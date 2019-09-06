MART — Mart’s winning streak is no more.
The Holland Hornets kept high-powered, No. 1-ranked Mart out of the end zone and tallied one of the bigger upsets of the early season by turning back the Panthers, 20-3, on Friday night at Panther Stadium. The outcome halted a 14-game winning streak for Mart, which hadn’t lost since a 21-0 regular-season defeat to Franklin in the third game of last season.
Defenses ruled in this one, as neither team scored until the fourth quarter. Mart went up 3-0 with 11 minutes to go after a 22-yard field goal, and then the Panthers looked to be in good shape after forcing a Holland turnover on the subsequent possession.
But Mart gave the ball right back, and Zane Spinn led the Hornets (2-0) on a scoring drive, capped off by his 2-yard keeper with 7:25 to play.
Holland scored again when Mart made a bad snap into the end zone and the Hornets recovered for the TD. Finally, Spinn spun the Panthers’ defense around with a well-placed, 52-yard TD pass to Caleb Cearley that put the Hornets up 20-3 with 3:19 to play.
Mart (1-1) turned the ball over on downs on its ensuing drive, and Holland was able to run out the clock on the win. It marked quite a turn from last year, when Mart won, 34-7, in the meeting of these two teams.
Robinson 55, Gatesville 3
GATESVILLE — The Rockets are on the rise.
Robinson improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 with a scorching of homestanding Gatesville. Joseph McHenry and the Rockets showed their explosiveness from the start, scoring 48 points in the first half alone.
McHenry hit Jordan Rogers on a 49-yard touchdown barely 90 seconds in the game, the start of a battery of big plays for Robinson. Less than two minutes later, Jace Walker snagged a Gatesville punt at his own 32 and wiggled his way to a 68-yard score.
Robinson also had TDs that spanned 54 (a Brady Kay run), 57 (McHenry run) and 35 yards (McHenry to Ethan Linder).
In the second half, Robinson scored on a 30-yard Matthew Armes interception return before bleeding the clock on the win.
Luis Macias scored the only points for the Hornets (0-2) on a 30-yard field goal.
Lorena 42, No. 8 Franklin 21
LORENA — The Leopards put together a complete performance in taming the visiting Lions.
AJ Brem rushed for 129 yards and five touchdowns, and the Leopards’ defense limited Franklin (1-1) to only one score in the first three quarters. Brem kept the chains churning throughout the night, and found paydirt on runs of 1, 18, 3, 9 and 32 yards. He had three TDs in a six-minute span of the third quarter.
Bradley Lina connected on an efficient 8-of-13 passes for 117 yards and a 25-yard TD to Ty Moore for the Leopards (1-1).
Franklin’s Wing T offense rushed for 395 yards, led by 154 from Seth Spiller. But two of the Lions’ scores came in the fourth, after Lorena had a comfortable lead.
China Spring 34, Addison Trinity 14
ADDISON — Brayden Faulkner passed for a trio of touchdowns as the Cougars remained unbeaten on the year.
Faulkner spread the ball around nicely and connected with three different receivers for those TDs – as one went to KJ Peoples, another to Jacob Kuligowski and a third to Coltin Locking.
Emmanuel Abdullah was steady on the ground with 82 yards rushing for China Spring (2-0), which will meet Connally in a battle of unbeatens next week.
Temple 51, Autonoma (Mex.) 29
TEMPLE — Vance Willis made a long trip home for the visitors even longer by slinging four touchdown passes in the Wildcats’ win over the visiting team from Monterrey, Mexico.
Temple (1-1) outscored Autonoma, 25-6, in the second half to open up what had been a tight game for two quarters.
Quentin Johnson showed off his big-play ability, scoring on TD catches of 76, 45 and 31 yards for the Wildcats.
Whitney 47, Marlin 0
WHITNEY — Devin Wilson and the high-powered Wildcats are hard to catch once they get running.
Wilson ran for two scores and passed for another in Whitney’s shutout of Marlin (0-2). Wilson had a 21-yard TD pass to Juan Saucedo to get the scoring going in the first quarter, and later used his legs on TD runs of 40 and 3 yards.
Saucedo had a 26-yard scoring run of its own. Even the defense got in on the fun for Whitney (2-0), as Dawson Hightower scored on a 20-yard fumble return in the third quarter.
Crawford 16, No. 5 Clifton 12
CLIFTON — Tate Abel was able and ready to the task, as his 4-yard touchdown run with 6:09 to play pushed the Pirates ahead for good against Class 3A Division II’s fifth-ranked Cubs.
The loss was Clifton’s first in the regular season since 2017.
Clifton (1-1) struck first in the back-and-forth contest, as Mason Brandenberger gave the Cubs a 6-0 lead on a 3-yard run just 90 seconds into the game.
Crawford moved ahead 9-6 by halftime following a Garrett Pearson 4-yard scoring scamper, and the Pirates’ dumping of Brandenberger in the end zone for a safety.
Clifton went back on top 12-9 in the third thanks to Riley Perry’s 6-yard TD run, but Abel and the Pirates (2-0) had one final answer in the fourth. Perry rushed for 119 yards in the losing effort for Clifton.
Milford 60, Abbott 14
ABBOTT — Five different Milford players scored touchdowns as the defending state finalists rolled to a mercy-rule win over the Panthers.
Ricky Pendleton passed for two touchdowns, rushed for another and returned a punt 50 yards for a fourth TD for the visiting Bulldogs. Jax Miller had a hand in both of Abbott’s scores, rushing for a 5-yard TD in the first quarter and finding Brayden Beavers on a 15-yard strike in the second.
