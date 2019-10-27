Time to run to Round Rock – or at least that’s the goal.
A bevy of Central Texas teams and individuals will compete on Monday in UIL regional cross country meets, as they try to punch their tickets to the state meet.
Midway’s girls team will race in the Region II-6A meet and University’s boys will take part in the Region II-5A meet, both of which are slated for the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas. Waco High’s Anna Garner will be among the individual performers trying to advance out of the 6A meet. Garner finished second at district with a 4,850-meter time of 18:51.2.
Region III action will unfold in Huntsville. Among the local teams competing there include Crawford, Moody, Valley Mills (2A), Whitney, West, McGregor (3A) and Gatesville, Robinson and Lorena (4A), among others.
The top four teams at each regional meet, along with the top 10 individuals not on advancing teams, will move on to the UIL State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 9 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
