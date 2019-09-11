The Texas Girls Coaches Association 1A-2A volleyball rankings are starting to get crowded with Central Texas schools.

This week, Abbott and Wortham moved into the rankings at No. 24 and No. 25, respectively. Valley Mills moved up eight spots to No. 9 and Crawford held steady at No. 1.

In 3A, Troy kept its place at No. 5, while West moved up seven places to No. 15 on the strength of a victory over Robinson last week.

Lorena remained in the rankings in 4A at No. 23.

