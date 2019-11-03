Is it possible to be too good?
It’s a weird question, to be sure. But consider the dilemma that state-ranked volleyball powers like Crawford, West and Lorena face. As those teams breezed through district play with a collective 34-0 record, it was fair to wonder if it might’ve been better for them to be pushed.
So, again, is being that much better than everyone else in your district a blessing or a curse?
“I get what you’re saying, but I think it’s a good thing, because it gives us confidence,” said Kari Sowders, coach of Lorena’s 18th-ranked Class 4A team. “Our district has some really good teams, and we took a lot out of those games.”
At times it felt as though Jeff Coker’s Crawford team didn’t break a sweat in District 14-2A competition. The No. 1-ranked Lady Pirates (42-4) pummeled their district foes en route to a 10-0 record, sweeping all 30 sets they played.
District play has unfolded that way for a while for Crawford. Thus, Coker purposefully front-loads his team’s schedule with higher-classification Goliaths. Crawford may be one of the few programs in the state that has played opponents in all six classifications – from 1A to 6A.
“That’s for sure why we try to play a really hard pre-district schedule,” Coker said. “When we first got to this level, that may not have been the case, but now the kids have gotten used to it. They do a pretty good job of staying focused.”
Sandy Dickerson’s West Lady Trojans (39-4) won 42 of 45 sets in going 14-0 in District 17-3A action. Like her coaching counterparts at Crawford and Lorena, Dickerson stocked her nondistrict docket with bigger schools, both in enrollment and, sometimes, in sheer size of the players. But sometimes it wasn’t just about playing massive metro teams as much it was about playing a specific type of team.
For instance, after West defeated Class 4A Robinson earlier this season, Dickerson mentioned that it was important for her squad to see a team that employs a single-block type of defense at the net. It’s something she expected to see again come playoff time. “That’s what we needed to see, a good team like that,” she said. “There’s not many holes on a single block.”
During those weeks where a state power seemingly is facing limited challenges in district play, there are ways to conjure up playoff-level intensity. Yes, you guessed it. With apologies to Allen Iverson, we’re talking about practice.
“We have a really deep team, with a good bench,” Crawford’s Coker said. “A lot of kids on our bench could be starters in other places. And then we’ve got some good players on the JV, too. So we have some good, hard practices, and we try to compete every single day. That’s what you want, right? You want the practices to be hard, and the games to be easy, because you are working hard in practice.”
Frequently, the coaches use the practices as a kind of laboratory. They set up specific experiments, less tailored to their district opponents as much as they are designed for potential playoff foes down the road.
One day might feature a concentration on serving to specific locations. Another could result in a block party. In order to play deep into the postseason, it pays to be tough at the net.
“That’s one thing we’ll always do as long as I’m here. I really am a proponent of a strong defense,” Lorena’s Sowders said. “So we spend a lot of time working on our block, or working on serve-receive and keeping balls alive. … We feel like the longer a point goes, the better chance we have of winning it.”
In the end, a team that shreds through their district like a weed whacker did so for good reasons. They’re likely well-coached. They’re blessed with talented players. Such is certainly the case for Crawford with the likes of Anne Williams and Lexi Moody, or Lorena with Abbie Tuyo and Blaze Runyan, or West with Hallie King and Claire Simmons.
They also know how to win. All that district dominance hasn’t really held back Crawford or Lorena or West in recent playoff appearances. Each of those teams has made at least one regional tournament appearance in the past four seasons, and Crawford won the 2A state title two years ago.
“This is fun,” Coker said. “What you do is, you play those tournaments early in the year to build up for district, and then you play district to build up for the playoffs. We’ve been looking forward to this all year, now that it’s finally here, it’s like, ‘All right, let’s go. Let’s see if we can accomplish what we want to accomplish.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.