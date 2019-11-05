BLOOMING GROVE — The West Lady Trojans are on quite a run, and they hope they’re just getting started.
West won its 27th straight game, opening the playoffs with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-11 win over Mildred in Class 3A bi-district action on Tuesday night at Blooming Grove High School.
“Defensively, I thought we stood out and played well,” West coach Sandy Dickerson said. “They came at us strong with their middle attack, running quick attacks at us, but we picked them up. We ended up controlling their middle hitter, and she only had three kills for the match.”
Dickerson praised the hitting of Halle King and Emily Jares in the win for West, as well as the standout blocking of Halley Maler.
The Lady Trojans (40-4) move on to face Groesbeck in the area playoffs later this week at a site and time to be announced.
Midway 3, Tyler Lee 0
CORSICANA — Fueled by an opening set in which they hit .394, the Midway Pantherettes rejected Tyler’s Robert E. Lee, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23, in Class 6A bi-district playoff action.
Senior Reese Rhodes was as steady as ever for Midway (26-18). Rhodes just missed on a triple-double, finishing with nine kills, 20 assists and 14 digs. Kennedy Carter was solid hitting, with five kills in nine swings and no errors. Gabby Jones and Andi Wisdom had eight kills apiece, and Isabel Glasson contributed seven.
Emma Wachsmann split setting duties with Rhodes and tallied 21 assists. Her sister Kara topped the defense with 16 digs.
Midway will draw Plano West in the area round later this week.
Groesbeck 3, McGregor 2
The Lady Goats and Lady Bulldogs gave fans their money’s worth and then some with a five-set battle to the finish. But Groesbeck rallied to pull out the win, 20-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-13, 15-11.
Senior leaders like Abbie Johnson and Kennedy Cox helped the Goats come from behind to pull past the feisty Lady Bulldogs. Groesbeck’s reward is a date with third-ranked West in the Class 3A area playoffs.
For resurgent McGregor, Mara Hering led the way with 15 kills, while Cheyenne Sanders had eight kills and four blocks. Audrey Lillard chipped in eight kills as well, and Kiley Coats and Madison Knox combined for 32 assists.
Bosqueville 3, Itasca 0
Bosqueville (22-7-1) opened the postseason with a bang, taking down the Wampus Cats, 25-13, 25-7, 25-17.
The Lady Bulldogs will next face Wortham in the Class 2A area round.
Bremond 3, Riesel 0
MEXIA — The Lady Tigers — who reached the regional quarterfinals last year before being ousted by Crawford — got the postseason started off right with a sweep of Riesel, 25-13, 25-10, 25-14.
Bremond (23-9) next up will play Valley Mills (28-11) in the 2A area round, at 6 p.m. Thursday at Riesel.
