sandoval said the challenge is to learn to play for four quarters.
Mexia running back Jarrell Wiley had a breakout game with 236 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns versus the Yoemen, including a 96-yard touchdown run on his first touch. So he’ll have Teague’s attention.
Lions coach Donnie Osborn was baffled how Mexia could have been picked to finish last in District 8-4A Division II. The Teague coach believes the Blackcats are going to upset a lot of people this season.
Like Mexia, Teague started better than it finished last week as the Lions grabbed a 14-0 lead against Malakoff. Osborn said his squad, which was playing 7 sophomores on both sides of the ball in their first varsity action, ran out of gas.
Marlin (0-1) at Whitney (1-0)
Last week: Marlin lost to McGregor, 42-28; Whitney defeated Jarrell, 56-3
What’s at stake: The Bulldogs, who last won in Nov. 2017, could gain a groundswell of confidence with a victory, while Whitney is looking to keep its train running on track.
Breakdown: Man, does experience at quarterback ever help. Whitney’s Devin Wilson did what we’ve come to expect, opening his senior year by hitting 9-of-10 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ walloping of Jarrell last week. Wilson also scored two short touchdowns on the ground.
“That quarterback, Devin Wilson, he makes them go,” Marlin coach David Haynes Jr. said. “He’s very composed, doesn’t get rattled. It’s our job to try to make him uncomfortable.”
Wilson and Kolby Tanner should keep defenses panting all year as one of the area’s most prolific pass-catch combos. Tanner picked up where he left off, catching seven balls for 139 yards and a TD in Week 1.
A 14-point loss might not feel like progress, but Marlin absolutely could pull some positives from its 42-28 defeat at McGregor. In 2018, the Bulldogs didn’t score in the first four games, and this year’s team is already halfway to last year’s season total of 50 points after just one week.
“We started off slow. Our guys are young, and there were some nerves early on,” Haynes said. “But as we got past the first possession, second possession, the kids started getting some confidence and seeing they could play with these guys.”
Haynes said he appreciated the way his team attacked practice after last week’s loss, and views the Whitney contest as a tough, but winnable, game. “I want our guys to feel what winning is like,” he said.
One player who Marlin will continue to count on as a playmaker is WR Trajon Butler, who made six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown and won the Tribune-Herald reader voting for Offensive Player of the Week.
Crawford (1-0) at Clifton (1-0)
Last week: Crawford defeated Tolar, 21-16; Clifton defeated Valley Mills, 35-0
What’s at stake: Clifton has won 17 straight regular season games dating back to September of the 2017 season. Crawford is trying to get to 2-0 for the first time since 2015.
Breakdown: Crawford coach Delbert Kelm and Clifton coach Chuck Caniford had almost identical descriptions of the other this week, each complimenting the other’s discipline and attention to detail.
“With Crawford, there’s not much variation in what they look like,” Caniford said. “They do a lot of the same things and look good doing it. Crawford is not going to beat themselves and, in high school football, that makes them hard to beat.”
For its part, Clifton had just 3 penalties last week as it cruised past Valley Mills.
Kelm said the Cubs have all the elements a team needs to be good, but the main one is speed. “Speed cures a lot of ills,” Kelm said.
McGregor (1-0) at Bosqueville (0-1)
Last week: McGregor defeated Marlin, 42-28; Bosqueville lost to Mart, 52-14
What’s at stake: McGregor pulled away from Marlin in the second half last week and will try to keep up that momentum on the road at Bosqueville. After falling to Mart in the season opener, Bosqueville is looking to get in the win column.
Breakdown: First-year McGregor coach Mike Shields liked the way his running game performed in the win over Marllin. RB Dayton Threadgill led the way with 16 carries for 118 yards and a TD. But if Bosqueville succeeds in stopping the run, McGregor will see if QB Veandre McDaniel is prepared to spark the offense through the air.
The main thing, Shields said, is for his team to cut down on penalties after it drew double-digit flags in the season opener.
Bosqueville is bringing along a young team, but head coach Clint Zander said he saw them start to settle down in the second half against Mart.
Holland (1-0) at No. 1 Mart (1-0)
Last week: Mart defeated Bosqueville, 52-14; Holland defeated Moody, 64-6
Radio: 7:15 p.m., Lonestargridiron.com
What’s at stake: Mart will try to remain No. 1 in Class 2A Division II against explosive Holland
Breakdown: The Panthers began defense of their Class 2A Division II title by pounding Bosqueville, 52-14, in last week’s season opener.
Roddrell Freeman led the way with 113 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Klyderion Campbell rushed for 116 yards and a score and also made four catches for 74 yards.
With 12 sophomores on the varsity, Mart coach Kevin Hoffman liked the way his team exploded out of the blocks.
“The first half was really good and might have been the best we’ve played in a long time,” Hoffman said. “The offensive execution was there and the defense was there. We looked tired in the second half as we had cramping issues. It was pretty humid and hot and the weather kind of zapped them.”
Hoffman expects a major challenge from Holland, a veteran team that romped to a 64-6 win over Moody behind an offense that rolled up 643 yards.
“Holland has 16 seniors and probably has the best team they’ve had since I’ve been here,” Hoffman said. “They’ve got a lot of experience and have played a lot of games. They’re pretty similar to us in their offensive scheme and defensively they run in your face and try to force you out of your comfort zone.”
