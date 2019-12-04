A bevy of area volleyball teams earned representation on the Texas Girls’ Coaches Association’s all-state team.
In Class 4A, Lorena senior Haley Flores made the team. Flores was the District 18-4A MVP, making a team-high 640 digs.
West’s senior duo of libero Claire Simmons (1,139 digs) and outside hitter Hallie King (658 kills) both garnered all-state honors in Class 3A.
Naturally, Crawford’s state championship team cleaned up on all-state honors with four players making the squad — seniors Anne Williams, Peyton Elmore and Ana Maddox and sophomore Lexi Moody. Other Centex players to make the 2A squad were Bremond’s Lyndsie McBride and Alyvia Peralez and Frost’s Kinsley Fuller and Sydney Woods.
In Class 1A, Abbott and Blum, which played each other in the regional final round, each placed four players on the team. Abbott was represented by Rachel Kallus, Sofia Stalker, Kenna Mynar and Allison Wolf, while Blum placed Emma Rodriguez, Emma Jones, Ruby Salinas and Kylie Sanders on the squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.